La lunga sosta per le nazionali si sta per concludere, nel weekend torna il campionato e riparte la corsa (anche in Europa) delle “big”. Fino… alla prossima sosta, prevista per il weekend del 14-15 novembre. Poco più di un mese in cui si concentreranno sei giornate di campionato (con un turno infrasettimanale), tre della League Phase delle coppe europee e sei scontri diretti