Introduzione
Per la seconda volta nel corso di questa stagione Tim Bontemps di ESPN ha chiesto a 100 membri dei media statunitensi e internazionali (cercando di replicare lo stesso gruppo che voterà a fine stagione il premio reale) di indicare le loro preferenze per il premio di MVP se la stagione si concludesse oggi. Ai votanti è stato chiesto di comporre la propria top-5 (con gli stessi punteggi del premio reale: 10 punti per il primo posto, 7 per il secondo, 5 per il terzo, 3 per il quarto e 1 per il quinto). Ecco la classifica completa
Quello che devi sapere
14. ALPEREN SENGUN, HOUSTON ROCKETS
1 PUNTO
- 1 quinto posto
13. CADE CUNNINGHAM, DETROIT PISTONS
2 PUNTI
- 2 quinti posti
11. EVAN MOBLEY, CLEVELAND CAVS
3 PUNTI
- 1 quarto posto
11. LEBRON JAMES, LOS ANGELES LAKERS
3 PUNTI
- 3 quinti posti
10. ANTHONY EDWARDS, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
5 PUNTI
- 5 quinti posti
9. JAREN JACKSON JR., MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
7 PUNTI
- 1 quinto posto
- 2 quarti posti
8. VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, SAN ANTONIO SPURS
12 PUNTI
- 7 quinti posti
- 1 terzo posto
7. KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS, NEW YORK KNICKS
31 PUNTI
- 19 quinti posti
- 4 quarti posti
6. JALEN BRUNSON, NEW YORK KNICKS
32 PUNTI
- 17 quinti posti
- 5 quarti posti
5. DONOVAN MITCHELL, CLEVELAND CAVS
73 PUNTI
- 25 quinti posti
- 11 quarti posti
- 3 terzi posti
4. JAYSON TATUM, BOSTON CELTICS
299 PUNTI
- quinti posti
- 65 quarti posti
- 18 terzi posti
3. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, MILWAUKEE BUCKS
430 PUNTI
- 6 quinti posti
- 12 quarti posti
- 77 terzi posti
- 1 secondo posto
2. NIKOLA JOKIC, DENVER NUGGETS
788 PUNTI
- 1 terzo posto
- 69 secondi posti
- 30 primi posti
1. SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
910 PUNTI
- 30 secondi posti
- 70 primi posti
