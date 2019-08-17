Premier League 2019, seconda giornata, i risultati delle partite del sabato
Il Liverpool risponde al successo dei Gunners nell'anticipo, battendo il Southampton: in gol Mané e Firmino, poi la papera di Adrian. Pukki trascina il Norwich con una tripletta nel successo sul Newcastle. Successi per Everton e Bournemouth, pari del West Ham a Brighton
ADRIAN, PAPERA CLAMOROSA SUL GOL DI INGS
Secondo sabato di Premier League: dopo il successo nell'anticipo dell'Arsenal è arrivata la risposta del Liverpool, reduce dal successo infrasettimanale nella Supercoppa Europea, alzata a Istanbul. Vince anche l'Everton (20' in campo per Kean). Aston Villa ko in casa, il Norwich si impone sul Newcastle. Pari tra Brighton e West Ham.
SOUTHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL 1-2
46' Mané (L), 71' Firmino (L), 83' Ings (S)
SOUTHAMPTON (3-5-2): Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Valery, Ward-Prowse, Romeu (64' Ings), Hobjerg, Bertrand (77' Djenepo); Adams (68' Armstrong), Redmond. All. Ralph Hasenhuttl
LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain (89' Henderson), Wijnaldum, Milner (74' Fabinho); Salah (79' Origi), Firmino, Mané. All. Jurgen Klopp
Ammoniti: Romeu (S), Alexander-Arnold (L), Djenepo (S)
I Reds di Klopp, reduci dal successo di Istanbul vincono ancora e non perdono il passo dell'Arsenal, a punteggio pieno dopo due giornate di Premier. Decisive due prodezze di Mané e Firmino, poi il brivido finale causato dall'eroe di Supercoppa. Adrian, nel giro di pochi giorni passa dalla parata sul rigore di Abraham all’errore quasi comico contro il Southampton: una papera che però non impedisce al Liverpool di conquistare i tre punti in casa dei Saints.
NORWICH-NEWCASTLE 3-1
32' , 63' e 75' Pukki (No), 93' Shelvey (Ne)
NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis (90' Byram); Trybull (87' Tettey), Leitner; Cantwell, Stiepermann (84' Vrancic), Buendia; Pukki. All. Daniel Farke
NEWCASTLE (3-5-2): Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummet; Krafth, Hayden, Shelvey, Sung-Yeung (74' Longstaff), Ritchie; Almiron, Joelinton (67' Muto). All. Steve Bruce
Ammoniti: Aarons (No), Joelinton (Ne), Dummet (Ne), Longstaff (Ne)
EVERTON-WATFORD 1-0
10' Bernard
EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne (73' Holgate); Gbamin, André Gomes; Richarlison (63' Walcott), Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin (72' Kean). All. Marco Silva
WATFORD (4-2-2-2): Foster; Kiko Femenia, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas; Doucouré, Capoue (83' Gray); Hughes (67' Welbeck), Pereyra; Deulofeu (79' Cleverley), Deeney. All. Javier Gracia
Ammoniti: Coleman (E), Capoue (W), André Gomes (E), Holebas (W), Pereyra (W)
BRIGHTON-WEST HAM 1-1
65' Trossard (B), 61' Hernandez (WH)
BRIGHTON (3-4-3): Ryan; Duffy, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Propper, Stephens, March; Gross (67' Maupay), Murray (74' Andone), Trossard (85' Mooy). All. Graham Potter
WEST HAM (4-1-4-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Rice; Snodgrass, Wilshere (46' Antonio), Pablo Fornals (77' Yarmolenko), Lanzini; Hernandez (83' C. Sanchez). All. Manuel Pellegrini
Ammoniti: Masuaku (WH), Rice (WH)
ASTON VILLA-BOURNEMOUTH 1-2
2' rig. King (B), 12' Wilson (B), 71' Douglas Luiz (AV)
ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Heaton; El Mohamady, Engels, Mings, Taylor; McGinn, Dougals Luiz, Grealish; Trezeguet (87' Davis), Wesley, El Ghazi (75' Jota Peleteiro). All. Dean Smith
BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-1-1): Ramsdale; Smith, Cook, Aké, Daniels; H. Wilson (76' Solanke), Billing (46' Surman); Lerma, Fraser; King; C. Wilson. All. Eddie Howe
Ammoniti: Billing (B), Aké (B)