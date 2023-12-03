3-2 in Chelsea-Brighton, ok Liverpool in rimonta

Tanti gol in queste prime gare della domenica di Premier League: il Chelsea batte per 3-2 il Brighton di De Zerbi, vittoria anche per il Liverpool che rimonta, in un minuto, due gol al Fulham. Pari invece in Bournemouth-Aston Villa (2-2), e West Ham-Crystal Palace (1-1). Chiude la 14^ giornata il big match tra Manchester City e Tottenham, in diretta dalle 17.30. Tutta la Premier League è LIVE su Sky Sport e NOW

LA CLASSIFICA