Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
SECAUCUS, NJ - AUGUST 20: Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum holds up the card of the Minnesota Timberwolves after they get the 1st overall pick in the NBA Draft during the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on August 20, 2020 at the NBA Entertainment Studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA Consensus Mock Draft 2020: le previsioni degli esperti sulle scelte delle squadre

MOCK DRAFT fotogallery
25 foto
©Getty

Dopo l’ufficialità dell’ordine di scelta, i vari esperti del Draft hanno aggiornato le loro previsioni su chi verrà scelto nella Lottery. Alla numero 1 per i Minnesota Timberwolves c’è un nome che sembra mettere d’accordo tutti i dieci mock Draft presi in considerazione da NBA.com: ecco una prima valutazione di come potrebbero muoversi le squadre

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Chi andrà alla 1? Le previsioni degli esperti

MOCK DRAFT

Dopo l’ufficialità dell’ordine di scelta, i vari esperti del Draft hanno aggiornato le loro...

25 foto
Chi andrà alla 1? Le previsioni degli esperti

Prima settimana di playoff: chi sta facendo fatica

NBA

È ovviamente prestissimo per tirare le somme e tracciare bilanci, ma le prime uscite nei playoff...

8 foto
Prima settimana di playoff: chi sta facendo fatica

Kawhi domina, Mavs ko. Boston affonda Phila: 3-0

RISULTATI NBA

Mostruosa prestazione di Kahwi Leonard che regala il punto del 2-1 ai Clippers, nonostante i 34...

10 foto
Kawhi domina, Mavs ko. Boston affonda Phila: 3-0

Knicks alla 8, anche i giocatori prendono in giro

SOCIAL

Partiti con il sesto peggior record della NBA, i New York Knicks sono scesi alla 8 alla Lottery...

14 foto
Knicks alla 8, anche i giocatori prendono in giro

LeBron: "Abbiamo già vissuto 3-4 stagioni in una"

LAKERS

Dopo la vittoria in gara-2 sui Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James ha parlato di come questa...

8 foto
LeBron: "Abbiamo già vissuto 3-4 stagioni in una"

Video in evidenza

Share:

NBA: Ultime Notizie

Giannis cerca il 2-1: Magic-Bucks alle 19 su Sky

NBA SU SKY

Dopo il pareggio in gara-2, i Milwaukee Bucks di Giannis Antetokounmpo cercano il 2-1 nella serie...

Giannis cerca il 2-1: Magic-Bucks alle 19 su Sky

Gasol e i Bryant: da “hermano” di Kobe a “zio Pau”

NBA

Sono stati compagni e amici, e neppure la tragica scomparsa del n°24 gialloviola a fine gennaio...

Gasol e i Bryant: da “hermano” di Kobe a “zio Pau”

La paternità fa miracoli: Conley come VanVleet

NBA

La super prestazione della point guard di Utah (27 punti e 7/8 da tre punti al suo ritorno in...

La paternità fa miracoli: Conley come VanVleet