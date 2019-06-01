Esplora Sky TG24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
01 giugno 2019

Champions League, sesto trionfo per il Liverpool. L'albo d'oro della competizione

La Champions vinta dal Liverpool in finale contro il Tottenham è la sesta nella storia dei Reds. Ora il club inglese è al terzo posto nell'albo d'oro, dopo Real Madrid (13) e Milan (7)

IL LIVERPOOL È CAMPIONE D'EUROPA, SPURS KO 2-0

L'INVASIONE HOT DURANTE LA FINALE

SHOW A MADRID: LE FOTO PIÙ BELLE DELLA FINALE

Albo d'oro completo Coppa Campioni/Champions League

1956 - Real Madrid

  1957 - Real Madrid

  1958 - Real Madrid

  1959 - Real Madrid

  1960 - Real Madrid

  1961 - Benfica

  1962 - Benfica

  1963 - Milan

  1964 - Inter

  1965 - Inter

  1966 - Real Madrid

  1967 - Celtic

  1968 - Manchester United

  1969 - Milan

  1970 - Feyenoord

  1971 - Ajax

  1972 - Ajax

  1973 - Ajax

  1974 - Bayern Monaco

  1975 - Bayern Monaco

  1976 - Bayern Monaco

  1977 - Liverpool

  1978 - Liverpool

  1979 - Nottingham Forest

  1980 - Nottingham Forest

  1981 - Liverpool

  1982 - Aston Villa

  1983 - Amburgo

  1984 - Liverpool

  1985 - Juventus

  1986 - Steaua Bucarest

  1987 - Porto

  1989 - Milan

  1990 - Milan

  1991 - Stella Rossa Belgrado

  1992 - Barcellona

  1993 - Olympique Marsiglia

  1994 - Milan

  1995 - Ajax

  1996 - Juventus

  1997 - Borussia Dortmund

  1998 - Real Madrid

  1999 - Manchester United

  2000 - Real Madrid

  2001 - Bayern Monaco

  2002 - Real Madrid

  2003 - Milan

  2004 - Porto

  2005 - Liverpool

  2006 - Barcellona

  2007 - Milan

  2008 - Manchester United

  2009 - Barcellona

  2010 - Inter

  2011 - Barcellona

  2012 - Chelsea

  2013 - Bayern Monaco

  2014 - Real Madrid

  2015 - Barcellona

  2016 - Real Madrid

  2017 - Real Madrid

  2018 - Real Madrid

  2019 - LIVERPOOL

Classifica vittorie

13 vittorie: Real Madrid

7 vittorie: Milan

6 vittorie: LIVERPOOL

5 vittorie: Bayern Monaco, Barcellona

4 vittorie: Ajax

3 vittorie Inter, Manchester United

2 vittorie: Juventus, Benfica, Nottingham Forest, Porto

1 vittoria: Celtic, Amburgo, Steaua Bucarest, Olympique Marsiglia, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Stella Rossa

Classifica secondi posti

7 secondi posti: Juventus

5 secondi posti: Bayern Monaco, Benfica

4 secondi posti: Milan

3 secondi posti: Real Madrid, Barcellona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid

2 secondi posti: Ajax, Inter, Manchester United, Stade Reims, Valencia

1 secondo posto: Celtic, Amburgo, Steaua Bucarest, Olympique Marsiglia, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Eintracht Francoforte, Partizan, Panathinaikos, Leeds, Saint-Etienne, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bruges, Malmo, Roma, Sampdoria, Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco, Arsenal, TOTTENHAM

Classifica per nazioni

 

Finali Vinte

Finali Perse

Finali Totali

Spagna

18

11

29

Italia

12

16

28

INGHILTERRA

14

10

23

Germania

7

10

17

Olanda

6

2

8

Portogallo

4

5

9

Francia

1

5

6

Jugoslavia

1

1

2

Romania

1

1

2

Scozia

1

1

2

Belgio

0

1

1

Grecia

0

1

1

Svezia

0

1

1

