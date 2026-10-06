Calendario Serie A, le partite delle big fino alla sosta nazionali di novembre
La lunga sosta per le nazionali si sta per concludere, nel weekend torna il campionato e riparte la corsa (anche in Europa) delle “big”. Fino… alla prossima sosta, prevista per il weekend del 14-15 novembre. Poco più di un mese in cui si concentreranno sei giornate di campionato (con un turno infrasettimanale), tre della League Phase delle coppe europee e sei scontri diretti
- Da una sosta all’altra: circa un mese di tempo (l’Italia affronterà la Francia il 12 novembre e il Belgio il 15) in cui si concentrano parecchi impegni per i club italiani, specie per quelli impegnati nelle coppe. Che calendario li attende? Chi ha quello più impegnativo? E che classifica ritroveremo alla prossima sosta?
- La nostra analisi si concentra sulle squadre di A che giocano le coppe, facendo il punto anche sulle “sorprese” che in questo inizio di stagione si sono ritagliate una posizione importante in classifica
- Como-Roma, 11 ottobre, ore 12.30 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Roma-Real Madrid, 14 ottobre, ore 21 (Champions League, 2^ g.)
- Roma-Genoa, 17 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Roma-Slovan Bratislava, 20 ottobre, ore 21 (Champions League, 3^ g.)
- Napoli-Roma, 24 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Roma-Cagliari, 27 ottobre, ore 18.30 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Udinese-Roma, 31 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Manchester United-Roma, 3 novembre, ore 21 (Champions League, 4^ g.)
- Roma-Sassuolo, 7 novembre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Inter-Parma, 10 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Inter-Brugge, 13 ottobre, ore 21 (Champions League, 2^ g.)
- Bologna-Inter, 17 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, 21 ottobre, ore 21 (Champions League, 3^ g.)
- Inter-Fiorentina, 25 ottobre, ore 12.30 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Venezia-Inter, 28 ottobre, ore 18.30 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Milan-Inter, 31 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Feyenoord-Inter, 3 novembre, ore 21 (Champions League, 4^ g.)
- Inter-Como, 8 novembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Sassuolo-Milan, 11 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Salisburgo-Milan, 15 ottobre, ore 18.45 (Europa League, 2^ g.)
- Milan-Atalanta, 18 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Bournemouth-Milan, 22 ottobre, ore 21 (Europa League, 3^ g.)
- Udinese-Milan, 25 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Milan-Bologna, 28 ottobre, ore 18.30 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Milan-Inter, 31 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Milan-Ferencvaros, 5 novembre, ore 18.45 (Europa League, 4^ g.)
- Genoa-Milan, 8 novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Cagliari-Juventus, 11 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Celta Vigo-Juventus, 15 ottobre, ore 21 (Europa League, 2^ g.)
- Juventus-Lazio, 18 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Juventus-Rennes, 22 ottobre, ore 18.45 (Europa League, 3^ g.)
- Lecce-Juventus, 25 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Genoa-Juventus, 28 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Juventus-Napoli, 1° novembre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- AZ-Juventus, 5 novembre, ore 21 (Europa League, 4^ g.)
- Fiorentina-Juventus, 8 novembre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Como-Roma, 11 ottobre, ore 12.30 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Feyenoord-Como, 14 ottobre, ore 18.45 (Champions League, 2^ g.)
- Fiorentina-Como, 18 ottobre, ore 15 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Como-Manchester United, 21 ottobre, ore 18.45 (Champions League, 3^ g.)
- Como-Sassuolo, 24 ottobre, ore 15 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Torino-Como, 27 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Como-Venezia, 1° novembre, ore 12.30 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Lens-Como, 4 novembre, ore 21 (Champions League, 4^ g.)
- Inter-Como, 8 novembre, ore 18 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Napoli-Frosinone, 10 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Villarreal-Napoli, 13 ottobre, ore 21 (Champions League, 2^ g.)
- Venezia-Napoli, 17 ottobre, ore 15 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Napoli-Bodo/Glimt, 20 ottobre, ore 21 (Champions League, 3^ g.)
- Napoli-Roma, 24 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Monza-Napoli, 28 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Juventus-Napoli, 1° novembre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Porto-Napoli, 4 novembre, ore 21 (Champions League, 4^ g.)
- Napoli-Lazio, 8 novembre, ore 12.30 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Atalanta-Venezia, 12 ottobre, ore 18.30 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Atalanta-Pafos, 15 ottobre, ore 21 (Conference League, 1^ g.)
- Milan-Atalanta, 18 ottobre, ore 18 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Ajax-Atalanta, 22 ottobre, ore 21 (Conference League, 2^ g.)
- Atalanta-Frosinone, 25 ottobre, ore 15 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Fiorentina-Atalanta, 29 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Atalanta-Parma, 2 novembre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Atalanta-Kairat, 5 novembre, ore 18.45 (Conference League, 3^ g.)
- Monza-Atalanta, 8 novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Lazio-Monza, 11 ottobre, ore 15 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Juventus-Lazio, 18 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Lazio-Parma, 24 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Sassuolo-Lazio, 27 ottobre, ore 18.30 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Lazio-Cagliari, 1° novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Napoli-Lazio, 8 novembre, ore 12.30 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Cagliari-Juventus, 11 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Monza-Cagliari, 19 ottobre, ore 18.30 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Cagliari-Bologna, 24 ottobre, ore 15 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Roma-Cagliari, 27 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Lazio-Cagliari, 1° novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Cagliari-Frosinone, 7 novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Napoli-Frosinone, 1o ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 6^ g.)
- Frosinone-Sassuolo, 16 ottobre, ore 20.45 (Serie A, 7^ g.)
- Atalanta-Frosinone, 25 ottobre, ore 15 (Serie A, 8^ g.)
- Frosinone-Lecce, 29 ottobre, ore 18.30 (Serie A, 9^ g., turno infrasett.)
- Frosinone-Torino, 1° novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 10^ g.)
- Cagliari-Frosinone, 7 novembre, ore 15 (Serie A, 11^ g.)
- Como-Roma, 11 ottobre, ore 12.30 (6^ giornata)
- Milan-Atalanta, 18 ottobre, ore 18 (7^ giornata)
- Napoli-Roma, 24 ottobre, ore 18 (8^ giornata)
- Milan-Inter, 31 ottobre, ore 20.45 (10^ giornata)
- Juventus-Napoli, 1° novembre, ore 20.45 (10^ giornata)
- Inter-Como, 8 novembre, ore 18 (11^ giornata)