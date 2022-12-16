Zion e Davis volano anche su 2k: rating aggiornati

NBA2K, i rating aggiornati: Zion Williamson e Anthony Davis volano, sale Fontecchio
Il famoso videogioco dedicato al basket NBA, che segue con attenzione l’andamento e le prestazioni dei giocatori in campo, aggiorna di volta in volta i rating e le valutazioni associate ai singoli talenti delle 30 franchigie: crescono per questo motivo a dismisura le quotazioni di Zion Williamson, oltre a quelle di Anthony Davis, Kristaps Porzingis e altri (tra cui un sorprendente Simone Fontecchio). Non tutti però vedono il segno + davanti al loro nome: scopriamo insieme tutte le variazioni squadra per squadra
- Clint Capela: 82 OVR (+1)
- De'Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (+3)
- AJ Griffin: 77 OVR (+1)
- Trent Forrest: 73 OVR (+2)
- Jarrett Culver: 72 OVR (+2)
- Patrick Mills: 76 OVR (+2)
- Seth Curry: 76 OVR (-2)
- Edmond Sumner: 76 OVR (+2)
- Day'Ron Sharpe: 74 OVR (+1)
- Markieff Morris: 74 OVR (+2)
- Terry Rozier III: 82 OVR (+2)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)
- Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (+1)
- Theo Maledon: 74 OVR (+2)
- Zach LaVine: 84 OVR (-1)
- Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (+1)
- Goran Dragić: 75 OVR (-1)
- Coby White: 74 OVR (-1)
- Jamal Murray: 83 OVR (+2)
- Aaron Gordon: 83 OVR (+2)
- Ish Smith: 74 OVR (-1)
- Vlatko Cancar: 73 OVR (+2)
- Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (-1)
- Klay Thompson: 85 OVR (+1)
- Draymond Green: 83 OVR (-1)
- Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+2)
- Jonathan Kuminga: 75 OVR (+1)
- Ty Jerome: 74 OVR (-1)
- Alperen Sengun: 81 OVR (+1)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jabari Smith Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)
- Kenyon Martin Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)
- Eric Gordon: 74 OVR (-1)
- Bruno Fernando: 74 OVR (+3)
- John Wall: 81 OVR (+2)
- Norman Powell: 79 OVR (+1)
- Marcus Morris Sr.: 77 OVR (-1)
- Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+1)
- Moses Brown: 73 OVR (+1)
- Amir Coffey: 72 OVR (-2)
- Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (+1)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 78 OVR (+1)
- Austin Reaves: 78 OVR (+2)
- Patrick Beverley: 75 OVR (-1)
- Kendrick Nunn: 73 OVR (-1)
- Wenyen Gabriel: 73 OVR (+2)
- Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (-1)
- Tyler Herro: 84 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Lowry: 80 OVR (-1)
- Max Strus: 76 OVR (-2)
- Nikola Jović: 74 OVR (+1)
- Haywood Highsmith: 70 OVR (+2)
- Zion Williamson: 92 OVR (+4)
- Trey Murphy: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jose Alvarado: 79 OVR (+2)
- Larry Nance Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)
- Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Brunson: 85 OVR (-1)
- Julius Randle: 85 OVR (+2)
- R.J. Barrett: 84 OVR (+1)
- Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (+1)
- Derrick Rose: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jericho Sims: 74 OVR (+1)
- Paolo Banchero: 84 OVR (+1)
- Franz Wagner: 83 OVR (+2)
- Markelle Fultz: 78 OVR (+1)
- Moritz Wagner: 77 OVR (+2)
- Mohamed Bamba: 77 OVR (+2)
- Admiral Schofield: 70 OVR (+1)
- Montrezl Harrell: 77 OVR (+1)
- Georges Niang: 77 OVR (+1)
- P.J. Tucker: 75 OVR (-1)
- Matisse Thybulle: 74 OVR (-1)
- Furkan Korkmaz: 72 OVR (-1)
- Saben Lee: 72 OVR (-2)
- Tre Jones: 78 OVR (+1)
- Doug McDermott: 75 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Roby: 74 OVR (-1)
- Charles Bassey: 74 OVR (+1)
- Romeo Langford: 73 OVR (+3)
- Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (-1)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 74 OVR (+2)
- Simone Fontecchio: 74 OVR (+2)
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 87 OVR (+2)
- Kyle Kuzma: 83 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Goodwin: 75 OVR (+2)
- Will Barton: 74 OVR (-2)