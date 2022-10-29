De Zerbi batte il Chelsea, Tottenham vince al 92°

Prima vittoria in Premier League per Roberto De Zerbi che batte 4-1 il Chelsea di Graham Potter, tornato a Brighton per la prima volta da avversario. Incredibile rimonta del Tottenham di Conte che, sotto 2-0 contro il Bournemouth, recupera nell'ultima mezz'ora e vince con la rete di Bentancur al 92° minuto. Tre punti anche per Newcastle e Crystal Palace