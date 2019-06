Il calendario completo della Summer League a Las Vegas

Di seguito il calendario completo delle partite a Las Vegas: tutti gli orari fanno riferimento alla costa Est degli Stati Uniti.

Venerdì 5 luglio

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Croatia vs. Detroit

5 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Minnesota

7 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Dallas

9 p.m. – Golden State vs. Charlotte

11 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Orlando

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia

5:30 p.m. – China vs. Miami

7:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. Los Angeles Lakers

9:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. New York

11:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Phoenix

Sabato 6 luglio

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Utah vs. Oklahoma City

5 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

7 p.m. – Indiana vs. Memphis

9 p.m. – Houston vs. Dallas

11 p.m. – China vs. Sacramento

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Detroit vs. Portland

5:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Boston

7:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers

10 p.m. – Washington vs. New Orleans

12 a.m. – Golden State vs. Toronto

Domenica 7 luglio

Cox Pavilion

4 p.m. – Croatia vs. Brooklyn

6 p.m. – Orlando vs. Denver

8 p.m. – Miami vs. Utah

10 p.m. – Portland vs. Houston

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Charlotte vs. San Antonio

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Chicago

9:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. New York

11:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Memphis

Lunedì 8 luglio

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City

5 p.m. – Detroit vs. Indiana

7 p.m. – Toronto vs. Milwaukee

9 p.m. – Minnesota vs. San Antonio

11 p.m. – Charlotte vs. China

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Sacramento

5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Washington

7:30 p.m. – Boston vs. Cleveland

9:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. New Orleans

11:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State

Martedì 9 luglio

Cox Pavilion

4 p.m. – Orlando vs. Miami

6 p.m. – Utah vs. Portland

8 p.m. – Boston vs. Denver

10 p.m. – Houston vs. Sacramento

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Croatia

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Indiana

7:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Phoenix

9:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. New York

11:30 p.m. – Washington vs. LA Clippers

Mercoledì 10 luglio

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Detroit vs. Philadelphia

5 p.m. – Chicago vs. Charlotte

7 p.m. – Miami vs. Minnesota

9 p.m. – Phoenix vs. San Antonio

11 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. China

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Croatia

5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Orlando

7:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. Cleveland

9:30 p.m. – New York vs. Los Angeles Lakers

11:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Golden State

Giovedì 11 luglio

Cox Pavilion

6 p.m. – Indiana vs. Toronto

8 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Portland

10 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Sacramento

Thomas & Mack

6:30 p.m. – Washington vs. Atlanta

8:30 p.m. – Houston vs. Utah

10:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Boston

Venerdì 12 luglio – Partite di consolazione

Cox Pavilion: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Sabato 13 luglio – Partite di consolazione e quarti di finale

Cox Pavilion: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Sabato 14 luglio – Semifinale

Thomas & Mack: 6 p.m. e 8 p.m.

Domenica 15 luglio – Finale

Thomas & Mack: 9 p.m.