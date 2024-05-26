Dopo la Lottery vinta dagli Atlanta Hawks che ha definito l’ordine di scelta, i principali siti americani di previsioni al Draft stanno aggiornando i loro Mock in vista della notte tra il 26 e il 27 giugno (diretta su Sky Sport, repliche con commento in italiano). Per la numero 1 non tutti sono più concordi sul nome di Alex Sarr, con il francese Zaccharie Risacher in risalita: ecco tutte le loro scelte al primo giro squadra per squadra dopo la Combine e un recap su Bronny James