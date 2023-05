An international Scudetto: Napoli has conquered all, also in Europe, with its game and its players. For this reason we have thought of a business card for those, outside Italy, who want to know more about the team, the city’s wonder and its football rituals. So as to appreciate in the best possible way a unique and special world celebration. From the city murals for Maradona to the new idols.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO