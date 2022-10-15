Crisi Leicester e Nottingham Forest: sono ultime

Premier League, risultati 11^ giornata: Leicester e Nottingham ultime in classifica
In attesa della sfida fra Tottenham ed Everton il sabato di Premier League ha offerto due partite molto delicate nella zona calda. Il Leicester non è riuscito ad andare al di là del pareggio in casa contro il Crystal Palace mentre il Nottingham Forest è caduto ancora sul campo del Wolverampthon, sbagliando un rigore nel finale, e ora è ultimo insieme allo stesso Leicester. Divertente 2-2 fra Fulham e Bournemouth che viaggiano invece a metà classifica
- LEICETSER (4-1-4-1): Ward; Justin, Faes, Amartey, Castagne; Soumare (65' Vardy); Barnes (85' Iheanacho), Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans (82' Praet), Maddison; Daka (65' Mendy). All. Rodgers
- CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell (56' Riedewald); Eze, Doucourè (56' Milivojevic), Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard (65' Olise), Zaha (77' Matete). All. Vieira
- 2' Solanke (B), 22' Diop (F), 29' Lerma (B), 52' rig. Mitrovic (F)
- FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Leno; Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed (46' Willian), Palhinha; James (46' Carney), Pereira (87' Vinicius), Kebano (62' Wilson); Mitrovic. All. Silva
- BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-2): Neto; Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Christie (89' Stacey), Cook, Lerma, Tavernier (75' Anthony); Billing (80' Zemura), Solanke (90' Moore). All. O'Neil
- 56' rig. Ruben Neves
- WOLVERHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Sa; Otto Kilman, Gomes, Ait-Nour; Moutinho (82' Hwang Hee), Ruben Neves; A. Traore (85' Semedo) Nunes (90' Bueno), Podence; Diego Costa (82' B. Tourè). All. Davis
- NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-3): Henderson; William, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo (89' Surridge); Yates, Freuler (84' Awoniyi), Kouyate (70' Lingard); Johnson, Dennis (70' Mangala), Gibbse-White. All. Cooper