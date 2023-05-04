Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Napoli Scudetto 2023

This is why Napoli’s Scudetto is not just Italian

The aim

An international Scudetto: Napoli has conquered all, also in Europe, with its game and its players. For this reason we have thought of a business card for those, outside Italy,...

Alberto Pontara/Valentina Fass

WEB_2080_1302_NAPOLI_CAMPIONE

Capello: "Luciano, in Napoli you made a miracle"

video

In the video Fabio Capello speaks about their common experience in Russia and celebrates his work...

Capello: "Luciano, in Napoli you made a miracle"

Del Piero: "I'm in love with Osimhen's courage"

video

In the video Alessandro Del Piero exalts Victor Osimhen’s season: "He is the symbol of the modern...

Del Piero: "I'm in love with Osimhen's courage"

Di Canio: "Kvara, half George Best and half CR7"

video

To describe Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paolo Di Canio refers to two giants of the past and the...

Di Canio: "Kvara, half George Best and half CR7"

Costacurta: "Napoli's secret is Kim"

video

Who better than Alessandro Costacurta can explain Kim’s importance in Napoli's season? "He allows...

Costacurta: "Napoli's secret is Kim"

Marchegiani: "Meret is the best goalkeeper technically"

video

In the video Luca Marchegiani analyses Alex Meret’s incredible season: "He earned the team’s...

Marchegiani: "Meret is the best technically"

Bergomi: "Di Lorenzo, the external playmaker of this squad"

video

From captain to captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo's season explained by Beppe Bergomi: "As it stands,...

Bergomi: "Di Lorenzo is an external playmaker"

Marocchi: "Lobotka, the extra man for this Napoli"

video

In the video Giancarlo Marocchi exhalts the importance of Lobotka: “He has been enhanced by...

Marocchi: "Lobotka, the extra man for this Napoli"

Napoli transfer market: deals and strategies

calciomercato

In Napoli it’s the time to party. Whilst the city exhalts it’s heroes for the third scudetto, the...

Napoli transfer market: deals and strategies

VIDEO

Share: