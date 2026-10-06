 Calendario Serie A, le partite delle big fino alla sosta nazionali di novembre | Sky Sport
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Calendario Serie A, le partite delle big fino alla sosta nazionali di novembre

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La lunga sosta per le nazionali si sta per concludere, nel weekend torna il campionato e riparte la corsa (anche in Europa) delle “big”. Fino… alla prossima sosta, prevista per il weekend del 14-15 novembre. Poco più di un mese in cui si concentreranno sei giornate di campionato (con un turno infrasettimanale), tre della League Phase delle coppe europee e sei scontri diretti

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