Introduzione

C'è chi è in NBA fin dalle origini, chi è arrivato un po' dopo ma ha recuperato il ritardo con tante annate da protagonista e c'è chi ha fatto quasi l'abitudine a scontrarsi con lo stesso avversario ai playoff. Le grandi rivalità tra squadre sono da sempre il sale della post-season, e con il ritorno della sfida tra Celtics e Knicks ora in pieno svolgimento andiamo a vedere quali squadre si sono incontrate per più di 50 volte ai playoff 

Quello che devi sapere

CELTICS VS. CAVALIERS

  • SFIDE: 51
  • VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 26
  • VITTORIE CLEVELAND CAVS: 25

LAKERS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS

  • SFIDE: 53
  • VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 36
  • VITTORIE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS: 17

LAKERS VS. HAWKS

  • SFIDE: 54
  • VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 29
  • VITTORIE ST. LOUIS HAWKS: 25

LAKERS VS. SPURS

  • SFIDE: 56
  • VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 34
  • VITTORIE SAN ANTONIO SPURS: 22

LAKERS VS. SUNS

  • SFIDE: 68
  • VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 40
  • VITTORIE PHOENIX SUNS: 28

CELTICS VS. KNICKS

  • SFIDE: 69
  • VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 36
  • VITTORIE NEW YORK KNICKS: 33

CELTICS VS. LAKERS

  • SFIDE: 74
  • VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 43
  • VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 31

CELTICS VS. HAWKS

  • SFIDE: 77
  • VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 46
  • VITTORIE ATLANTA HAWKS: 31

CELTICS VS. 76ERS

  • SFIDE: 116
  • VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 66
  • VITTORIE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: 50

