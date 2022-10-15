Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
wolves3_ipa

Premier League, risultati 11^ giornata: Leicester e Nottingham ultime in classifica

Premier League fotogallery
6 foto
©IPA/Fotogramma

In attesa della sfida fra Tottenham ed Everton il sabato di Premier League ha offerto due partite molto delicate nella zona calda. Il Leicester non è riuscito ad andare al di là del pareggio in casa contro il Crystal Palace mentre il Nottingham Forest è caduto ancora sul campo del Wolverampthon, sbagliando un rigore nel finale, e ora è ultimo insieme allo stesso Leicester. Divertente 2-2 fra Fulham e Bournemouth che viaggiano invece a metà classifica

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Crisi Leicester e Nottingham Forest: sono ultime

Premier League

In attesa della sfida fra Tottenham ed Everton il sabato di Premier League ha offerto due partite...

6 foto
Crisi Leicester e Nottingham Forest: sono ultime

La classifica di Serie A

Serie A

La decima giornata del campionato si è aperta con la vittoria (e il sorpasso) dell'Empoli sul...

20 foto
La classifica di Serie A

Oggi in Italia 38.969 nuovi casi e 73 decessi

coronavirus

L'aggiornamento quotidiano sull'andamento dell'epidemia di coronavirus in Italia, con i dati del...

6 foto
Oggi in Italia 38.969 nuovi casi e 73 decessi

Giroud favorito in attacco, nei veneti c'è Faraoni

VERONA-MILAN

In campo domenica sera al Bentegodi, i rossoneri cercano la terza vittoria di fila in campionato....

24 foto
Giroud favorito in attacco, nei veneti c'è Faraoni

La prima di De Rossi: "Giorno indimenticabile"

Serie B

Prima da allenatore per Daniele De Rossi che, alla guida della Spal, ha pareggiato 0-0 contro il...

10 foto
La prima di De Rossi: "Giorno indimenticabile"

Video in evidenza

Share:

Premier League: Ultime Notizie

Razzismo in Premier: insulti a Toney su Instagram

PREMIER

Protagonista assoluto con una doppietta sul Brighton di De Zerbi, il capitano e bomber del...

Razzismo in Premier: insulti a Toney su Instagram

Haaland: "Il rigore della vita? Lo tira Balotelli"

l'intervista

Intervistato da Gary Neville per Sky Sports UK, il fenomeno del Manchester City ha risposto a...

Haaland: "Il rigore della vita? Lo tira Balotelli"

Nervi tesi tra De Zerbi e Frank: rissa sfiorata

Premier League

Nel primo tempo dell’anticipo tra Brentford e Brighton, rissa sfiorata tra l’allenatore italiano...

Nervi tesi tra De Zerbi e Frank: rissa sfiorata