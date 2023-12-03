3-2 in Chelsea-Brighton, ok Liverpool in rimonta

Premier League, risultati e highlights della 14^ giornata: Chelsea batte 3-2 il Brightonhighlights
Tanti gol in queste prime gare della domenica di Premier League: il Chelsea batte per 3-2 il Brighton di De Zerbi, vittoria anche per il Liverpool che rimonta, in un minuto, due gol al Fulham. Pari invece in Bournemouth-Aston Villa (2-2), e West Ham-Crystal Palace (1-1). Chiude la 14^ giornata il big match tra Manchester City e Tottenham, in diretta dalle 17.30. Tutta la Premier League è LIVE su Sky Sport e NOW
Le partite di oggi, domenica 3 dicembre
- Liverpool-Fulham 4-3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
20' Leno (AU) (L), 24' Wilson (F), 38' Mac Allister (L), 45+3' Tete (F), 80' Reid (F), 87' Wataru Endō (L), 88' Alexander-Arnold (L)
- West Ham-Crystal Palace 1-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
13' Kudus (W), 53' Edouard (C)
- Bournemoth-Aston Villa 2-2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
10' Semenyo (B), 20' Bailey (A), 52' Solanke (B), 90' Watkins (A)
- Chelsea-Brighton 3-2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
17',65'(r) Enzo Fernandez (C), 21' Colwill (C), 43' Buonanotte (B), 90+2' Pedro (B)
- Manchester City-Tottenham LIVE ore 17.30 in diretta su Sky Sport Uno
Le partite di sabato 2 dicembre
- Brentford-Luton Town 3-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
49' Maupay (B), 56' Ben Mee (B), 76' Brown (L), 81' Baptiste (B)
- Burnley-Sheffield United 5-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
1' Rodriguez, 29' Larsen, 73' Amdouni, 75' Koleosho, 80' Brownhill
- Arsenal-Wolerhampton 2-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
6' Saka (A), 13' Odegaard (A), 86' Cunha (W)
- Nottingham Forest-Everton 0-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
67' McNeil
- Newcastle-Manchester United 1-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
55' Gordon