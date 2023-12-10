Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Premier League, i risultati della 16^ giornata: il Man City rimonta e scaccia la crisi

highlights
©Getty

Il Manchester City scaccia la 'mini crisi' e torna alla vittoria: 2-1 in rimonta in casa del Luton Town. Continua il periodo negativo del Chelsea, battuto 2-0 dall'Everton, mentre il Fulham ne fa 5 al West Ham. In corso il big match Tottenham-Newcastle

PREMIER, LA CLASSIFICA

Le partite di domenica 10 dicembre

Le partite giocate sabato 9 dicembre

Crystal Palace-Liverpool 1-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
52' rig. Mateta (C), 76' Salah (L), 91' Elliot (L)

Manchester United-Bournemouth 0-3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
5' Solanke (B), 58' Billing (B), 73' Senesi (B)

Brighton-Burnley 1-1  (HIGHLIGHTS)
45' Odobert (Bu), 77' Adingra (Br)

Sheffield-Brentford 1-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
45' McAtee (S)

Wolverhampton -Nottingham Forest 1-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
14' Toffolo (N), 32' Cunha (W)

Aston Villa-Arsenal 1-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
7' McGinn (AS)

Il City torna a vincere. Chelsea ancora ko

Il Manchester City scaccia la 'mini crisi' e torna alla vittoria: 2-1 in rimonta in casa del...

Arsenal cade con l'Aston Villa, il Liverpool è 1°

Il Liverpool rimonta in casa del Crystal Palace, decisivo Salah al gol numero 200 con la maglia...

Premier, Bundes e Ligue 1: gare del weekend su Sky

Parte oggi un nuovo weekend di calcio internazionale con le sfide di Premier League, Bundesliga,...

Udogie sbaglia, Ward-Prowse no: l'errore è grave

Solo un punto nelle ultime cinque partite per la squadra di Postecoglou, rimontata 2-1 dagli...

Obi-Martin, il nuovo Osimhen che incanta l'Arsenal

L'attaccante classe 2007 ha fatto parlare di sé per i 10 gol segnati al Liverpool in una partita...

