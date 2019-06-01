Champions League, sesto trionfo per il Liverpool. L'albo d'oro della competizione
La Champions vinta dal Liverpool in finale contro il Tottenham è la sesta nella storia dei Reds. Ora il club inglese è al terzo posto nell'albo d'oro, dopo Real Madrid (13) e Milan (7)
IL LIVERPOOL È CAMPIONE D'EUROPA, SPURS KO 2-0
Albo d'oro completo Coppa Campioni/Champions League
1956 - Real Madrid
1957 - Real Madrid
1958 - Real Madrid
1959 - Real Madrid
1960 - Real Madrid
1961 - Benfica
1962 - Benfica
1963 - Milan
1964 - Inter
1965 - Inter
1966 - Real Madrid
1967 - Celtic
1968 - Manchester United
1969 - Milan
1970 - Feyenoord
1971 - Ajax
1972 - Ajax
1973 - Ajax
1974 - Bayern Monaco
1975 - Bayern Monaco
1976 - Bayern Monaco
1977 - Liverpool
1978 - Liverpool
1979 - Nottingham Forest
1980 - Nottingham Forest
1981 - Liverpool
1982 - Aston Villa
1983 - Amburgo
1984 - Liverpool
1985 - Juventus
1986 - Steaua Bucarest
1987 - Porto
1989 - Milan
1990 - Milan
1991 - Stella Rossa Belgrado
1992 - Barcellona
1993 - Olympique Marsiglia
1994 - Milan
1995 - Ajax
1996 - Juventus
1997 - Borussia Dortmund
1998 - Real Madrid
1999 - Manchester United
2000 - Real Madrid
2001 - Bayern Monaco
2002 - Real Madrid
2003 - Milan
2004 - Porto
2005 - Liverpool
2006 - Barcellona
2007 - Milan
2008 - Manchester United
2009 - Barcellona
2010 - Inter
2011 - Barcellona
2012 - Chelsea
2013 - Bayern Monaco
2014 - Real Madrid
2015 - Barcellona
2016 - Real Madrid
2017 - Real Madrid
2018 - Real Madrid
2019 - LIVERPOOL
Classifica vittorie
13 vittorie: Real Madrid
7 vittorie: Milan
6 vittorie: LIVERPOOL
5 vittorie: Bayern Monaco, Barcellona
4 vittorie: Ajax
3 vittorie Inter, Manchester United
2 vittorie: Juventus, Benfica, Nottingham Forest, Porto
1 vittoria: Celtic, Amburgo, Steaua Bucarest, Olympique Marsiglia, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Stella Rossa
Classifica secondi posti
7 secondi posti: Juventus
5 secondi posti: Bayern Monaco, Benfica
4 secondi posti: Milan
3 secondi posti: Real Madrid, Barcellona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid
2 secondi posti: Ajax, Inter, Manchester United, Stade Reims, Valencia
1 secondo posto: Celtic, Amburgo, Steaua Bucarest, Olympique Marsiglia, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Eintracht Francoforte, Partizan, Panathinaikos, Leeds, Saint-Etienne, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bruges, Malmo, Roma, Sampdoria, Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco, Arsenal, TOTTENHAM
Classifica per nazioni
|
Finali Vinte
|
Finali Perse
|
Finali Totali
|
Spagna
|
18
|
11
|
29
|
Italia
|
12
|
16
|
28
|
INGHILTERRA
|
14
|
10
|
23
|
Germania
|
7
|
10
|
17
|
Olanda
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
Portogallo
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
Francia
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
Jugoslavia
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Romania
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Scozia
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Belgio
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Grecia
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Svezia
|
0
|
1
|
1