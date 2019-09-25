NBA, parte ufficialmente la stagione: tutte le date e le sedi di media day e training camp
Le prime squadre (quelle che poi devono partire per impegni di preseason tra Cina e Oriente) si ritrovano già a partire dal 27 settembre. Il 30 è il primo giorno di scuola per la maggior parte delle squadre, e a ottobre prendono il via i training camp, che poi lasceranno spazio alle prime amichevoli. Ecco tutte le date squadra per squadra
ATLANTA HAWKS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Emory Sports Medicine Complex | TRAINING CAMP: 1-3 ottobre, Emory Sports Medicine Complex
BOSTON CELTICS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, High Output Studios - Canton, MA | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Auerbach Center
BROOKLYN NETS | MEDIA DAY: 27 settembre TRAINING CAMP: 28 settembre-3 ottobre, HSS Training Center, Brooklyn, NY
CHARLOTTE HORNETS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC | TRAINING CAMP: 1-5 ottobre, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC
CHICAGO BULLS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Advocate Center, Chicago, IL
CLEVELAND CAVS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre | TRAINING CAMP: 1-5 ottobre, Cleveland Clinic Courts, Independence, OH
DALLAS MAVERICKS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre | TRAINING CAMP: 1-5 ottobre, American Airlines Center
DENVER NUGGETS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre | TRAINING CAMP: 1-5 ottobre, United States Olympic Training Center, Colorado Springs, CO
DETROIT PISTONS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Detroit Pistons Practice Facility, Auburn Hills, MI | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Michigan State University
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Practice Faciility, San Francisco, CA
HOUSTON ROCKETS | MEDIA DAY: 27 settembre, The Post Oak Hotel, Houston, TX | TRAINING CAMP: 28-29 settembre, Toyota Center, Houston, TX
INDIANA PACERS | MEDIA DAY: 27 settembre, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN | TRAINING CAMP: 28-30 settembre, St. Vincent Center/Pacers Training Facility
L.A. CLIPPERS | MEDIA DAY: 29 settembre, LA Clippers Training Facility, Los Angeles, CA | TRAINING CAMP: 30 settembre-3 ottobre, University of Hawaii
LOS ANGELES LAKERS | MEDIA DAY: 27 settembre, UCLA Health Training Center, Los Angeles, CA | TRAINING CAMP: 28 settembre-4 ottobre, UCLA Health Training Center, El Segundo, CA
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, FedExForum, Memphis, TN | TRAINING CAMP: 1-3 ottobre, FedExForum, Memphis, TN
MIAMI HEAT | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, American Airlines Arena | TRAINING CAMP: 1-5 ottobre, Keiser University, West Palm Beach
MILWAUKEE BUCKS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI | TRAINING CAMP: 1-3 ottobre, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN | TRAINING CAMP: 1-6 ottobre, Minnesota State, Mankato & Mayo Clinic Square
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, LA | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, LA
NEW YORK KNICKS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, MSG Training Center, Tarrytown, NY | TRAINING CAMP: 1-6 ottobre, MSG Training Center, Tarrytown, NY
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Thunder ION, Oklahoma City, OK
ORLANDO MAGIC | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Amway Center, Orlando, FL | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Amway Center, Orlando, FL
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex, Camden, NJ
PHOENIX SUNS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Talking Stick Resort Arena | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Rolle Activity Center, NAU campus, Flagstaff, AZ
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Moda Center, Portland, OR | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Trail Blazers Practice Facility
SACRAMENTO KINGS | MEDIA DAY: 27 settembre, practice faciilty | TRAINING CAMP: 28-30 settembre, Sacramento Kings Practice Facility
SAN ANTONIO SPURS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Spurs practice facility, San Antonio, TX | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, San Antonio Spurs Practice Facility
TORONTO RAPTORS | MEDIA DAY: 28 settembre | TRAINING CAMP: 29 settembre-2 ottobre, Laval University, Quebec City, QC
UTAH JAZZ | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, Zions Bank Basketball Campus, Salt Lake City, UT
WASHINGTON WIZARDS | MEDIA DAY: 30 settembre | TRAINING CAMP: 1-4 ottobre, MedStar Wizards Performance Center, Washington, DC