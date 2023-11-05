Chi ha sfidato più volte LeBron James? CLASSIFICA

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on May 30, 2014 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

NBA, chi ha affrontato LeBron James più volte in carriera? La CLASSIFICA

NBA fotogallery
50 foto
©Getty

Nel corso dei suoi 21 anni di carriera LeBron James ha affrontato la bellezza di 1.616 avversari diversi, e altri ancora se ne aggiungeranno da qui al termine della sua avventura in NBA. Ma chi sono stati gli avversari che più volte se lo sono ritrovati di fronte? In vetta c'è un giocatore al quale è legato uno dei momenti più memorabili della carriera del Re: ecco la top-50 dei suoi avversari

