I migliori giocatori Under 20 secondo l'Equipe. La top 50

    |     51 foto
©Getty Images

Il quotidiano francese ha stilato la classifica dei 50 giocatori Under 20 più forti al mondo. I giovani sono stati scelti sulla base dell'ultimo anno, in relazione alla continuità avuta nei rispettivi club e alle qualità messe in mostra sotto tutti i punti di vista, dalla personalità alle capacità realizzative. 7 di questi giocano in Serie A, mentre 3 di loro fanno parte della top 10

©Getty Images
1 / 51

Il quotidiano francese ha stilato la classifica dei 50 giocatori Under 20 più forti al mondo. I giovani sono stati scelti sulla base dell'ultimo anno, in relazione alla continuità avuta nei rispettivi club e alle qualità messe in mostra sotto tutti i punti di vista, dalla personalità alle capacità realizzative. 7 di questi giocano in Serie A, mentre 3 di loro fanno parte della top 10.

©Getty Images
2 / 51

50. ERLING BRAUT HALAND (Red Bull Salisburgo, attaccante): 10 presenze in stagione, 5 gol e 1 assist

©Getty Images
3 / 51

49. DONYELL MALEN (Psv Eindhoven, attaccante): 42 presenze in stagione, 11 gol e 5 assist

©Getty Images
4 / 51

48. YARI VERSCHAEREN (Anderlecht, centrocampista): 26 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 4 assist

©Getty Images
5 / 51

47. GIORGI CHAKVETADZE (Gent, centrocampista): 31 presenze in stagione, 6 gol e 9 assist

©Getty Images
6 / 51

46. HANNES WOLF (Red Bull Salisburgo, attaccante): 40 presenze in stagione, 11 gol e 12 assist. Dal 1° luglio giocherà con il Red Bull Lipsia

©Getty Images
7 / 51

45. ARNE MAIER (Hertha Berlino, centrocampista): 26 presenze in stagione

©Getty Images
8 / 51

44. CUCHO HERNANDEZ (Huesca, attaccante): 34 presenze in stagione, 4 gol e 3 assist. Dal 1° luglio tornerà al Watford

©Getty Images
9 / 51

43. FRAN BELTRAN (Celta Vigo, centrocampista): 32 presenze in stagione e 1 gol

©Getty Images
10 / 51

42. MALANG SARR (Nizza, difensore): 38 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 1 assist

©Getty Images
11 / 51

41. ALEXANDER ISAK (Willem II, attaccante): 29 presenze in stagione, 19 gol e 9 assist. Dal 1° luglio tornerà al Borussia Dortmund e poi si trasferirà alla Real Sociedad

©Getty Images
12 / 51

40. DWIGHT MCNEIL (Burnley, attaccante): 26 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 5 assist

©Getty Images
13 / 51

39. FERRAN TORRES (Valencia, attaccante): 37 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
14 / 51

38. BRAHIM DIAZ (Real Madrid, attaccante): 14 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
15 / 51

37. MOUSSA DIABY (Psg, attaccante): 34 presenze in stagione, 4 gol e 7 assist. Dal 1° luglio giocherà con il Bayer Leverkusen

©AP/LAPRESSE
16 / 51

36. SANDRO TONALI (Brescia, centrocampista): 34 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 7 assist

©Getty Images
17 / 51

35. EZEQUIEL BARCO (Atlanta United, attaccante): 12 presenze in stagione, 4 gol e 3 assist

©Getty Images
18 / 51

34. DIOGO DALOT (Manchester United, difensore): 25 presenze in stagione e 3 assist

©Getty Images
19 / 51

33. JUNIOR TRAORE' (Empoli, centrocampista): 33 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
20 / 51

32. JONATHAN DAVID (Gent, attaccante): 43 presenze in stagione, 14 gol e 5 assist

©Getty Images
21 / 51

31. GEDSON FERNANDES (Benfica, centrocampista): 46 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 6 assist

©Getty Images
22 / 51

30. MASON MOUNT (Derby County, centrocampista): 44 presenze in stagione, 11 gol e 6 assist. Dal 1° luglio tornerà al Chelsea

