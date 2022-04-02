Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
nba_2k_aggiornamenti_2_aprile

NBA 2K22, i nuovi aggiornamenti prima dei playoff: salgono Tatum e Booker, scende Butler

NBA 2K22 fotogallery
36 foto

A pochi giorni dalla fine della regular season, NBA 2K ha rivelato i cambiamenti nei rating dei giocatori alla luce delle loro recenti performance. I cambiamenti più significativi sono gli incrementi per stelle come Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker e Jayson Tatum, mentre Jimmy Butler e i suoi Miami Heat subiscono un calo. Ecco tutti i cambiamenti

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

NBA 2K22, i nuovi aggiornamenti prima dei playoff

NBA 2K22

A pochi giorni dalla fine della regular season, NBA 2K ha rivelato i cambiamenti nei rating dei...

36 foto
NBA 2K22, i nuovi aggiornamenti prima dei playoff

I Lakers perdono anche con LeBron e AD, Memphis ok

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

I Lakers perdono lo scontro diretto con i Pelicans e ora rischiano seriamente di rimanere fuori...

23 foto
I Lakers perdono anche con LeBron e AD, Memphis ok

Hall of Fame, i cinque nuovi introdotti nel 2022

HALL OF FAME

The Athletic ha anticipato cinque dei 16 personaggi del mondo del basket che verranno introdotti...

5 foto
Hall of Fame, i cinque nuovi introdotti nel 2022

I migliori realizzatori di ogni franchigia NBA

LA CLASSIFICA

Una lunga lista di All-Star, di giocatori che hanno fatto la storia e di campioni che hanno...

30 foto
I migliori realizzatori di ogni franchigia NBA

Tutte le partite NBA su Sky: la programmazione

nba su sky

Continua la regular season sui canali di Sky Sport, tra partite in prima serata (il sabato e la...

6 foto
Tutte le partite NBA su Sky: la programmazione

Video in evidenza

Share:

NBA: Ultime Notizie

Difensore dell'Anno, Smart: "Io meglio di Gobert"

NBA

Ne fa una questione di versatilità e completezza, la guardia dei Boston Celtics, che però sembra...

Difensore dell'Anno, Smart: "Io meglio di Gobert"

Area 52: rissa a Miami e Irving in campo in casa

NBA

Nella nuova puntata di Area 52 Alessandro Mamoli e Matteo Soragna puntano i riflettori sulla...

Area 52: rissa a Miami e Irving in campo in casa

Ben Simmons torna o no? Ci sono voci discordanti

BROOKLYN

L'All-Star dei Brooklyn Nets non ha ancora fatto il suo debutto con la nuova maglia e ci sono...

Ben Simmons torna o no? Ci sono voci discordanti