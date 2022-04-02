NBA 2K22, i nuovi aggiornamenti prima dei playoff: salgono Tatum e Booker, scende Butler
A pochi giorni dalla fine della regular season, NBA 2K ha rivelato i cambiamenti nei rating dei giocatori alla luce delle loro recenti performance. I cambiamenti più significativi sono gli incrementi per stelle come Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker e Jayson Tatum, mentre Jimmy Butler e i suoi Miami Heat subiscono un calo. Ecco tutti i cambiamenti
- John Collins: 83 OVR (-1)
- Onyeka Okongwu: 78 OVR (+1)
- Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Johnson: 74 OVR (+1)
- Kyrie Irving: 92 OVR (+1)
- Nicolas Claxton: 78 OVR (+1)
- Bruce Brown: 77 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Thomas: 75 OVR (-1)
- Goran Dragić: 74 OVR (-2)
- Patrick Mills: 73 OVR (-1)
- LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (+1)
- Miles Bridges: 84 OVR (+1)
- Montrezl Harrell: 79 OVR (-1)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 78 OVR (-2)
- Isaiah Thomas: 76 OVR (-1)
- Cody Martin: 75 OVR (-1)
- Jalen McDaniels: 74 OVR (-2)
- DeMar DeRozan: 90 OVR (-1)
- Alex Caruso: 78 OVR (-2)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 77 OVR (-1)
- Coby White: 77 OVR (-2)
- Derrick Jones Jr.: 74 OVR (-2)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 81 OVR (+1)
- Maxi Kleber: 74 OVR (-1)
- Josh Green: 74 OVR (-2)
- Davis Bertans: 73 OVR (-1)
- Frank Ntilikina: 72 OVR (+1)
- Trey Burke: 71 OVR (-3)
- Sterling Brown: 70 OVR (-1)
- Will Barton: 78 OVR (-1)
- Bones Hyland: 78 OVR (+3)
- Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)
- JaMychal Green: 76 OVR (-1)
- Bryn Forbes: 73 OVR (-2)
- Andrew Wiggins: 83 OVR (-1)
- Jordan Poole: 81 OVR (+2)
- Nemanja Bjelica: 75 OVR (-1)
- Damion Lee: 74 OVR (-1)
- Moses Moody: 74 OVR (-1)
- Juan Toscano: 73 OVR (-1)
- Jae'Sean Tate: 78 OVR (-1)
- Alperen Sengun: 78 OVR (+2)
- Josh Christopher: 76 OVR (+1)
- Eric Gordon: 75 OVR (-1)
- Garrison Mathews: 74 OVR (-1)
- Bruno Fernando: 73 OVR (+2)
- Marcus Morris Sr.: 79 OVR (+1)
- Nicolas Batum: 76 OVR (-1)
- Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (-1)
- Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (-2)
- Brandon Boston Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)
- Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (-1)
- Malik Monk: 78 OVR (+1)
- Dwight Howard: 77 OVR (-1)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 74 OVR (-1)
- Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (-1)
- Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (-1)
- P.J. Tucker: 76 OVR (-1)
- Dewayne Dedmon: 76 OVR (-1)
- Victor Oladipo: 76 OVR (-4)
- Max Strus: 75 OVR (-1)
- Gabe Vincent: 73 OVR (-3)
- Mychal Mulder: 70 OVR (-1)
- Jrue Holiday: 85 OVR (-1)
- Bobby Portis Jr.: 81 OVR (-1)
- Brook Lopez: 78 OVR (-1)
- Serge Ibaka: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jevon Carter: 73 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Nwora: 72 OVR (-1)
- Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (+1)
- Jose Alvarado: 76 OVR (+3)
- Devonte Graham: 75 OVR (-3)
- Trey Murphy: 75 OVR (+3)
- Tony Snell: 71 OVR (-1)
- Julius Randle: 82 OVR (-1)
- Alec Burks: 78 OVR (+1)
- Immanuel Quickley: 78 OVR (+1)
- Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (+2)
- Evan Fournier: 76 OVR (-1)
- Quentin Grimes: 72 OVR (-2)
- Jericho Sims: 71 OVR (+3)
- Franz Wagner: 79 OVR (-1)
- Cole Anthony: 78 OVR (-1)
- Moritz Wagner: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Suggs: 75 OVR (-1)
- Chuma Okeke: 75 OVR (-1)
- R.J. Hampton: 73 OVR (-1)
- Admiral Schofield: 69 OVR (-1)
- Paul Millsap: 73 OVR (-1)
- Georges Niang: 73 OVR (-1)
- Shake Milton: 73 OVR (-2)
- DeAndre Jordan: 73 OVR (-2)
- Isaiah Joe: 69 OVR (-1)
- Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (+2)
- Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (-2)
- Scottie Barnes: 82 OVR (+1)
- Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)
- Donovan Mitchell: 88 OVR (-1)
- Rudy Gobert: 88 OVR (-1)
- Rudy Gay: 75 OVR (-1)
- Royce O'Neale: 74 OVR (-2)
- Jared Butler: 74 OVR (+1)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 73 OVR (-1)
- Danuel House: 72 OVR (-1)
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Kuzma: 82 OVR (-1)
- Deni Avdija: 78 OVR (+1)
- Corey Kispert: 75 OVR (+1)
- Ish Smith: 74 OVR (-1)