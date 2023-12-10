Il City torna a vincere. Chelsea ancora ko

Premier League, i risultati della 16^ giornata: il Man City rimonta e scaccia la crisihighlights
Il Manchester City scaccia la 'mini crisi' e torna alla vittoria: 2-1 in rimonta in casa del Luton Town. Continua il periodo negativo del Chelsea, battuto 2-0 dall'Everton, mentre il Fulham ne fa 5 al West Ham. In corso il big match Tottenham-Newcastle
Le partite di domenica 10 dicembre
- Luton Town-Manchester City 1-2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
45+2' Adebayo (L), 62' Bernardo Silva (M), 65' Grealish (M)
- Fulham-West Ham 5-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
22' Raul Jimenez, 31' Willian, 40' Adarabioyo, 60' Wilson, 88' Vinicius
- Everton-Chelsea 2-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
54' Doucourè, 90+2' Dobbin
- Tottenham-Newcastle LIVE su Sky Sport Uno
Le partite giocate sabato 9 dicembre
Crystal Palace-Liverpool 1-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
52' rig. Mateta (C), 76' Salah (L), 91' Elliot (L)
Manchester United-Bournemouth 0-3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
5' Solanke (B), 58' Billing (B), 73' Senesi (B)
Brighton-Burnley 1-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
45' Odobert (Bu), 77' Adingra (Br)
Sheffield-Brentford 1-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
45' McAtee (S)
Wolverhampton -Nottingham Forest 1-1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
14' Toffolo (N), 32' Cunha (W)
Aston Villa-Arsenal 1-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
7' McGinn (AS)