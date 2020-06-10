Lillard pubblica "Blacklist" sulle proteste. TESTO

Il testo di “Blacklist” di Dame D.O.L.L.A.

As a brotha with a good heart, I say “F… you," if you racist

Or white, stayin' quiet, you disablin' the changes

And f… bein' famous, tired of watchin' us complainin'

Cops kill a brother, get released after arraignments



We in a pandemic, thought gettin' out, I'd be more joyed

Then I watched a cop, knee to the neck and kill George Floyd

They hide behind the badge, we get to postin', it never last

Like was we ever mad? Speed up the process and do the dash, uh

Showin' up at every establishment, breakin' glass

Takin' all they high-end products and makin' cash

We in our bag, they gettin' mad, gotta attack the D.O.L.L.A

Break they ass off proper, hit, dawgs holler

As a rich black man livin' in this country, it's hard bein' comfy

When the hate your people get is comin' from the ones amongst me

Used to call us monkeys and slaves and we overcame

Still, our work is just beginnin', protests look like parades

And if a teammate of mine do underage

I'ma snitch, me and you ain't a fit

I ain't gon' sit or convince myself that I'm bein' loyal or mad at you

So why these good cops won't speak on the bad apples?

How the President get on the TV and be mad casual, like

"If you lootin', we shootin'," like it's a game?

Dude a clown and a trust fund baby, he numb to pain

Never had it hard, came into office, unpatched the scars

Let the racist people tell us we really ain't make it far

I feel the tension risin', 1950, how we divided

And I ain't even trippin' on how the season decided

Racism pandemic is years ahead of the virus

Really mean it, but they gon' try to play us as tyrants, look

Ali wasn't the greatest just 'cause his hands work

Front line for his people, this was a man's work

Before he let the black people down, he let the fans hurt

So if the stars is aligned, that mean it can work

Don't need approval, I always been doin' God's work

Even before I was in a Bentley like Fonzworth

Make me sick to my stomach to see these moms hurt

Tommy Smith, fists in the air, that's what our bond worth

Support black businesses, gotta fight evil

We love ourselves, we don't hate white people

We just strivin' for equality, acknowledge me

Don't just kill me for chillin' when in my property

Got some shit on my mind and I'm feelin' helpless

'Cause we need help from people who ain't dealt with

The kinda shit we experience or we felt

When the country turned on Kaepernick after he knelt-ed

All the shit we endured and we still playin' fair

That black skin really thicker than some Jamaican hair

Our culture beautiful, battle-tested and tough, we had enough

So you either come with some change or it's gon' be rough

Period

And as a brotha with a good heart, I say “F… you," if you racist

Or white, stayin' quiet, you disablin' the changes

And f… bein’ famous, tired of watchin' us complainin'

Cops kill a brother, get released after arraignments, pshh