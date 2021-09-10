Calciomercato, le agenzie di procuratori che hanno mosso più soldi nell'estate 2021
Il portale specializzato Transfermarkt ha stilato la classifica dei procuratori (o delle agenzie di procuratori) che hanno mosso più soldi per i trasferimenti nella sessione di mercato da poco conclusa (periodo 1 luglio-6 settembre 2021). Chi c'è in testa? Qual è stato il trasferimento top di ogni agenzia/procuratore? E quali sono le altre stelle presenti nella loro "scuderia"?
- Chi sono i principali procuratori che fanno parte dell'agenzia
- Il trasferimento top nel mercato 2021
- La top 3 dei giocatori più valutati (valori di mercato Transfermarkt)
- I procuratori: Didier Frenay, Ghislane Dubois, Janina van der Meer
- Vlasic dal CSKA Mosca al West Ham per 30 mln
- Vlasic (West Ham) 30 mln
- Tuta (Eintracht) 9 mln
- William (Wolfsburg) 4 mln
- I procuratori: Giuliano Bertolucci
- Cunha dall'Herta Berlino all'Ateltico Madrid per 30 mln
- Marquinhos (Psg) 75 mln
- Diego Carlos (Siviglia) 45 mln
- Cunha (Atletico Madrid) e Bruno Guimaraes (Lione) 30 mln
- De Paul dall'Udinese all'Ateltico Madrid per 35 mln
- Angel Correa (Ateltico Madrid) 40 mln
- De Paul (Ateltico Madrid) 40 mln
- Thiago Almada (Velez) 20 mln
- I procuratori: Andy Evans, Charles Mountfield, Huw Liioyd e soci
- Ramsdale dallo Sheffield United all'Arsenal per 28 mln
- Coady (Wolverhampton) 40 mln
- Hinteregger (Eintracht) 10 mln
- Ghezzal (Besiktas) e Ramsdale (Arsenal) 10 mln
- Buendia dal Norwich all'Aston Villa per 38,4 mln
- Buendia (Aston Villa) 35 mln
- Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina) 10 mln
- Federico Fernandez (Newcastle) 3 mln
- I procuratori: Anders Carlsson, Per Jonsson e soci
- Ødegaard dal Real Madrid all'Arsenal per 35 mln
- Ødegaard (Arsenal) 40 mln
- Claesson (Krasnodar) 10 mln
- Midtsjo (AZ) 10 mln
- I procuratori: Roger Wittmann, Christian Rapp, Wolfgang Fahrian e soci
- Moriba dal Barcellona al Lipsia per 16 mln
- Firmino (Liverpool) 50 mln
- Sabitzer (Bayern Monaco) 42 mln
- Kherer (Psg) e Moriba (Lipsia) 25 mln
- I procuratori: Frederic Kanouté (ex attaccante del Siviglia 2005-2012), Muhammad Aminur Rahman, Eduardo Almeida Ramos e Benjamin Siwale
- Daka dal Salisburgo al Leicester per 30 mln
- Daka (Leicester) 22 mln
- Djenepo (Southampton) 13 mln
- Mwepu (Brighton) 13 mln
- I procuratori: Leon Angel, Frank Trimboli e soci
- Varane dal Real al Man United per 40 mln
- Son (Tottenham) 85 mln
- Varane (Man United) 70 mln
- Maddison (Leicester) 55 mln
- I procuratori: Martin Camaño, Laureano Camaño, Alejandro Camaño, Santos Garcia, Stephen Morris e soci
- Hakimi dall'Inter al Psg per 60 mln
- Lautaro (Inter) 80 mln
- Hakimi (Psg) 60 mln
- Villar (Roma) 15 mln
- I procuratori: Fahri Ecvet, Richard Motzkin, Rob Jansen, Dan Levy e soci
- Teun Koopmeiners dall'AZ all'Atalanta per 12 mln
- Valverdre (Real Madrid) 65 mln
- Laporte (Man City) 45 mln
- Aourar (Lione) 42 mln
- I procuratori: Emeka Obasi
- Sancho dal Dortmund al Man United per 85 mln
- Sancho (Man United) 100 mln
- Saka (Arsenal) 65 mln
- Iwobi (Everton) e Cantwell (Norwich) 22 mln
- Malen dal Psv al Dortmund per 30 mln
- Haaland (Dortmund) 130 mln
- De Ligt (Juve) 75 mln
- Donnarumma (Psg) 65 mln
- I procuratori: Federico Pastorello, Andrea Pastorello e soci
- Lukaku dall'Inter al Chelsea per 115 mln
- Lukaku (Chelsea) 100 mln
- Kramaric (Hoffenheim) 28 mln
- Meret (Napoli) 22 mln
- I procuratori: Jonathan Barnett e soci
- Grealish dall'Aston Villa al City per 117,5 mln
- Grealish (City) 65 mln
- Mount (Chelsea) 75 mln
- Camavinga (Real): 55 mln