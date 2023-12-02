Arsenal solo in testa. Nel Burnley segna Koleosho

Tre gare hanno aperto la 14^ giornata di Premier League: l'Arsenal batte 2-1 il Wolverhampton e consolida il primo posto in classifica. Vittoria anche per il Brentford, 3-1 al Luton Town, e per il Burnley che batte 5-0 lo Sheffield United. Ora live Nottingham Forest-Everton. Newcastle e Manchester United si sfidano alle 21. Puoi seguire tutta la Premier League LIVE su Sky Sport e NOW

