Con il mercato agli sgoccioli ormai praticamente concluso e i roster delle franchigie che vanno completandosi con giocatori che difficilmente ambiranno a un posto da titolari, Bleacher Report ha pubblicato l’elenco dei 30 potenziali quintetti delle franchigie NBA per la prossima stagione: se vi siete persi qualcosa nelle ultime frenetiche settimane di free agency, questo è il modo migliore per iniziare a recuperare in vista della regular season 2021-22
-
ATLANTA HAWKS:
PG: Trae Young
SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic
SF: De'Andre Hunter
PF: John Collins
C: Clint Capela
-
BOSTON CELTICS
PG: Dennis Schröder
SG: Marcus Smart
SF: Jaylen Brown
PF: Jayson Tatum
C: Al Horford
-
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
PG: LaMelo Ball
SG: Terry Rozier
SF: Gordon Hayward
PF: P.J. Washington
C: Mason Plumlee
-
CHICAGO BULLS
PG: Lonzo Ball
SG: Zach LaVine
SF: DeMar DeRozan
PF: Patrick Williams
C: Nikola Vucevic
-
DALLAS MAVERICKS
PG: Luka Doncic
SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.
SF: Dorian Finney-Smith
PF: Kristaps Porzingis
C: Maxi Kleber
-
DENVER NUGGETS
PG: Facundo Campazzo
SG: Will Barton
SF: Michael Porter Jr.
PF: Aaron Gordon
C: Nikola Jokic
-
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
PG: Stephen Curry
SG: Jordan Poole
SF: Andrew Wiggins
PF: Draymond Green
C: Kevon Looney
-
HOUSTON ROCKETS
PG: John Wall
SG: Jalen Green
SF: Kevin Porter Jr.
PF: Daniel Theis
C: Christian Wood
-
L.A. CLIPPERS
PG: Reggie Jackson
SG: Paul George
SF: Nicolas Batum
PF: Marcus Morris Sr.
C: Serge Ibaka
-
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
PG: Russell Westbrook
SG: Wayne Ellington
SF: LeBron James
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Marc Gasol
-
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
PG: Jrue Holiday
SG: Donte DiVincenzo
SF: Khris Middleton
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Brook Lopez
-
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
PG: Devonte' Graham
SG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Zion Williamson
C: Jonas Valanciunas
-
NEW YORK KNICKS
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Evan Fournier
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
-
ORLANDO MAGIC
PG: Cole Anthony
SG: Jalen Suggs
SF: Terrence Ross
PF: Jonathan Isaac
C: Wendell Carter Jr.
-
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
PG: Ben Simmons
SG: Seth Curry
SF: Danny Green
PF: Tobias Harris
C: Joel Embiid
-
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
PG: Damian Lillard
SG: CJ McCollum
SF: Norman Powell
PF: Robert Covington
C: Jusuf Nurkic
-
SACRAMENTO KINGS
PG: De'Aaron Fox
SG: Tyrese Haliburton
SF: Buddy Hield
PF: Harrison Barnes
C: Richaun Holmes
-
TORONTO RAPTORS
PG: Fred VanVleet
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: OG Anunoby
PF: Pascal Siakam
C: Khem Birch
-
UTAH JAZZ
PG: Mike Conley Jr.
SG: Donovan Mitchell
SF: Bojan Bogdanovic
PF: Royce O'Neale
C: Rudy Gobert
-
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
PG: Spencer Dinwiddie
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
PF: Rui Hachimura
C: Daniel Gafford