I migliori giocatori Under 20 secondo l'Equipe. La top 50
Il quotidiano francese ha stilato la classifica dei 50 giocatori Under 20 più forti al mondo. I giovani sono stati scelti sulla base dell'ultimo anno, in relazione alla continuità avuta nei rispettivi club e alle qualità messe in mostra sotto tutti i punti di vista, dalla personalità alle capacità realizzative. 7 di questi giocano in Serie A, mentre 3 di loro fanno parte della top 10
50. ERLING BRAUT HALAND (Red Bull Salisburgo, attaccante): 10 presenze in stagione, 5 gol e 1 assist
49. DONYELL MALEN (Psv Eindhoven, attaccante): 42 presenze in stagione, 11 gol e 5 assist
48. YARI VERSCHAEREN (Anderlecht, centrocampista): 26 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 4 assist
47. GIORGI CHAKVETADZE (Gent, centrocampista): 31 presenze in stagione, 6 gol e 9 assist
46. HANNES WOLF (Red Bull Salisburgo, attaccante): 40 presenze in stagione, 11 gol e 12 assist. Dal 1° luglio giocherà con il Red Bull Lipsia
45. ARNE MAIER (Hertha Berlino, centrocampista): 26 presenze in stagione
44. CUCHO HERNANDEZ (Huesca, attaccante): 34 presenze in stagione, 4 gol e 3 assist. Dal 1° luglio tornerà al Watford
43. FRAN BELTRAN (Celta Vigo, centrocampista): 32 presenze in stagione e 1 gol
42. MALANG SARR (Nizza, difensore): 38 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 1 assist
41. ALEXANDER ISAK (Willem II, attaccante): 29 presenze in stagione, 19 gol e 9 assist. Dal 1° luglio tornerà al Borussia Dortmund e poi si trasferirà alla Real Sociedad
40. DWIGHT MCNEIL (Burnley, attaccante): 26 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 5 assist
39. FERRAN TORRES (Valencia, attaccante): 37 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 2 assist
38. BRAHIM DIAZ (Real Madrid, attaccante): 14 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 2 assist
37. MOUSSA DIABY (Psg, attaccante): 34 presenze in stagione, 4 gol e 7 assist. Dal 1° luglio giocherà con il Bayer Leverkusen
36. SANDRO TONALI (Brescia, centrocampista): 34 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 7 assist
35. EZEQUIEL BARCO (Atlanta United, attaccante): 12 presenze in stagione, 4 gol e 3 assist
34. DIOGO DALOT (Manchester United, difensore): 25 presenze in stagione e 3 assist
33. JUNIOR TRAORE' (Empoli, centrocampista): 33 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 2 assist
32. JONATHAN DAVID (Gent, attaccante): 43 presenze in stagione, 14 gol e 5 assist
31. GEDSON FERNANDES (Benfica, centrocampista): 46 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 6 assist
30. MASON MOUNT (Derby County, centrocampista): 44 presenze in stagione, 11 gol e 6 assist. Dal 1° luglio tornerà al Chelsea
29. YAN VALERY (Southampton, difensore): 37 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 2 assist
28. RODRYGO (Santos, attaccante): 4 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 2 assist. Dal 1° luglio giocherà con il Real Madrid
27. WILLIAM SALIBA (Saint Etienne, difensore): 19 presenze in stagione
26. BOUBACAR KAMARA (Olympique Marsiglia, difensore): 36 presenze in stagione e 1 gol
25. SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE (Villarreal, attaccante): 47 presenze in stagione, 10 gol e 4 assist
24. OZAN KABAK (Stoccarda, difensore): 17 presenze in stagione e 3 gol
23. RAFAEL LEAO (Lille, attaccante): 26 presenze in stagione, 8 gol e 2 assist
22. PEDRO PORRO (Girona, difensore): 34 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 4 assist
21. REISS NELSON (Hoffenheim, attaccante): 31 presenze in stagione, 8 gol e 1 assist. Dal 1° luglio tornerà all'Arsenal
20. KIK PIERIE (Heerenveen, difensore): 35 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 3 assist. Dal 1° luglio giocherà con l'Ajax
19. PHIL FODEN (Manchester City, centrocampista): 26 presenze in stagione, 7 gol e 2 assist
18. ANDREAS SKOV OLSEN (Nordsjaelland, attaccante): 44 presenze in stagione, 26 gol e 6 assist
17. JUSTIN KLUIVERT (Roma, attaccante): 35 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 8 assist
16. EVAN N'DICKA (Eintracht Francoforte, difensore): 36 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 2 assist
15. RYAN SESSEGNON (Fulham, centrocampista): 38 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 6 assist
14. DAN-ALEX ZAGADOU (Borussia Dortmund, difensore): 23 presenze in stagione e 2 gol
13. CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI (Chelsea, attaccante): 29 presenze in stagione, 6 gol e 7 assist
12. ALBAN LAFONT (Fiorentina, portiere): 38 presenze in stagione, 46 gol subiti e 10 clean sheet
11. MATTEO GUENDOUZI (Arsenal, centrocampista): 48 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 2 assist
10. IBRAHIMA KONATE' (Red Bull Lipsia, difensore): 43 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 1 assist
9. DECLAN RICE (West Ham, centrocampista): 38 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 1 assist
8. VINICIUS JUNIOR (Real Madrid, attaccante): 36 presenze in stagione, 7 gol e 13 assist
7. MOISE KEAN (Juventus, attaccante): 17 presenze in stagione, 7 gol e 1 assist
6. NICOLO' ZANIOLO (Roma, centrocampista): 36 presenze in stagione, 6 gol e 2 assist
5. GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (Milan, portiere): 39 presenze in stagione, 32 gol subiti e 15 clean sheet
4. JOAO FELIX (Benfica, attaccante): 43 presenze in stagione, 20 gol e 11 assist
3. KAI HAVERTZ (Bayer Leverkusen, centrocampista): 42 presenze in stagione, 20 gol e 7 assist
2. JADON SANCHO (Borussia Dortmund, attaccante): 43 presenze in stagione, 13 gol e 19 assist
1. MATTHIJS DE LIGT (Ajax, difensore): 55 presenze in stagione, 7 gol e 4 assist