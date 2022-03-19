La griglia di partenza del GP del Bahrain

Charles Leclerc vola in pole position nel GP del Bahrain, gara che apre il Mondiale 2022. In prima fila con il monegasco il campione del mondo Verstappen, subito dietro le altre due Ferrari e Red Bull con Sainz e Perez. Splendido 6° Bottas con l'Alfa, davanti a lui l'ex compagno Hamilton. Domenica Tutto in diretta su Sky Sport F1 (canale 207) e in tempo reale con il Live Blog di Skysport.it

