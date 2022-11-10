Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Belgio, i convocati per i Mondiali 2022: c’è anche Romelu Lukaku

Mondiali

Il Ct Roberto Martinez ha ufficializzato le convocazioni della sua squadra per il Mondiale in Qatar: c’è Lukaku che proverà ad essere pronto nonostante l’infortunio. Nella lista anche De Ketelaere, mentre rimangono out Origi e Saelemaekers, quest’ultimo tra le riserve

C’è anche Romelu Lukaku tra i convocati del Ct Martinez per il Mondiale in Belgio. L’allenatore ha deciso di portare in Qatar il centravanti dell’Inter nonostante l’infortunio. Tra gli “italiani” c’è solo De Ketelaere, mentre non figurano in lista Origi e Alexis Saelemaekers. Quest’ultimo è però tra le riserve pronte a subentrare in caso di forfait di un compagno.

LA LISTA DEI CONVOCATI

  • Portieri: Casteels (Wolfsburg), Courtois (Real Madrid), Mignolet (Club Bruges)
  • Difensori: Alderweireld (Anversa), Debast (Anderlecht), Faes (Leicester), Theate (Renens), Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Castagne (Leicester), Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Centrocampisti: Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), T. Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), De Bruyne (Manchester City), Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Onana (Everton), Tielemans (Leicester), Vanaken (Club Bruges), Witsel (Atletico Madrid), De Ketelaere (Milan)
  • Attaccanti: Doku (Rennes), E. Hazard (Real Madrid), Trossard (Brighton), Mertens (Galatasaray), Batshuayi (Fenerbache), Openda (Lens), R. Lukaku (Inter)
  • Riserve: Heynen (Genk), Saelemaekers (Milan), Lukebakio (Herta Berlono), Denayer (Al-Ahli)

