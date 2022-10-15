Crisi Leicester e Nottingham Forest: sono ultime

In attesa della sfida fra Tottenham ed Everton il sabato di Premier League ha offerto due partite molto delicate nella zona calda. Il Leicester non è riuscito ad andare al di là del pareggio in casa contro il Crystal Palace mentre il Nottingham Forest è caduto ancora sul campo del Wolverampthon, sbagliando un rigore nel finale, e ora è ultimo insieme allo stesso Leicester. Divertente 2-2 fra Fulham e Bournemouth che viaggiano invece a metà classifica