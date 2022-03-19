La griglia di partenza del GP del Bahrain

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Formula 1, la griglia di partenza del Gp Bahrain a Sakhir

Formula 1

Charles Leclerc vola in pole position nel GP del Bahrain, gara che apre il Mondiale 2022. In prima fila con il monegasco il campione del mondo Verstappen, subito dietro le altre due Ferrari e Red Bull con Sainz e Perez. Splendido 6° Bottas con l'Alfa, davanti a lui l'ex compagno Hamilton. Domenica Tutto in diretta su Sky Sport F1 (canale 207) e in tempo reale con il Live Blog di Skysport.it 

HIGHLIGHTS DELLE QUALIFICHEGUIDA TV

PRIMA FILA

1  Charles Leclerc (Mon/Ferrari)
2  Max Verstappen (Ola/Red Bull) 

 

SECONDA FILA

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa/Ferrari) 

4 Sergio Perez (Mes/Red Bull)

 

TERZA FILA

Lewis Hamilton (Ing/Mercedes)

6 Valtteri Bottas (Fin/Alfa Romeo) 

 

QUARTA FILA

7  Kevin Magnussen (Dan/Haas)

8 Fernando Alonso (Spa/Alpine) 

 

QUINTA FILA

George Russell (Ing/Williams)     

10 Pierre Gasly (Fra/Alpha Tauri) 

 

SESTA FILA

11 Esteban Ocon (Fra/Alpine)

12 Mick Schumacher (Ger/Haas)

 

SETTIMA FILA

13 Lando Norris (Ing/McLaren)    

14 Alexander Albon (Tha/Williams)    

 

OTTAVA FILA

15  Zhou Guanyu (Cin/Alfa Romeo) 

16 Yuki Tsunoda (Gpn/Alpha Tauri)

 

NONA FILA

17 Niko Hulkenberg (Ger/Aston Martin)

18 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus/McLaren) 

 

DECIMA FILA

19 Lance Stroll (Can/Aston Martin)

20 Nicholas Latifi (Can/Williams) 

 

Formula 1: Altre Notizie

Verstappen: "Andiamo a corrente alternata"

red bull

Secondo posto per Max Verstappen a Sakhir, con il campione del mondo della Red Bull che scatterà...

Verstappen: "Andiamo a corrente alternata"

Leclerc, il giro pole e la festa ai box. VIDEO

Formula 1

Con la telecronaca di Carlo Vanzini, i momenti decisivi delle qualifiche in Bahrain: Leclerc...

Leclerc, il giro pole e la festa ai box. VIDEO

Sainz: "Fatto progressi, bello lottare per pole"

ferrari

Carlos Sainz può sorridere dopo il 3° posto nelle qualifiche del GP che apre il Mondiale:...

Sainz: "Fatto progressi, bello lottare per pole"

Leclerc: "Pole è una sorpresa, ora un altro acuto"

ferrari

Sorride Charles Leclerc, che apre la stagione in Bahrain conquistando la decima pole della...

Leclerc: "Pole è una sorpresa, ora un altro acuto"

La griglia di partenza del GP del Bahrain

Formula 1

Charles Leclerc vola in pole position nel GP del Bahrain, gara che apre il Mondiale 2022. In...

La griglia di partenza del GP del Bahrain
VAI ALLA SEZIONE

Video in evidenza

Share: