Sono 5 le partite in programma nella domenica di Premier League: il clou alle 16.30 con il derby di Manchester (Sky Sport Uno). Ora in campo West Ham ed Everton. Tre sfide alle 15: il Brighton di De Zerbi ospita il Fulham in diretta su Sky Sport Uno. In contemporanea anche Aston Villa-Luton e Liverpool-Nottingham Forest

LA CLASSIFICA

