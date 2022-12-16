Zion e Davis volano anche su 2k: rating aggiornati

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
zion_davis_ok

NBA2K, i rating aggiornati: Zion Williamson e Anthony Davis volano, sale Fontecchio

NBA fotogallery
30 foto

Il famoso videogioco dedicato al basket NBA, che segue con attenzione l’andamento e le prestazioni dei giocatori in campo, aggiorna di volta in volta i rating e le valutazioni associate ai singoli talenti delle 30 franchigie: crescono per questo motivo a dismisura le quotazioni di Zion Williamson, oltre a quelle di Anthony Davis, Kristaps Porzingis e altri (tra cui un sorprendente Simone Fontecchio). Non tutti però vedono il segno + davanti al loro nome: scopriamo insieme tutte le variazioni squadra per squadra

Phoenix travolge L.A., Pelicans ko all'OT coi Jazz

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

Utah batte per la terza volta in stagione New Orleans, superando i Pelicans grazie ai 70 punti...

9 foto
Phoenix travolge L.A., Pelicans ko all'OT coi Jazz

NBA su Sky: tutte le partite in programmazione

guida tv

Tutte le partite in onda sui canali di Sky Sport con orari, repliche e telecronisti per non...

31 foto
NBA su Sky: tutte le partite in programmazione

Tutte le possibili trattative di mercato in Nba

NBA

Da oggi 15 di dicembre la maggior parte dei giocatori NBA può essere scambiata senza restrizioni,...

21 foto
Tutte le possibili trattative di mercato in Nba

Warriors ancora ko in trasferta, Jokic mostruoso

highlights nba

Golden State perde di nuovo in trasferta a Indianapolis e trema per l’infortunio di Steph Curry,...

21 foto
Warriors ancora ko in trasferta, Jokic mostruoso

NBA: Ultime Notizie

Tyler Terry lascia a 22 anni a causa dell'ansia

NBA

Il giovane talento scelto al Draft 2020 ha raccontato in un lungo post sui social di aver vissuto...

Tyler Terry lascia a 22 anni a causa dell'ansia

Memphis umilia i Bucks e la panchina fa la ola

NBA

Serata da dimenticare per Milwaukee che straperde a Memphis e si ritrova sotto anche di 50...

Memphis umilia i Bucks e la panchina fa la ola

Boston-Orlando in streaming: Banchero sfida Tatum

nba su sky

Super sfida in prima serata sui canali Sky Sport e in via eccezionale anche in streaming sul...

Boston-Orlando in streaming: Banchero sfida Tatum