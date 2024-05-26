NBA Mock Draft 2024 2.0: le previsioni degli esperti sul primo giro dopo la Combine
Dopo la Lottery vinta dagli Atlanta Hawks che ha definito l’ordine di scelta, i principali siti americani di previsioni al Draft stanno aggiornando i loro Mock in vista della notte tra il 26 e il 27 giugno (diretta su Sky Sport, repliche con commento in italiano). Per la numero 1 non tutti sono più concordi sul nome di Alex Sarr, con il francese Zaccharie Risacher in risalita: ecco tutte le loro scelte al primo giro squadra per squadra dopo la Combine e un recap su Bronny James
- ESPN: Alex Sarr
- The Athletic: Alex Sarr
- Yahoo: Alex Sarr
- SB Nation: Alex Sarr
- USA Today: Alex Sarr
- NBA Draft.net: Zaccharie Risacher
- CBS Sports: Alex Sarr
- Bleacher Report: Zaccharie RIsacher
- The Ringer: Alex Sarr
- Tankathon: Alex Sarr
- ESPN: Zaccharie Risacher
- The Athletic: Nikola Topic
- Yahoo: Zaccharie Risacher
- SB Nation: Nikola Topic
- USA Today: Zaccharie Risacher
- NBA Draft.net: Alex Sarr
- CBS Sports: Zaccharie Risacher
- Bleacher Report: Alex Sarr
- The Ringer: Donovan Clingan
- Tankathon: Zaccharie Risacher
- ESPN: Rob Dillingham
- The Athletic: Zaccharie Risacher
- Yahoo: Nikola Topic
- SB Nation: Ron Holland
- USA Today: Rob Dillingham
- NBA Draft.net: Cody Williams
- CBS Sports: Reed Sheppard
- Bleacher Report: Nikola Topic
- The Ringer: Rob Dillingham
- Tankathon: Nikola Topic
- ESPN: Matas Buzelis
- The Athletic: Matas Buzelis
- Yahoo: Matas Buzelis
- SB Nation: Zaccharie Risacher
- USA Today: Stephon Castle
- NBA Draft.net: Reed Sheppard
- CBS Sports: Dalton Knecht
- Bleacher Report: Stephon Castle
- The Ringer: Matas Buzelis
- Tankathon: Matas Buzelis
- ESPN: Nikola Topic
- The Athletic: Dalton Knecht
- Yahoo: Ron Holland
- SB Nation: Donovan Clingan
- USA Today: Donovan Clingan
- NBA Draft.net: Stephon Castle
- CBS Sports: Stephon Castle
- Bleacher Report: Dalton Knecht
- The Ringer: Zaccharie Risacher
- Tankathon: Ron Holland
- ESPN: Tidjane Salaun
- The Athletic: Reed Sheppard
- Yahoo: Rob Dillingham
- SB Nation: Stephon Castle
- USA Today: Dalton Knecht
- NBA Draft.net: Rob Dillingham
- CBS Sports: Nikola Topic
- Bleacher Report: Ron Holland
- The Ringer: Cody Williams
- Tankathon: Dalton Knecht
- ESPN: Stephon Castle
- The Athletic: Rob Dillingham
- Yahoo: Cody Williams
- SB Nation: Cody Williams
- USA Today: Matas Buzelis
- NBA Draft.net: Ron Holland
- CBS Sports: Ron Holland
- Bleacher Report: Cody Williams
- The Ringer: Stephon Castle
- Tankathon: Rob Dillingham
- ESPN: Ron Holland
- The Athletic: Isaiah Collier
- Yahoo: Dalton Knecht
- SB Nation: Isaiah Collier
- USA Today: Cody Williams
- NBA Draft.net: Ja'Kobe Walter
- CBS Sports: Kyshawn George
- Bleacher Report: Matas Buzelis
- The Ringer: Dalton Knecht
- Tankathon: Cody Williams
- ESPN: Ja’Kobe Walter
- The Athletic: Jared McCain
- Yahoo: Tidjane Salaun
- SB Nation: Dalton Knecht
- USA Today: Ja’Kobe Walter
- NBA Draft.net: Terrance Shannon
- CBS Sports: Johnny Furphy
- Bleacher Report: Devin Carter
- The Ringer: Devin Carter
- Tankathon: Ja'Kobe Walter
- ESPN: Zach Edey
- The Athletic: Tidjane Salaun
