Premier League, i risultati della 10^ giornata

premier live

Sono 5 le partite in programma nella domenica di Premier League: il clou alle 16.30 con il derby di Manchester (Sky Sport Uno). Ora in campo West Ham ed Everton. Tre sfide alle 15: il Brighton di De Zerbi ospita il Fulham in diretta su Sky Sport Uno. In contemporanea anche Aston Villa-Luton e Liverpool-Nottingham Forest

LA CLASSIFICA

Le partite di domenica 29 ottobre in diretta

I risultati delle partite di venerdì 27 ottobre e sabato 28 ottobre

Areola come il piccolo Charlie, cuffie in campo

solidarietà

Il portiere del West Ham Alphonse Areola si è reso protagonista di un bel gesto di solidarietà...

L'Arsenal batte il City, Brighton-Liverpool è 2-2

hl premier

Per l'ottava di Premier l'Arsenal si è aggiudicato il big match contro il Manchester City grazie...

Vittoria in 10 del Tottenham. Lo United rimonta

Premier League

Per l'ottava di Premier, 6 gare in questo sabato pomeriggio: ha aperto il turno la sfida tra...

Premier, Bundes e Ligue 1: gare del weekend su Sky

GUIDA TV

Parte oggi un nuovo weekend di calcio internazionale con le sfide di Premier League, Bundesliga e...

Caos Var, Klopp: "Col Tottenham gara da rigiocare"

liverpool

Dopo il caos Var in Tottenham-Liverpool, con il gol annullato ingiustamente a Luis Diaz sul...

