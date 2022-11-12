Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
bentancur_getty_copertina

Premier League, i risultati della 16^ giornata: vincono Tottenham e Liverpool, City ko

Premier League fotogallery
16 foto
©Getty

Clamorosa rimonta degli uomini di Conte che ribaltano il Leeds con la doppietta di Bentancur. Secondo successo di fila, invece, per il Liverpool trascinato da Nunez, alla prima doppietta in Premier. Tre punti anche per Bournemouth, Nottingham e Leicester. Nell'anticipo delle 13.30 ko del City contro il Brentford. Più tardi Newcastle-Chelsea (ore 18.30) e Wolverhampton-Arsenal (20.45); domani Brighton-Aston Villa (ore 15) e Fulham-Man. United (17.30), tutte in diretta su Sky Sport Football e in streaming su NOW

Bentancur trascina il Tottenham, tris Liverpool

Premier League

Clamorosa rimonta degli uomini di Conte che ribaltano il Leeds con la doppietta di Bentancur....

16 foto
Bentancur trascina il Tottenham, tris Liverpool

La classifica marcatori della Serie A

Serie A

Osimhen sale a 9 gol grazie alla rete contro l'Udinese e allunga in vetta alla classifica...

71 foto
La classifica marcatori della Serie A

Le probabili formazioni di Atalanta-Inter

Serie A

Gian Piero Gasperini perde de Roon, fermato da una ricaduta e indisponibile per la partita contro...

24 foto
Le probabili formazioni di Atalanta-Inter

Problema a un ginocchio per Deulofeu

serie a

Leggera distorsione del ginocchio per Deulofeu, uscito in lacrime durante Napoli-Udinese: nelle...

20 foto
Problema a un ginocchio per Deulofeu

Le pagelle di Napoli-Udinese

Serie A

Allo stadio "Maradona" Spalletti va avanti di tre gol, Sottil la riapre con i cambi. Nel Napoli...

24 foto
Le pagelle di Napoli-Udinese

Conte: "Futuro? Incontrerò dirigenti Tottenham"

tottenham

Reduce da un periodo negativo e alla vigilia della sfida contro il Leeds, l'allenatore del...

Conte: "Futuro? Incontrerò dirigenti Tottenham"

Premier League 2023-24: si parte il 12 agosto

Premier League

La Premier League ha annunciato le date della prossima stagione. Campionato al via il 12 agosto,...

Premier League 2023-24: si parte il 12 agosto

Liverpool in vendita. Proprietà cerca investitori

Premier League

Il gruppo statunitense Fenway Sports Group (Fsg), proprietario dei Reds da 12 anni, ha confermato...

Liverpool in vendita. Proprietà cerca investitori