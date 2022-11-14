Le squadre più anziane in Europa, Inter in top 10: il report CIES
Il CIES ha stilato la classifica delle squadre più anziane in Europa e nella top 10 c'è anche la formazione di Simone Inzaghi. A guidare la graduatoria ci sono i ciprioti dell'Anorthosis Famagosta dell'ex Verona Lazaros Christodoulopoulos. La Serie A è in top 10 anche tra i campionati più anziani: il report completo
- Super League (Grecia): 27,59 anni
- Super Lig (Turchia): 27,44 anni
- First Division (Cipro): 27,40 anni
- Liga I (Romania): 27,06 anni
- Liga (Spagna): 27,02 anni
- Premier League (Inghilterra): 26,67 anni
- Czech Liga (Repubblica Ceca): 26,66 anni
- Premiership (Scozia): 26,52 anni
- NB I (Ungheria): 26,43 anni
- Serie A (Italia): 26,36 anni