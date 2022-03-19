La griglia di partenza del GP del Bahrain

Charles Leclerc vola in pole position nel GP del Bahrain, gara che apre il Mondiale 2022. In prima fila con il monegasco il campione del mondo Verstappen, subito dietro le altre due Ferrari e Red Bull con Sainz e Perez. Splendido 6° Bottas con l'Alfa, davanti a lui l'ex compagno Hamilton. Domenica Tutto in diretta su Sky Sport F1 (canale 207) e in tempo reale con il Live Blog di Skysport.it
PRIMA FILA
1 Charles Leclerc (Mon/Ferrari)
2 Max Verstappen (Ola/Red Bull)
SECONDA FILA
3 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa/Ferrari)
4 Sergio Perez (Mes/Red Bull)
TERZA FILA
5 Lewis Hamilton (Ing/Mercedes)
6 Valtteri Bottas (Fin/Alfa Romeo)
QUARTA FILA
7 Kevin Magnussen (Dan/Haas)
8 Fernando Alonso (Spa/Alpine)
QUINTA FILA
9 George Russell (Ing/Williams)
10 Pierre Gasly (Fra/Alpha Tauri)
SESTA FILA
11 Esteban Ocon (Fra/Alpine)
12 Mick Schumacher (Ger/Haas)
SETTIMA FILA
13 Lando Norris (Ing/McLaren)
14 Alexander Albon (Tha/Williams)
OTTAVA FILA
15 Zhou Guanyu (Cin/Alfa Romeo)
16 Yuki Tsunoda (Gpn/Alpha Tauri)
NONA FILA
17 Niko Hulkenberg (Ger/Aston Martin)
18 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus/McLaren)
DECIMA FILA
19 Lance Stroll (Can/Aston Martin)
20 Nicholas Latifi (Can/Williams)