Arsenal solo in testa. Nel Burnley segna Koleosho

Premier League, i risultati della 14^ giornata

highlights

Tre gare hanno aperto la 14^ giornata di Premier League: l'Arsenal batte 2-1 il Wolverhampton e consolida il primo posto in classifica. Vittoria anche per il Brentford, 3-1 al Luton Town, e per il Burnley che batte 5-0 lo Sheffield United. Ora live Nottingham Forest-Everton. Newcastle e Manchester United si sfidano alle 21. Puoi seguire tutta la Premier League LIVE su Sky Sport e NOW

LA CLASSIFICA

Le partite di sabato 2 dicembre in diretta

Le partite di domenica 3 dicembre

ore 15.00

  • Liverpool-Fulham, in diretta su Sky Sport Uno e NOW, telecronaca Nicola Roggero
  • West Ham-Crystal Palace
  • Palace Bournemoth-Aston Villa
  • Chelsea-Brighton, in diretta su Sky Sport Max e NOW

ore 17.30

  • Manchester City-Tottenham, in diretta su Sky Sport Uno, NOW e Sky Sport 4K

