Nell'ultima tappa della Tirreno-Adriatico vittoria in volata di Jonathan Milan sul traguardo di San Benedetto del Tronto. Preceduti l'australiano Welfsord e il belga Rex. Successo finale del messicano Del Toro davanti a Jorgenson e a Pellizzari
ARTICOLO IN AGGIORNAMENTO
Ordine d'arrivo 7^tappa
- 1 MILAN Jonathan Lidl – Trek 3:04:54
- 2 WELSFORD Sam INEOS Grenadiers s.t.
- 3 REX Laurenz Soudal Quick-Step s.t
- 4 KOGUT Oded NSN Cycling Team s.t
- 5 BITTNER Pavel Team Picnic PostNL s.t
- 6 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t
- 7 FOLDAGER Anders Team Jayco AlUla s.t
- 8 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Intermarché s.t
- 9 LONARDI Giovanni Team Polti VisitMalta s.t
- 10 GARCÍA CORTINA Iván Movistar Team s.t
La classifica finale
- 1 DEL TORO Isaac UAE Team Emirates – XRG 28:02:14
- 2 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike +0:40
- 3 PELLIZZARI Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +0:42
- 4 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility +1:14
- 5 ROGLIČ Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +1:21
- 6 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek +1:26
- 7 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious +1:49
- 8 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost +1:55
- 9 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers +2:02
- 10 PINARELLO Alessandro NSN Cycling Team +2:06