C’è anche Romelu Lukaku tra i convocati del Ct Martinez per il Mondiale in Belgio. L’allenatore ha deciso di portare in Qatar il centravanti dell’Inter nonostante l’infortunio. Tra gli “italiani” c’è solo De Ketelaere, mentre non figurano in lista Origi e Alexis Saelemaekers. Quest’ultimo è però tra le riserve pronte a subentrare in caso di forfait di un compagno.