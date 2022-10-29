De Zerbi batte il Chelsea, Tottenham vince al 92°

Premier League, i risultati della 9^ giornata: De Zerbi batte il Chelsea, Conte ok al 92°
Prima vittoria in Premier League per Roberto De Zerbi che batte 4-1 il Chelsea di Graham Potter, tornato a Brighton per la prima volta da avversario. Incredibile rimonta del Tottenham di Conte che, sotto 2-0 contro il Bournemouth, recupera nell'ultima mezz'ora e vince con la rete di Bentancur al 92° minuto. Tre punti anche per Newcastle e Crystal Palace
- 49' De Bruyne
- LEICESTER (3-4-3): Ward; Amartey, Soyuncu (72' Daka), Faes; Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall (46' Mendy), Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Vardy (71' Iheanacho), Barnes. All.: Rodgers
- MANCHESTER (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Akanji (72' Dias), Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish; Alvarez (77' Foden). All.: Guardiola
- BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Travers; Zemura, Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Cook, Lerma; Moore, Billing (63' Anthony), Tavernier (78' Fredericks); Solanke (89' Stephens). All.: O'Neil
- TOTTENHAM (3-5-2): Lloris; Sanchez (57' Dier), Lenglet, Davies; Emerson Royal (63' Perisic), Skipp (46' Lucas Moura), Bissouma (57' Bentancur), Hojbjerg, Sessegnon (84' Gil); Kane, Son. All.: Conte
- BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Raya; Ajer (83' Rasmussen), Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva (83' Onyeka), Janelt, Jensen (37' Damsgaard); Mbeumo (83' Canos), Toney, Wissa (75' Lewis-Potter). All.: Frank
- WOLVERHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; B. Traore, Neves; A. Traore (83' Guedes), Nunes (41' Moutinho), Podence; Costa. All.: Davis
- 5' Trossard (B), 14' aut. Loftus-Cheek (B), 42' aut. Chalobah (B), 48' Havertz (C), 90+2' Gross (B)
- BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; March, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; Gross, Lallana (65' Enciso), Mitoma (73' Lamptey), Trossard (87' Sarmiento). All.: De Zerbi
- CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Kepa (46' Mendy); Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella (64' Chilwell); Gallagher (79' Ziyech), Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Sterling (64' Aubameyang); Mount, Pulisic (79' Broja); Havertz. All.: Potter
- CRYSTAL PALACE (4-1-4-1): Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Milivojevic; Olise (86' Riedewald), Schlupp, Eze (63' Ayew), Zaha; Edouard (75' Hughes). All.: Vieira
- SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): Bazunu; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud (74' Djenepo); Elyounoussi (74' Edozie), Ward-Prowse, Diallo (46' Maitland-Niles), S. Armstrong (86' Mara); Adams, Aribo. All.: Hasenhuttl
- NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar (83' Lascelles), Botman (71' Targett), Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes (83' Shelvey), Willock (71' Murphy); Almiron (86' Saint-Maximin), Wilson, Joelinton. All.: Howe
- ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez (35' Olsen); Cash (69' Digne), Konsa, Mings, Young; Dendoncker (69' McGinn), Douglas Luiz; Watkins, Buendia (61' Coutinho), Bailey (61' Ramsey); Ings. All.: Danks