Chi ha sfidato più volte LeBron James? CLASSIFICA

NBA, chi ha affrontato LeBron James più volte in carriera? La CLASSIFICA
Nel corso dei suoi 21 anni di carriera LeBron James ha affrontato la bellezza di 1.616 avversari diversi, e altri ancora se ne aggiungeranno da qui al termine della sua avventura in NBA. Ma chi sono stati gli avversari che più volte se lo sono ritrovati di fronte? In vetta c'è un giocatore al quale è legato uno dei momenti più memorabili della carriera del Re: ecco la top-50 dei suoi avversari
- Partite totali: 40
- Partite in regular season: 24
- Partite ai playoff: 16
- Record vs LeBron: 22-18
- Partite totali: 42
- Partite in regular season: 28
- Partite ai playoff: 14
- Record vs LeBron: 12-30
- Partite totali: 42
- Partite in regular season: 24
- Partite ai playoff: 16
- Record vs LeBron: 10-32
- Partite totali: 43
- Partite in regular season: 25
- Partite ai playoff: 18
- Record vs LeBron: 19-24
- Partite totali: 43
- Partite in regular season: 27
- Partite ai playoff: 16
- Record vs LeBron: 12-31
- Partite totali: 43
- Partite in regular season: 33
- Partite ai playoff: 10
- Record vs LeBron: 10-33
- Partite totali: 44
- Partite in regular season: 26
- Partite ai playoff: 18
- Record vs LeBron: 19-25
- Partite totali: 44
- Partite in regular season: 34
- Partite ai playoff: 10
- Record vs LeBron: 16-28
- Partite totali: 44
- Partite in regular season: 38
- Partite ai playoff: 6
- Record vs LeBron: 16-28
- Partite totali: 45
- Partite in regular season: 29
- Partite ai playoff: 16
- Record vs LeBron: 16-29
- Partite totali: 45
- Partite in regular season: 17
- Partite ai playoff: 28
- Record vs LeBron: 27-18
- Partite totali: 45
- Partite in regular season: 26
- Partite ai playoff: 19
- Record vs LeBron: 18-27
- Partite totali: 46
- Partite in regular season: 36
- Partite ai playoff: 10
- Record vs LeBron: 16-30
- Partite totali: 47
- Partite in regular season: 36
- Partite ai playoff: 10
- Record vs LeBron: 22-25
- Partite totali: 47
- Partite in regular season: 28
- Partite ai playoff: 19
- Record vs LeBron: 15-32
- Partite totali: 47
- Partite in regular season: 19
- Partite ai playoff: 28
- Record vs LeBron: 27-20
- Partite totali: 48
- Partite in regular season: 37
- Partite ai playoff: 11
- Record vs LeBron: 25-23
- Partite totali: 49
- Partite in regular season: 39
- Partite ai playoff: 10
- Record vs LeBron: 21-28
- Partite totali: 49
- Partite in regular season: 36
- Partite ai playoff: 13
- Record vs LeBron: 18-31
- Partite totali: 49
- Partite in regular season: 38
- Partite ai playoff: 11
- Record vs LeBron: 19-30
- Partite totali: 50
- Partite in regular season: 41
- Partite ai playoff: 9
- Record vs LeBron: 20-30
- Partite totali: 50
- Partite in regular season: 38
- Partite ai playoff: 12
- Record vs LeBron: 17-33
- Partite totali: 51
- Partite in regular season: 28
- Partite ai playoff: 23
- Record vs LeBron: 27-24
- Partite totali: 52
- Partite in regular season: 31
- Partite ai playoff: 21
- Record vs LeBron: 20-32
- Partite totali: 53
- Partite in regular season: 30
- Partite ai playoff: 23
- Record vs LeBron: 19-34
- Partite totali: 53
- Partite in regular season: 26
- Partite ai playoff: 27
- Record vs LeBron: 28-25
- Partite totali: 55
- Partite in regular season: 41
- Partite ai playoff: 14
- Record vs LeBron: 13-42
- Partite totali: 56
- Partite in regular season: 31
- Partite ai playoff: 25
- Record vs LeBron: 25-31
- Partite totali: 60
- Partite in regular season: 30
- Partite ai playoff: 30
- Record vs LeBron: 29-31
- Partite totali: 63
- Partite in regular season: 35
- Partite ai playoff: 28
- Record vs LeBron: 30-33