©Getty Images
23 / 51

29. YAN VALERY (Southampton, difensore): 37 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
24 / 51

28. RODRYGO (Santos, attaccante): 4 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 2 assist. Dal 1° luglio giocherà con il Real Madrid

©Getty Images
25 / 51

27. WILLIAM SALIBA (Saint Etienne, difensore): 19 presenze in stagione

©Getty Images
26 / 51

26. BOUBACAR KAMARA (Olympique Marsiglia, difensore): 36 presenze in stagione e 1 gol

©Getty Images
27 / 51

25. SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE (Villarreal, attaccante): 47 presenze in stagione, 10 gol e 4 assist

©Getty Images
28 / 51

24. OZAN KABAK (Stoccarda, difensore): 17 presenze in stagione e 3 gol

©Getty Images
29 / 51

23. RAFAEL LEAO (Lille, attaccante): 26 presenze in stagione, 8 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
30 / 51

22. PEDRO PORRO (Girona, difensore): 34 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 4 assist

©Getty Images
31 / 51

21. REISS NELSON (Hoffenheim, attaccante): 31 presenze in stagione, 8 gol e 1 assist. Dal 1° luglio tornerà all'Arsenal

©Getty Images
32 / 51

20. KIK PIERIE (Heerenveen, difensore): 35 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 3 assist. Dal 1° luglio giocherà con l'Ajax

©Getty Images
33 / 51

19. PHIL FODEN (Manchester City, centrocampista): 26 presenze in stagione, 7 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
34 / 51

18. ANDREAS SKOV OLSEN (Nordsjaelland, attaccante): 44 presenze in stagione, 26 gol e 6 assist

©Getty Images
35 / 51

17. JUSTIN KLUIVERT (Roma, attaccante): 35 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 8 assist

©Getty Images
36 / 51

16. EVAN N'DICKA (Eintracht Francoforte, difensore): 36 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
37 / 51

15. RYAN SESSEGNON (Fulham, centrocampista): 38 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 6 assist

©Getty Images
38 / 51

14. DAN-ALEX ZAGADOU (Borussia Dortmund, difensore): 23 presenze in stagione e 2 gol

©Getty Images
39 / 51

13. CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI (Chelsea, attaccante): 29 presenze in stagione, 6 gol e 7 assist

©Getty Images
40 / 51

12. ALBAN LAFONT (Fiorentina, portiere): 38 presenze in stagione, 46 gol subiti e 10 clean sheet

©Getty Images
41 / 51

11. MATTEO GUENDOUZI (Arsenal, centrocampista): 48 presenze in stagione, 1 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
42 / 51

10. IBRAHIMA KONATE' (Red Bull Lipsia, difensore): 43 presenze in stagione, 3 gol e 1 assist

©Getty Images
43 / 51

9. DECLAN RICE (West Ham, centrocampista): 38 presenze in stagione, 2 gol e 1 assist

©Getty Images
44 / 51

8. VINICIUS JUNIOR (Real Madrid, attaccante): 36 presenze in stagione, 7 gol e 13 assist

©Getty Images
45 / 51

7. MOISE KEAN (Juventus, attaccante): 17 presenze in stagione, 7 gol e 1 assist

©Getty Images
46 / 51

6. NICOLO' ZANIOLO (Roma, centrocampista): 36 presenze in stagione, 6 gol e 2 assist

©Getty Images
47 / 51

5. GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (Milan, portiere): 39 presenze in stagione, 32 gol subiti e 15 clean sheet

©Getty Images
48 / 51

4. JOAO FELIX (Benfica, attaccante): 43 presenze in stagione, 20 gol e 11 assist

©Getty Images
49 / 51

3. KAI HAVERTZ (Bayer Leverkusen, centrocampista): 42 presenze in stagione, 20 gol e 7 assist

©Getty Images
50 / 51

2. JADON SANCHO (Borussia Dortmund, attaccante): 43 presenze in stagione, 13 gol e 19 assist

©Getty Images
51 / 51

1. MATTHIJS DE LIGT (Ajax, difensore): 55 presenze in stagione, 7 gol e 4 assist

