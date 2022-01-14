NBA 2K22, aggiornati i rating dei giocatori: Ja Morant e Trae Young sopra quota 90
Alla luce delle prestazioni dell’ultimo mese, NBA 2K ha aggiornato i rating dei giocatori in base al loro momento di forma: i miglioramenti più vistosi sono quelli di Ja Morant e Trae Young, che sfondano quota 90, oltre al +1 di Giannis Antetokounmpo che raggiunge quota 97 superando Steph Curry (sceso a 96). Bene anche DeRozan a quota 90: ecco tutti i cambiamenti nei rating squadra per squadra
- Trae Young: 91 OVR (+1)
- Clint Capela: 85 OVR (+1)
- Danilo Gallinari: 79 OVR (+1)
- Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+1)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-1)
- Gorgui Dieng: 75 OVR (+1)
- Onyeka Okongwu: 75 OVR (+1)
- Louis Williams: 73 OVR (-1)
- Skylar Mays: 73 OVR (+2)
- Kevin Knox II: 73 OVR (+2)
- James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)
- LaMarcus Aldridge: 78 OVR (-1)
- Nicolas Claxton: 78 OVR (+2)
- Patrick Mills: 76 OVR (-1)
- DeAndre Bembry: 76 OVR (+2)
- Paul Millsap: 74 OVR (-1)
- David Duke Jr.: 73 OVR (+5)
- Kessler Edwards: 72 OVR (+3)
- LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (-1)
- Miles Bridges: 83 OVR (+1)
- P.J. Washington: 79 OVR (+1)
- Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (+1)
- Jalen McDaniels: 77 OVR (+2)
- Nick Richards: 76 OVR (+2)
- James Bouknight: 72 OVR (-2)
- DeMar DeRozan: 90 OVR (+2)
- Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (+1)
- Coby White: 77 OVR (+1)
- Derrick Jones Jr.: 77 OVR (+3)
- Tony Bradley: 75 OVR (+1)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 74 OVR (+1)
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Brunson: 81 OVR (+1)
- Dwight Powell: 78 OVR (+2)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 76 OVR (+1)
- Josh Green: 76 OVR (+2)
- Moses Brown: 73 OVR (-1)
- Frank Ntilikina: 72 OVR (-1)
- Aaron Gordon: 79 OVR (-1)
- Will Barton: 78 OVR (-1)
- Facundo Campazzo: 76 OVR (+1)
- JaMychal Green: 76 OVR (+3)
- Nah'Shon Hyland: 73 OVR (-2)
- Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (-1)
- Andrew Wiggins: 83 OVR (+1)
- Otto Porter: 79 OVR (+1)
- Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)
- Andre Iguodala: 77 OVR (+2)
- Christian Wood: 84 OVR (+1)
- Jae'Sean Tate: 80 OVR (+1)
- Josh Christopher: 75 OVR (+2)
- Garrison Mathews: 74 OVR (-3)
- Armoni Brooks: 73 OVR (-1)
- Daniel Theis: 73 OVR (-1)
- Marcus Morris Sr.: 78 OVR (+2)
- Eric Bledsoe: 77 OVR (+1)
- Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)
- Serge Ibaka: 76 OVR (+2)
- Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (+4)
- Justise Winslow: 73 OVR (+1)
- Russell Westbrook: 81 OVR (-1)
- Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (-1)
- Malik Monk: 77 OVR (+2)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (-1)
- Trevor Ariza: 73 OVR (-1)
- Avery Bradley: 73 OVR (+1)
- Austin Reaves: 73 OVR (+3)
- Caleb Martin: 78 OVR (+2)
- Max Strus: 78 OVR (+3)
- Omer Yurtseven: 77 OVR (+4)
- KZ Okpala: 71 OVR (+1)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR (+1)
- Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+3)
- Bobby Portis Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)
- Pat Connaughton: 79 OVR (-1)
- Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-2)
- Jordan Nwora: 74 OVR (+2)
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 72 OVR (-1)
- Wesley Matthews: 72 OVR (+1)
- Sandro Mamukelashvili: 71 OVR (+2)
- Langston Galloway: 70 OVR (-4)
- Rodney Hood: 70 OVR (-1)
- Luke Kornet: 70 OVR (-1)
- Javonte Smart: 69 OVR (+1)
- Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (-2)
- Jaxson Hayes: 77 OVR (+1)
- Herbert Jones: 76 OVR (+3)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 74 OVR (-1)
- Gary Clark: 73 OVR (+2)
- Julius Randle: 83 OVR (-1)
- Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+2)
- Kemba Walker: 81 OVR (+2)
- Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (-1)
- Evan Fournier: 77 OVR (+1)
- Quentin Grimes: 73 OVR (-1)
- Miles McBride: 71 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Reddish: 79 OVR (+1)
- Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (-1)
- Franz Wagner: 81 OVR (+1)
- Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (+1)
- Gary Harris: 75 OVR (+1)
- Chuma Okeke: 74 OVR (+2)
- Moritz Wagner: 73 OVR (+3)
- Tobias Harris: 84 OVR (-1)
- Seth Curry: 80 OVR (+1)
- Shake Milton: 76 OVR (-1)
- Danny Green: 75 OVR (-1)
- Charles Bassey: 73 OVR (+3)
- Anfernee Simons: 79 OVR (+1)
- Nassir Little: 76 OVR (-1)
- Ben McLemore: 76 OVR (+1)
- C.J. Elleby: 70 OVR (+2)
- Derrick White: 80 OVR (+1)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+2)
- Keita Bates-Diop: 76 OVR (+4)
- Bryn Forbes: 75 OVR (+1)
- Joshua Primo: 73 OVR (+2)
- Fred VanVleet: 86 OVR (+3)
- Pascal Siakam: 85 OVR (+1)
- OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (-1)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)
- Chris Boucher: 78 OVR (+1)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 74 OVR (-2)
- Yuta Watanabe: 74 OVR (-1)
- Dalano Banton: 73 OVR (-1)
- Justin Champagnie: 69 OVR (+2)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 82 OVR (+1)
- Rudy Gay: 77 OVR (-1)
- Joe Ingles: 76 OVR (-2)
- Royce O'Neale: 76 OVR (-1)
- Kyle Kuzma: 82 OVR (+3)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 74 OVR (-1)
- Raul Neto: 73 OVR (-1)