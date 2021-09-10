Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
barnett_pastorello_raiola_mendes

Calciomercato, le agenzie di procuratori che hanno mosso più soldi nell'estate 2021

CLASSIFICA fotogallery
21 foto

Il portale specializzato Transfermarkt ha stilato la classifica dei procuratori (o delle agenzie di procuratori) che hanno mosso più soldi per i trasferimenti nella sessione di mercato da poco conclusa (periodo 1 luglio-6 settembre 2021). Chi c'è in testa? Qual è stato il trasferimento top di ogni agenzia/procuratore? E quali sono le altre stelle presenti nella loro "scuderia"?

Calciomercato: Ultime Notizie

Cherubini: "Addio CR7? Anticipiamo il futuro"

JUVENTUS

Il responsabile dell'area tecnica della Juventus ha parlato dell'addio di CR7 e di come siano...

Cherubini: "Addio CR7? Anticipiamo il futuro"

Rinnovo Pellegrini-Roma, in agenda nuovo incontro

roma

Previsto un nuovo aggiornamento tra le parti: sul tavolo il prolungamento del contratto in...

Rinnovo Pellegrini-Roma, in agenda nuovo incontro

Lautaro Martinez, l'agente: "Rinnovo ai dettagli"

Calciomercato

Alejandro Camaño fa il punto sul rinnovo dell'attaccante argentino: "Non è ancora chiuso, ma la...

Lautaro Martinez, l'agente: "Rinnovo ai dettagli"

