Dove finirà Banchero? Le previsioni degli esperti

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 26: Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) guards Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren (34) during the Continental Tire Challenge college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on November 26, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dopo la definizione dell’ordine di scelta al Draft, gli esperti hanno aggiornato i loro Mock Draft con le previsioni di scelta delle squadre interessate. L’azzurro Paolo Banchero è visto nelle prime posizione da tutti i nove siti di riferimento (ESPN, The Athletic, SB Nation, CBS, Tankathon, The Ringer, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated e USA Today) presi in considerazione per stilare questo "Consensus Mock Draft", con alcuni che hanno inserito anche Gabriele Procida e Matteo Spagnolo a fine secondo giro

