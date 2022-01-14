Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
nba_2k_22_rating

NBA 2K22, aggiornati i rating dei giocatori: Ja Morant e Trae Young sopra quota 90

NBA 2K22 fotogallery
30 foto

Alla luce delle prestazioni dell’ultimo mese, NBA 2K ha aggiornato i rating dei giocatori in base al loro momento di forma: i miglioramenti più vistosi sono quelli di Ja Morant e Trae Young, che sfondano quota 90, oltre al +1 di Giannis Antetokounmpo che raggiunge quota 97 superando Steph Curry (sceso a 96). Bene anche DeRozan a quota 90: ecco tutti i cambiamenti nei rating squadra per squadra

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

NBA 2K22, aggiornati i rating: due sopra quota 90

NBA 2K22

Alla luce delle prestazioni dell’ultimo mese, NBA 2K ha aggiornato i rating dei giocatori in base...

30 foto
NBA 2K22, aggiornati i rating: due sopra quota 90

Voti All-Star Game: testa a testa Curry-LeBron

ALL-STAR GAME

La NBA ha aggiornato i risultati dei voti per i titolari del prossimo All-Star Game. Steph Curry...

41 foto
Voti All-Star Game: testa a testa Curry-LeBron

Milwaukee massacra Golden State, crollo Nets

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

Guidati dalla tripla doppia di Giannis Antetokounmpo, i campioni in carica travolgono Golden...

9 foto
Milwaukee massacra Golden State, crollo Nets

Mercato NBA: i giovani che devono cambiare squadra

MERCATO NBA

Capita spesso che un giocatore non riesca a imporsi con la squadra che lo ha scelto al Draft,...

10 foto
Mercato NBA: i giovani che devono cambiare squadra

Brooklyn travolge Chicago, Lakers ko a Sacramento

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

I Big Three dei Nets dominano a Chicago e condannano i Bulls, non bastano ai Lakers i 34 punti di...

19 foto
Brooklyn travolge Chicago, Lakers ko a Sacramento

Video in evidenza

Share:

NBA: Ultime Notizie

Rubio rivela: "Tra 4 anni lascio la NBA"

PAROLE

Parlando per la prima volta dopo il suo grave infortunio al ginocchio, Ricky Rubio ha svelato che...

Rubio rivela: "Tra 4 anni lascio la NBA"

Kyrie in casa pagando la multa? La NBA dice no

BROOKLYN

L'indiscrezione del New York Daily News secondo la quale i Brooklyn Nets avrebbero potuto...

Kyrie in casa pagando la multa? La NBA dice no

Boston punta Jalen Smith, Schröder in partenza

MERCATO NBA

Le prestazioni di Jalen Smith con i Phoenix Suns hanno catturato l’attenzione dei Boston Celtics,...

Boston punta Jalen Smith, Schröder in partenza

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi live da SkySport le breaking news sui principali eventi sportivi. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso nel successivo popup.

Ricevi le notifiche