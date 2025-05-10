Introduzione
C'è chi è in NBA fin dalle origini, chi è arrivato un po' dopo ma ha recuperato il ritardo con tante annate da protagonista e c'è chi ha fatto quasi l'abitudine a scontrarsi con lo stesso avversario ai playoff. Le grandi rivalità tra squadre sono da sempre il sale della post-season, e con il ritorno della sfida tra Celtics e Knicks ora in pieno svolgimento andiamo a vedere quali squadre si sono incontrate per più di 50 volte ai playoff
Quello che devi sapere
CELTICS VS. CAVALIERS
- SFIDE: 51
- VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 26
- VITTORIE CLEVELAND CAVS: 25
LAKERS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS
- SFIDE: 53
- VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 36
- VITTORIE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS: 17
LAKERS VS. HAWKS
- SFIDE: 54
- VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 29
- VITTORIE ST. LOUIS HAWKS: 25
LAKERS VS. SPURS
- SFIDE: 56
- VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 34
- VITTORIE SAN ANTONIO SPURS: 22
LAKERS VS. SUNS
- SFIDE: 68
- VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 40
- VITTORIE PHOENIX SUNS: 28
CELTICS VS. KNICKS
- SFIDE: 69
- VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 36
- VITTORIE NEW YORK KNICKS: 33
CELTICS VS. LAKERS
- SFIDE: 74
- VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 43
- VITTORIE LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 31
CELTICS VS. HAWKS
- SFIDE: 77
- VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 46
- VITTORIE ATLANTA HAWKS: 31
CELTICS VS. 76ERS
- SFIDE: 116
- VITTORIE BOSTON CELTICS: 66
- VITTORIE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: 50