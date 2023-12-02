Arsenal solo in testa. Nel Burnley segna Koleosho

Premier League, i risultati della 14^ giornatahighlights
Tre gare hanno aperto la 14^ giornata di Premier League: l'Arsenal batte 2-1 il Wolverhampton e consolida il primo posto in classifica. Vittoria anche per il Brentford, 3-1 al Luton Town, e per il Burnley che batte 5-0 lo Sheffield United. Ora live Nottingham Forest-Everton. Newcastle e Manchester United si sfidano alle 21. Puoi seguire tutta la Premier League LIVE su Sky Sport e NOW
Le partite di sabato 2 dicembre in diretta
- Brentford-Luton Town 3-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
49' Maupay (B), 56' Ben Mee (B), 76' Brown (L), 81' Baptiste (B)
- Burnley-Sheffield United 5-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
1' Rodriguez, 29' Larsen, 73' Amdouni, 75' Koleosho, 80' Brownhill
- Arsenal-Wolerhampton 2-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
6' Saka (A), 13' Odegaard (A), 86' Cunha (W)
- Nottingham Forest-Everton LIVE in diretta su Sky Sport Uno
- Newcastle-Manchester United ore 21 in diretta su Sky Sport Max
Le partite di domenica 3 dicembre
ore 15.00
- Liverpool-Fulham, in diretta su Sky Sport Uno e NOW, telecronaca Nicola Roggero
- West Ham-Crystal Palace
- Palace Bournemoth-Aston Villa
- Chelsea-Brighton, in diretta su Sky Sport Max e NOW
ore 17.30
- Manchester City-Tottenham, in diretta su Sky Sport Uno, NOW e Sky Sport 4K