Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Offerte
Cosa vedere:
Come vederlo:
Online con Sky:
Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set

NBA, corsa al premio di MVP: sorpasso in testa nell'ultimo sondaggio di ESPN

NBA

Introduzione

Per la seconda volta nel corso di questa stagione Tim Bontemps di ESPN ha chiesto a 100 membri dei media statunitensi e internazionali (cercando di replicare lo stesso gruppo che voterà a fine stagione il premio reale) di indicare le loro preferenze per il premio di MVP se la stagione si concludesse oggi. Ai votanti è stato chiesto di comporre la propria top-5 (con gli stessi punteggi del premio reale: 10 punti per il primo posto, 7 per il secondo, 5 per il terzo, 3 per il quarto e 1 per il quinto). Ecco la classifica completa

Quello che devi sapere

14. ALPEREN SENGUN, HOUSTON ROCKETS

1 PUNTO

  • 1 quinto posto

14. ALPEREN SENGUN, HOUSTON ROCKETS

13. CADE CUNNINGHAM, DETROIT PISTONS

2 PUNTI

  • 2 quinti posti

13. CADE CUNNINGHAM, DETROIT PISTONS

11. EVAN MOBLEY, CLEVELAND CAVS

3 PUNTI

  • 1 quarto posto

11. EVAN MOBLEY, CLEVELAND CAVS

11. LEBRON JAMES, LOS ANGELES LAKERS

3 PUNTI

  • 3 quinti posti

11. LEBRON JAMES, LOS ANGELES LAKERS

10. ANTHONY EDWARDS, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

5 PUNTI

  • 5 quinti posti

10. ANTHONY EDWARDS, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

9. JAREN JACKSON JR., MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

7 PUNTI

  • 1 quinto posto
  • 2 quarti posti

9. JAREN JACKSON JR., MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

8. VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, SAN ANTONIO SPURS

12 PUNTI

  • 7 quinti posti
  • 1 terzo posto

8. VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, SAN ANTONIO SPURS

7. KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS, NEW YORK KNICKS

31 PUNTI

  • 19 quinti posti 
  • 4 quarti posti

7. KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS, NEW YORK KNICKS

6. JALEN BRUNSON, NEW YORK KNICKS

32 PUNTI

  • 17 quinti posti
  • 5 quarti posti

6. JALEN BRUNSON, NEW YORK KNICKS

5. DONOVAN MITCHELL, CLEVELAND CAVS

73 PUNTI

  • 25 quinti posti
  • 11 quarti posti
  • 3 terzi posti

5. DONOVAN MITCHELL, CLEVELAND CAVS

4. JAYSON TATUM, BOSTON CELTICS

299 PUNTI

  • quinti posti
  • 65 quarti posti
  • 18 terzi posti

4. JAYSON TATUM, BOSTON CELTICS

3. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, MILWAUKEE BUCKS

430 PUNTI

  • 6 quinti posti
  • 12 quarti posti
  • 77 terzi posti
  • 1 secondo posto

3. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, MILWAUKEE BUCKS

2. NIKOLA JOKIC, DENVER NUGGETS

788 PUNTI

  • 1 terzo posto
  • 69 secondi posti
  • 30 primi posti

2. NIKOLA JOKIC, DENVER NUGGETS

1. SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

910 PUNTI

  • 30 secondi posti
  • 70 primi posti

1. SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
in questa scheda
1/14