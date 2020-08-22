Chi andrà alla 1? Le previsioni degli esperti

NBA Consensus Mock Draft 2020: le previsioni degli esperti sulle scelte delle squadre
Dopo l’ufficialità dell’ordine di scelta, i vari esperti del Draft hanno aggiornato le loro previsioni su chi verrà scelto nella Lottery. Alla numero 1 per i Minnesota Timberwolves c’è un nome che sembra mettere d’accordo tutti i dieci mock Draft presi in considerazione da NBA.com: ecco una prima valutazione di come potrebbero muoversi le squadre
- Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards (8)
- Warriors: James Wiseman (6)
- Hornets: LaMelo Ball (3)
- Bulls: Deni Avdija, LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes (2)
- Cavaliers: Deni Avdija (5)
- Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton (3)
- Pistons: Killian Hayes (3)
- Knicks: Devin Vassell (3)
- Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, Isaac Okoro, Tyrese Haliburton (2)
- Suns: Killian Hayes (3)
- Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, Patrick Williams (3)
- Kings: Cole Anthony, Saddiq Bey, Patrick Williams (2)
- Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, Patrick Williams (2)
- Celtics: Cole Anthony (3)
