Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Offerte Sky
Cosa vedere:
Come vederlo:
Online con Sky:

Pescara in Serie B, gli ex storici: da Immobile a Verratti

Serie B fotogallery
27 foto

Dopo quattro anni il Pescara può finalmente festeggiare il ritorno in Serie B dopo la vittoria nella finale playoff sulla Ternana. Una maglia, quella abruzzese, vestita in passato da big del nostro calcio tra campioni del mondo, d'Europa e grandi bomber. Li ricordate?

PESCARA, IL VIDEO DELLA PREMIAZIONE

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Da Immobile a Verratti: i grandi ex del Pescara

Serie B

Dopo quattro anni il Pescara può finalmente festeggiare il ritorno in Serie B dopo la vittoria...

27 foto

Genoa: Vieira prolunga fino al 2027, è ufficiale

Serie A

Il Genoa ha esteso il contratto del francese: Vieira resta fino al 2027, ora è ufficiale. Il...

21 foto

Baggio, Toni & Co.: gli ex storici del Brescia

AMARCORD

Col mancato pagamento degli stipendi, il Brescia già retrocesso per la penalizzazione si avvia...

35 foto

Le probabili formazioni di Portogallo-Spagna

Nations League

È il giorno della finale di Nations League, tra Portogallo e Spagna: Cristiano Ronaldo contro...

24 foto

La nuova Serie B 2025/2026: tutte le squadre

Serie B

Con la promozione ottenuta dal Pescara, manca una sola squadra per completare il quadro della...

20 foto

Video in evidenza

    Serie B: Ultime Notizie

    Il Brescia non paga gli stipendi, verso fallimento

    Serie B

    Il Brescia non ha rispettato la scadenza del pagamento degli stipendi e dei relativi...

    Stroppa: "Forti strada facendo, futuro? Non so"

    Serie B

    L'allenatore della Cremonese analizza la vittoria del Picco che ha regalato alla sua squadra la...

    Brescia penalizzato di 4 punti in primo grado

    Serie B

    Nel giorno dell'udienza al TFN, il Brescia è stato penalizzato di 4 punti (per non aver...