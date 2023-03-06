Da LeBron a Banchero: il migliore di ogni annata

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
lebron_banchero

NBA, da LeBron a Banchero: il miglior giocatore in questa stagione di ogni annata

NBA fotogallery
20 foto
©Getty

Anno per anni, chi sono i giocatori che stanno performando meglio in una regular season che ormai sta giungendo agli sgoccioli - a un mese dall’inizio dei playoff e con ancora tante franchigie in corsa per un posto in postseason: HoopsHype ha deciso di selezionarli utilizzando il suo Global Rating, indicatore che permette di “cumulare” tutte le principali statistiche stagionali delle centinaia di giocatori NBA. Questa è la lista con relative top-3 per ogni annata del Draft: scopriamo la classifica completa

Gli Wizards puntano sull'MVP d'Australia Cooks

mercato nba

Votato MVP della regular season del campionato australiano da poco terminata e in campo per le...

Gli Wizards puntano sull'MVP d'Australia Cooks

Haslem, ora è ufficiale: si ritira a fine stagione

NBA

Il veterano degli Heat, da 20 anni in squadra e determinante per leadership e carisma all'interno...

Haslem, ora è ufficiale: si ritira a fine stagione

Non solo Doncic: anche Irving contro Booker. VIDEO

NBA

Atmosfera playoff e partita d’altissimo livello tra Mavericks e Suns, vinta da Phoenix in volata...

Non solo Doncic: anche Irving contro Booker. VIDEO