Bentancur trascina il Tottenham, tris Liverpool

Clamorosa rimonta degli uomini di Conte che ribaltano il Leeds con la doppietta di Bentancur. Secondo successo di fila, invece, per il Liverpool trascinato da Nunez, alla prima doppietta in Premier. Tre punti anche per Bournemouth, Nottingham e Leicester. Nell'anticipo delle 13.30 ko del City contro il Brentford. Più tardi Newcastle-Chelsea (ore 18.30) e Wolverhampton-Arsenal (20.45); domani Brighton-Aston Villa (ore 15) e Fulham-Man. United (17.30), tutte in diretta su Sky Sport Football e in streaming su NOW