Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
irving_harden_durant

NBA, i 30 quintetti della stagione 2021-22 secondo Bleacher Report

NBA fotogallery
30 foto

Con il mercato agli sgoccioli ormai praticamente concluso e i roster delle franchigie che vanno completandosi con giocatori che difficilmente ambiranno a un posto da titolari, Bleacher Report ha pubblicato l’elenco dei 30 potenziali quintetti delle franchigie NBA per la prossima stagione: se vi siete persi qualcosa nelle ultime frenetiche settimane di free agency, questo è il modo migliore per iniziare a recuperare in vista della regular season 2021-22

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

I 30 nuovi quintetti NBA per la stagione 2021-22

NBA

Con il mercato agli sgoccioli ormai praticamente concluso e i roster delle franchigie che vanno...

30 foto
I 30 nuovi quintetti NBA per la stagione 2021-22

5 giocatori che potrebbero chiedere di andare via

mercato nba

In una lega in cui per vincere le grandi squadre tendono a mettere insieme almeno tre All-Star...

10 foto
5 giocatori che potrebbero chiedere di andare via

I 10 migliori centri all-time secondo Shaq

la classifica

Uno dei giocatori più dominanti a livello fisico (e non solo) nella storia NBA ha condiviso sulla...

11 foto
I 10 migliori centri all-time secondo Shaq

Le squadre più forti per ESPN dopo il mercato NBA

la classifica

Quanto sono realmente cambiati i valori delle franchigie dopo le operazioni di mercato di questa...

30 foto
Le squadre più forti per ESPN dopo il mercato NBA

I giocatori NBA più vincenti all-time. CLASSIFICA

la classifica

La percentuale di vittorie conquistate in carriera è un dato utile per valutare la capacità di...

10 foto
I giocatori NBA più vincenti all-time. CLASSIFICA

Video in evidenza

Share:

NBA: Ultime Notizie

Il nome nuovo per i Nets: Isaiah Hartenstein

mercato nba

L’ultimo tassello che potrebbe andare a comporre il roster dei Nets è il giovane centro che lo...

Il nome nuovo per i Nets: Isaiah Hartenstein

Il regalo di compleanno di Westbrook per Harden

NBA

L’amicizia che lega Harden e Westbrook va oltre l’essere stati compagni sul parquet (e il fatto...

Il regalo di compleanno di Westbrook per Harden

Chi è il GOAT? Edwards premia Durant e non LeBron

le parole

Il giovane talento dei T’Wolves non ha dubbi nell’indicare KD come il miglior giocatore all-time,...

Chi è il GOAT? Edwards premia Durant e non LeBron

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi live da SkySport le breaking news sui principali eventi sportivi. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso nel successivo popup.

Ricevi le notifiche