- Yahoo: Yves Missi
- SB Nation: Tidjane Salaun
- USA Today: Jared McCain
- NBA Draft.net: Tyler Smith
- CBS Sports: Ja'Kobe Walter
- Bleacher Report: Jared McCain
- The Ringer: Ja'Kobe Walter
- Tankathon: Kyle Filipowski
- ESPN: Devin Carter
- The Athletic: Ja’Kobe Walter
- Yahoo: Devin Carter
- SB Nation: Tyler Smith
- USA Today: Devin Carter
- NBA Draft.net: Isaiah Collier
- CBS Sports: Jared McCain
- Bleacher Report: Kal'el Ware
- The Ringer: Tristan Da Silva
- Tankathon: Yves Missi
- ESPN: Tristan Da Silva
- The Athletic: Kyle Filipowski
- Yahoo: Kyle Filipowski
- SB Nation: Kel’el Ware
- USA Today: Tristan Da Silva
- NBA Draft.net: Bub Carrington
- CBS Sports: Cody Williams
- Bleacher Report: Yves Missi
- The Ringer: Kal'el Ware
- Tankathon: Isaiah Collier
- ESPN: Kyshawn George
- The Athletic: Yves Missi
- Yahoo: Tyler Smith
- SB Nation: Yves Missi
- USA Today: Yves Missi
- NBA Draft.net: Jaylon Tyson
- CBS Sports: Isaiah Collier
- Bleacher Report: Zach Edey
- The Ringer: Isaiah Collier
- Tankathon: Devin Carter
- ESPN: Bub Carrington
- The Athletic: Bub Carrington
- Yahoo: Tristan da Silva
- SB Nation: Pacome Dadiet
- USA Today: Kel'el Ware
- NBA Draft.net: DaRon Holmes
- CBS Sports: Tristan Da Silva
- Bleacher Report: Tristan Da Silva
- The Ringer: Nikola Djurisic
- Tankathon: Bobi Klintman
- ESPN: Kyle Filipowski
- The Athletic: Johnny Furphy
- Yahoo: Bub Carrington
- SB Nation: DaRon Holmes II
- USA Today: Zach Edey
- NBA Draft.net: Yves Missi
- CBS Sports: Bub Carrington
- Bleacher Report: Tyler Smith
- The Ringer: Yves Missi
- Tankathon: Kel'el Ware
- ESPN: Yves Missi
- The Athletic: Pacome Dadiet
- Yahoo: Pacome Dadiet
- SB Nation: Tristan da Silva
- USA Today: Bobi Klintman
- NBA Draft.net: Kel'el Ware
- CBS Sports: Tyler Kolek
- Bleacher Report: Kyle Filipowski
- The Ringer: DaRon Holmes
- Tankathon: Zach Edey
- ESPN: Kel'el Ware
- The Athletic: DaRon Holmes
- Yahoo: Kyshawn George
- SB Nation: Zach Edey
- USA Today: Kyshawn George
- NBA Draft.net: Jared McCain
- CBS Sports: Nikola Djurisic
- Bleacher Report: Tyler Kolek
- The Ringer: Zach Edey
- Tankathon: Tyler Kolek
- ESPN: Bobi Klintman
- The Athletic: Bobi Klintman
- Yahoo: Payton Sandfort
- SB Nation: Nique Clifford
- USA Today: Tyler Kolek
- NBA Draft.net: Johnny Furphy
- CBS Sports: justin Edwards
- Bleacher Report: Bub Carrington
- The Ringer: Bobi Klintman
- Tankathon: Johnny Furphy
- ESPN: Tyler Kolek
- The Athletic: Alex Karaban
- Yahoo: Dillon Jones
- SB Nation: Tyler Kolek
- USA Today: Johnny Furphy
- NBA Draft.net: Tyler Kolek
- CBS Sports: Dillon Jones
- Bleacher Report: Baylor Scheierman
- The Ringer: Kyle Filipowski
- Tankathon: DaRon Holmes
- ESPN: Justin Edwards
- The Athletic: Tyler Smith
- Yahoo: Tyler Kolek
- SB Nation: Kyshawn George
- USA Today: Ryan Dunn
- NBA Draft.net: Bobi Klintman
- CBS Sports: Yves Missi
- Bleacher Report: Pacome Dadiet
- The Ringer: Kyshawn George
- Tankathon: Jaylon Tyson
- ESPN: 54
- The Athletic: undrafted
- Yahoo: 55
- SB Nation: secondo giro non presente
- USA Today: secondo giro non presente
- NBA Draft.net: undrafted
- CBS Sports: secondo giro non presente
- Bleacher Report: undrafted
- The Ringer: 55
- Tankathon: 55