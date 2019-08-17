Secondo sabato di Premier League: dopo il successo nell'anticipo dell'Arsenal è arrivata la risposta del Liverpool, reduce dal successo infrasettimanale nella Supercoppa Europea, alzata a Istanbul. Vince anche l'Everton (20' in campo per Kean). Aston Villa ko in casa, il Norwich si impone sul Newcastle. Pari tra Brighton e West Ham.

SOUTHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL 1-2

46' Mané (L), 71' Firmino (L), 83' Ings (S)

SOUTHAMPTON (3-5-2): Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Valery, Ward-Prowse, Romeu (64' Ings), Hobjerg, Bertrand (77' Djenepo); Adams (68' Armstrong), Redmond. All. Ralph Hasenhuttl

LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain (89' Henderson), Wijnaldum, Milner (74' Fabinho); Salah (79' Origi), Firmino, Mané. All. Jurgen Klopp

Ammoniti: Romeu (S), Alexander-Arnold (L), Djenepo (S)

I Reds di Klopp, reduci dal successo di Istanbul vincono ancora e non perdono il passo dell'Arsenal, a punteggio pieno dopo due giornate di Premier. Decisive due prodezze di Mané e Firmino, poi il brivido finale causato dall'eroe di Supercoppa. Adrian, nel giro di pochi giorni passa dalla parata sul rigore di Abraham all’errore quasi comico contro il Southampton: una papera che però non impedisce al Liverpool di conquistare i tre punti in casa dei Saints.