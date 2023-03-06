Da LeBron a Banchero: il migliore di ogni annata

NBA, da LeBron a Banchero: il miglior giocatore in questa stagione di ogni annata
Anno per anni, chi sono i giocatori che stanno performando meglio in una regular season che ormai sta giungendo agli sgoccioli - a un mese dall’inizio dei playoff e con ancora tante franchigie in corsa per un posto in postseason: HoopsHype ha deciso di selezionarli utilizzando il suo Global Rating, indicatore che permette di “cumulare” tutte le principali statistiche stagionali delle centinaia di giocatori NBA. Questa è la lista con relative top-3 per ogni annata del Draft: scopriamo la classifica completa
- Kyle Lowry - Miami Heat | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 7.83
- PJ Tucker - Philadelphia 76ers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 3.79
- Rudy Gay - Utah Jazz | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 2.68
- Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 18.38
- Mike Conley - Minnesota Timberwolves | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 9.59
- Al Horford - Boston Celtics | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 9.54
- DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 19.00
- James Harden - Philadelphia 76ers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 18.88
- Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 16.46
- Paul George - L.A. Clippers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 15.87
- Gordon Hayward - Charlotte Hornets | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 7.07
- John Wall - free agent | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 4.90
- Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 22.13
- Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 15.31
- Harrison Barnes - Sacramento Kings | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 13.10
- Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 25.53
- CJ McCollum - New Orleans Pelicans | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 14.45
- Mason Plumlee - L.A. Clippers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 13.29
- Kristaps Porzingis - Washington Wizards | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 16.03
- Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 14.26
- D'Angelo Russell - Los Angeles Lakers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 13.57
- Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 20.81
- Pascal Siakam - Toronto Raptors | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 19.10
- Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 17.30
- Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 28.07
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 22.50
- Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 20.82
- Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 20.30
- Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 17.68
- Nic Claxton - Brooklyn Nets | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 15.03
- Evan Mobley - Cleveland Cavaliers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 16.21
- Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 14.32
- Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 13.93
- Paolo Banchero - Orlando Magic | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 13.83
- Bennedict Mathurin - Indiana Pacers | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 11.28
- Walker Kessler - Utah Jazz | Punti Rating Hoopshype: 10.73