Mercoledì 21 aprile alle ore 15, appuntamento con il match del Girone C Juve Stabia-Catanzaro (Sky Sport 252), recupero della 35^giornata, mentre giovedì 22 aprile, sempre alle ore 15, sarà la volta di Juventus U23-Olbia (Sky Sport 251), valida come recupero del 32° turno del Girone A. Entrambi gli incontri verranno trasmessi in diretta pay-per-view su Sky Primafila (costo 4,99 euro a partita).