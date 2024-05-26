Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
NANTERRE, FRANCE - MARCH 23: Zaccharie Risacher of Bourg En Bresse reacts during the BetClic Elite basketball match between Nanterre 92 and Bourg en Bresse at Palais Des Sports Maurice Thorez on March 23, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

NBA Mock Draft 2024 2.0: le previsioni degli esperti sul primo giro dopo la Combine

©Getty

Dopo la Lottery vinta dagli Atlanta Hawks che ha definito l’ordine di scelta, i principali siti americani di previsioni al Draft stanno aggiornando i loro Mock in vista della notte tra il 26 e il 27 giugno (diretta su Sky Sport, repliche con commento in italiano). Per la numero 1 non tutti sono più concordi sul nome di Alex Sarr, con il francese Zaccharie Risacher in risalita: ecco tutte le loro scelte al primo giro squadra per squadra dopo la Combine e un recap su Bronny James

NBA: Ultime Notizie

L'agente sul futuro di LeBron: "Sarà free agent"

NBA

Intervenuto in diretta su TNT, l'agente di LeBron James Rich Paul si è lasciato sfuggire uno...

L'agente sul futuro di LeBron: "Sarà free agent"

Brown: "Alcuni Pacers sembravano Michael Jordan"

NBA

Nonostante l’assenza della stella Tyrese Haliburton gli Indiana Pacers hanno dato filo da torcere...

Brown: "Alcuni Pacers sembravano Michael Jordan"

Indy, la rimessa stile football sfiora il pareggio

NBA

Alla ricerca disperata di una tripla per pareggiare da -3, l'allenatore dei Pacers Rick Carlsile...

Indy, la rimessa stile football sfiora il pareggio