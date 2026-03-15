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Tirreno-Adriatico, Jonathan Milan vince 7^ tappa. Successo finale di Del Toro

Ciclismo

Nell'ultima tappa della Tirreno-Adriatico vittoria in volata di Jonathan Milan sul traguardo di San Benedetto del Tronto. Preceduti l'australiano Welfsord e il belga Rex. Successo finale del messicano Del Toro davanti a Jorgenson e a Pellizzari

ARTICOLO IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Ordine d'arrivo 7^tappa

  • 1 MILAN Jonathan Lidl – Trek 3:04:54
  • 2 WELSFORD Sam INEOS Grenadiers s.t.
  • 3 REX Laurenz Soudal Quick-Step s.t
  • 4 KOGUT Oded NSN Cycling Team s.t
  • 5 BITTNER Pavel Team Picnic PostNL s.t
  • 6 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t
  • 7 FOLDAGER Anders Team Jayco AlUla s.t
  • 8 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Intermarché s.t
  • 9 LONARDI Giovanni Team Polti VisitMalta s.t
  • 10 GARCÍA CORTINA Iván Movistar Team s.t

La classifica finale

  • 1 DEL TORO Isaac UAE Team Emirates – XRG 28:02:14
  • 2 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike +0:40
  • 3 PELLIZZARI Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +0:42
  • 4 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility +1:14
  • 5 ROGLIČ Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +1:21
  • 6 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek +1:26
  • 7 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious +1:49
  • 8 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost +1:55
  • 9 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers +2:02
  • 10 PINARELLO Alessandro NSN Cycling Team +2:06

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