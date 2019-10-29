Le big non deludono, in attesa del big match del 30 ottobre tra Arsenal e Liverpool: passano Manchester City, Leicester ed Everton. Eliminato il Crawley di Gabriele Cioffi, mentre il Sunderland è eliminato ai rigori dall'Oxford

Nessuna sorpresa nella prima serata degli ottavi di finale di Coppa di Lega inglese. Il Manchester City ha battuto con facilità per 3-1 il Southampton, trascinato dalla coppia argentina Otamendi-Aguero. Non tradisce neppure il Leicester, che vince con lo stesso punteggio sul campo del Burton del figlio d'arte Nigel Clough. L'Everton, con Kean titolare ma sostituito dopo l'intervallo, vince contro il Watford nei minuti finali. Per finire, vittoria esterna del Colchester sul Crawley dell'allenatore italiano Cioffi e successo dell'Oxford contro il Sunderland dopo i calci di rigore.

BURTON-LEICESTER 1-3



Iheanacho 7' (L), Tielemans 20' (L), Boyce 52' (B), Maddison 89' (L)

BURTON (4-3-3): O'Hara, Brayford, O'Toole, Wallace, Hutchinson (46' Dyer); Edwards (88' Sbarra), Quinn, Fraser; Sarkic (88' Templeton), Boyce, Broadhead All. Clough

LEICESTER (4-1-4-1): Ward, Justin, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Choudhury (88' Ndidi); Gray, Praet (83' Maddison), Tielemans, Albrighton, Iheanacho (66' Barnes) All. Rodgers

CRAWLEY-COLCHESTER 1-3

Bulman 20' (CR), Norris 22', Luyambula AG 53', Gambin 80' (CO)

CRAWLEY (4-4-1-1): Luyambula, Sesay (68' Young), Tunnicliffe, Dallison, Doherty; Allarakhia (82' Nadesan), Bulman, Ferguson, Lubala; Grego-Cox, Bloomfield (55' Palmer) All. Cioffi

COLCHESTER (4-2-3-1): Gerken, Jackson, Prosser, Eastman, Bramall; Stevenson, Comley; Senior (82' Lapslie), Poku (Gambin 74'), Nouble; Norris (61' Harriott) All. McGreal

EVERTON-WATFORD 2-0

Holgate 72', Richarlison 93'

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Coleman, Mina (41' Keane), Holgate, Digne; Gomes, Delph; Kean (46' Walcott), Iwobi, Richarlison; Calwert-Lewin (80' Tosun) All. Marco Silva

WATFORD (5-3-2): Gomes, Foulquier, Mariappa, Prodl (65' Kabasele), Catchart, Kiko; Hughes, Chalobah, Quina (39' Doucoure); Pereyra (67' Deulofeu), Gray All. Quique Sanchez Flores

MANCHESTER CITY-SOUTHAMPTON 3-1

Otamendi 20', Aguero 28, 56' (MC), Stephens 75' (S)

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Bravo, Walker (65' Cancelo), Otamedi, Garcia, Angelino (79' Stones); B. Silva, Doyle, Foden; Mahrez, Aguero, Gabriel Jesus (87' Bernabe) All. Guardiola

SOUTHAMPTON (5-3-2): McCarthy, Valery, Danso, Stephens, Bednarek, Hojbjerg; Ward-Prowse, Romeu (91' Vokins), Armstrong; Long (68' Redmond), Boufal (69' Adams) All. Hasenhuttle

OXFORD UNITED-SUNDERLAND 5-3 d.c.r (1-1)



Hall 25' (O), McNulty 78' (S)

OXFORD UTD (4-3-3): Eastwood, Long, Dickie, Moore, Ruffels; Henry, Rodriguez, Baptiste (93' Mousinho); Hall (81' Forde), Taylor (81' Mackie), Fosu All. Robinson

SUNDERLAND (3-5-1-1): McLaughlin, Flanagan, Willis, Lynch (56' Grigg); McLaughlin, Dobson, Leadbitter, Power, Hume (O'Nien); McGeady, McNulty All. Parkinson