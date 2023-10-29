Premier League, i risultati della 10^ giornatapremier live
Sono 5 le partite in programma nella domenica di Premier League: il clou alle 16.30 con il derby di Manchester (Sky Sport Uno). Ora in campo West Ham ed Everton. Tre sfide alle 15: il Brighton di De Zerbi ospita il Fulham in diretta su Sky Sport Uno. In contemporanea anche Aston Villa-Luton e Liverpool-Nottingham Forest
Le partite di domenica 29 ottobre in diretta
- West Ham-Everton 0-0 LIVE
- Aston Villa-Luton ore 15.00
- Brighton-Fulham ore 15.00 (Diretta Sky Sport 257)
- Liverpool-Nottingham Forest ore 15.00
- Manchester United-Manchester City ore 16.30 (Diretta Sky Sport Uno)
I risultati delle partite di venerdì 27 ottobre e sabato 28 ottobre
- Crystal Palace-Tottenham 1-2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
53' aut. Ward (T), 66' Heung-Min (T), 90'+4 Ayew (C)
- Chelsea-Brentford 0-2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
58' Pinnock (B), 90'+6 Mbeumo (B)
- Arsenal-Sheffield United 5-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
28', 50' e 58' Nketiah (A), 88' rig. Fabio Vieira (A), 90'+6 Tomiyasu (A) -
- Bournemouth-Burnley 2-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
12' Taylor (Bu), 22' Semenyo (Bo), 76' Billing (Bo)
- Wolverhampton-Newcastle 2-2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
22' e 45+4' rig. Wilson (N), 36' Lemina (W), 71' Hee-chan (W)