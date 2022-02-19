NBA2K, i rating aggiornati dei giocatori: crolla la valutazione di Russell Westbrook
Il talento n°0 dei Lakers - uno dei giocatori più pagati della stagione - sta vivendo di gran lunga la sua annata peggiore da quando è sbarcato in NBA: un crollo che incidere in maniera negativa anche sul rating associato al suo nome nel gioco di pallacanestro più famoso al mondo. Il suo valore non era mai precipitato così in basso dalla regular season d’esordio nella lega: scopriamo insieme tutti i valori che sono cambiati negli ultimi giorni, squadra per squadra
- Trae Young: 90 OVR (-1)
- Danilo Gallinari: 78 OVR (-1)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+2)
- Delon Wright: 76 OVR (-1)
- Louis Williams: 75 OVR (+1)
- Kyrie Irving: 90 OVR (-1)
- Seth Curry: 78 OVR (-2)
- Nicolas Claxton: 77 OVR (+1)
- Blake Griffin: 77 OVR (+2)
- Cameron Thomas: 76 OVR (+3)
- James Johnson: 74 OVR (+1)
- Day'Ron Sharpe: 74 OVR (+1)
- Kessler Edwards: 72 OVR (-1)
- LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (+1)
- Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)
- Gordon Hayward: 81 OVR (-1)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)
- Cody Martin: 76 OVR (-2)
- Nick Richards: 74 OVR (-2)
- DeMar DeRozan: 91 OVR (+1)
- Nikola Vucevic: 84 OVR (+2)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 78 OVR (+3)
- Coby White: 78 OVR (+1)
- Javonte Green: 77 OVR (+2)
- Malcolm Hill: 69 OVR (+2)
- Luka Doncic: 95 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Brunson: 82 OVR (+1)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 79 OVR (-2)
- Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (+1)
- Reggie Bullock: 74 OVR (+1)
- Trey Burke: 74 OVR (-1)
- Frank Ntilikina: 71 OVR (-1)
- Monte Morris: 79 OVR (+1)
- JaMychal Green: 77 OVR (+1)
- Zeke Nnaji: 77 OVR (+1)
- Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (-1)
- Nah'Shon Hyland: 74 OVR (+1)
- Andrew Wiggins: 85 OVR (+2)
- Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (+1)
- Otto Porter: 78 OVR (-1)
- Nemanja Bjelica: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jonathan Kuminga: 77 OVR (+2)
- Jae'Sean Tate: 79 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)
- Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (-1)
- Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (-1)
- Garrison Mathews: 76 OVR (+2)
- Josh Christopher: 76 OVR (+1)
- Norman Powell: 81 OVR (-1)
- Marcus Morris Sr.: 78 OVR (+1)
- Ivica Zubac: 77 OVR (-1)
- Robert Covington: 75 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (-1)
- Russell Westbrook: 79 OVR (-2)
- Malik Monk: 78 OVR (+1)
- DeAndre Jordan: 75 OVR (-2)
- Austin Reaves: 74 OVR (+1)
- Avery Bradley: 72 OVR (-1)
- Khris Middleton: 86 OVR (+1)
- Pat Connaughton: 78 OVR (-1)
- Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+1)
- Serge Ibaka: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Nwora: 73 OVR (-1)
- Herbert Jones: 77 OVR (+1)
- Devonte Graham: 76 OVR (-1)
- Jose Alvarado: 73 OVR (+1)
- Garrett Temple: 70 OVR (-1)
- Julius Randle: 82 OVR (-1)
- Kemba Walker: 78 OVR (-2)
- Cameron Reddish: 77 OVR (-2)
- Nerlens Noel: 75 OVR (-2)
- Immanuel Quickley: 75 OVR (-1)
- James Harden: 90 OVR (-1)
- Tobias Harris: 85 OVR (+1)
- Tyrese Maxey: 81 OVR (+1)
- Matisse Thybulle: 77 OVR (+1)
- Shake Milton: 75 OVR (-1)
- Danny Green: 74 OVR (-1)
- Furkan Korkmaz: 74 OVR (-1)
- Paul Reed: 74 OVR (+1)
- Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-2)
- Justise Winslow: 76 OVR (+3)
- Dennis Smith Jr.: 76 OVR (+1)
- Ben McLemore: 75 OVR (-1)
- Trendon Watford: 74 OVR (+4)
- Greg Brown: 73 OVR (+3)
- Keljin Blevins: 69 OVR (+2)
- Dejounte Murray: 87 OVR (+1)
- Keldon Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)
- Jakob Poeltl: 79 OVR (+1)
- Zach Collins: 75 OVR (+2)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 74 OVR (-1)
- Tre Jones: 74 OVR (+1)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (-1)
- Eric Paschall: 76 OVR (+1)
- Udoka Azubuike: 74 OVR (+4)
- Jared Butler: 73 OVR (+2)
- Trent Forrest: 73 OVR (+1)
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 85 OVR (-1)
- Raul Neto: 74 OVR (+1)
- Anthony Gill: 72 OVR (-1)