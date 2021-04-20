Serie C, i recuperi Juve Stabia-Catanzaro e Juve U23-Olbia in pay-per-view su Skypay-per-view
Mercoledì 21 aprile alle ore 15, appuntamento con il match del Girone C Juve Stabia-Catanzaro (Sky Sport 252), recupero della 35^giornata, mentre giovedì 22 aprile, sempre alle ore 15, sarà la volta di Juventus U23-Olbia (Sky Sport 251), valida come recupero del 32° turno del Girone A. Entrambi gli incontri verranno trasmessi in diretta pay-per-view su Sky Primafila (costo 4,99 euro a partita).
Mercoledì 21 aprile
- ore 15.00 - Juve Stabia-Catanzaro (Sky Sport 252, Telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano)
Giovedì 22 aprile
- ore 15.00 - Juventus U23-Olbia (Sky Sport 251 - Telecronaca Antonio Nucera)