De Zerbi batte il Chelsea, Tottenham vince al 92°

estupinan_ansa_copertina

Premier League, i risultati della 9^ giornata: De Zerbi batte il Chelsea, Conte ok al 92°

Premier League fotogallery
14 foto
©Ansa

Prima vittoria in Premier League per Roberto De Zerbi che batte 4-1 il Chelsea di Graham Potter, tornato a Brighton per la prima volta da avversario. Incredibile rimonta del Tottenham di Conte che, sotto 2-0 contro il Bournemouth, recupera nell'ultima mezz'ora e vince con la rete di Bentancur al 92° minuto. Tre punti anche per Newcastle e Crystal Palace

Premier League: Ultime Notizie

Ronaldo reintegrato: si è allenato con la squadra

MANCHESTER UTD

Dopo l'esclusione dai convocati nella partita contro il Chelsea e gli allenamenti con la...

Ronaldo reintegrato: si è allenato con la squadra

Emery firma con l'Aston Villa: lascia la Liga

Premier League

L’allenatore basco torna in Premier League. Il club di Birmingham ha scelto lui per il post...

Emery firma con l'Aston Villa: lascia la Liga

Ten Hag su CR7: "Escluso? Devo stabilire valori"

Premier League

Erik ten Hag, allenatore del Manchester United, ha parlato in conferenza stampa della punizione...

Ten Hag su CR7: "Escluso? Devo stabilire valori"