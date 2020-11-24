Champions League, i risultati in diretta LIVE della quarta giornata
Prime due squadre qualificate agli ottavi di Champions: sono Chelsea e Siviglia. Vittoria per la squadra di Lampard nel recupero con Giroud. Vince anche il Siviglia col Krasnodar. Ora in campo Juve contro Ferencvaros e Lazio contro Zenit. Nel gruppo dei bianconeri il Barcellona gioca a Kiev, mentre in quello della Lazio il Borussia Dortmund ospita il Brugge. Live anche i match di Man United e del Psg. Diretta Gol su Sky Sport 251
LIVE: JUVE-FERENCVAROS E LAZIO-ZENIT
GRUPPO E
KRASNODAR-SIVIGLIA 1-2
4' Rakitic (S), 56' Wanderson (K), 90'+5 Munir (S)
KRANSODAR (4-3-2-1): Gorodov; Smolnikov, Martynovich, Kaio, Ramirez; Gazinski, Cabella (84' Utkin), Olsson (67' Vilhena); Suleymanov (46' Wanderson), Claesson (84' Chernov); Berg (67' Ari). All. Musaev
SIVIGLIA (4-3-3): Vaclík; Koundé, Gudelj, Diego Carlos, Escudero (61' Rekik); Oscar Rodriguez (53' Jordan), Fernando, Rakitic (61' O. Torres); Ocampos (71' Idrissi), De Jong (71' En-Nesyri), Munir. All. Lopetegui
Ammoniti: Suleymanov (K), Jordan (S)
RENNES-CHELSEA 1-2
22' Hudson-Odoi (C), 85' Guirassy (R), 90'+1 Giroud (C)
RENNES (4-3-3): Gomis; Traore, Da Silva, Nyamsi, Truffert (89' Maouassa); Bourigeaud, Nzonzi, Camavinga (78' Grenier); Doku, Guirassy (86' Niang), Siliki (63' Del Castillo). All. Stephan
CHELSEA (4-3-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic (76' Havertz); Hudson-Odoi (75' Ziyech), Mount (68' Kanté), Werner (90'+2 James); Abraham (68' Giroud). All. Lampard
Ammoniti: Grenier (R)
Le formazioni ufficiali delle partite delle 21
GRUPPO F
LAZIO-ZENIT
LAZIO (3-5-2): Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Lazzari, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile. All. Inzaghi
ZENIT (3-5-2): Kerzhakov; Lovren, Rakitskiy, Zhirkov; Malcom, Kuzyaev, Barrios, Douglas Santos, Mostovoy; Dzyuba, Erokhin. All. Semak
DORTMUND-BRUGGE
DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Burki; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Delaney; Sancho, T. Hazard, Reyna; Haaland. All. Favre
BRUGGE (3-5-2): Mignolet; Mata, Kossounou, Deli; Diatta, Vormer, Vanaken, Balanta, De Ketelare; Lang, Krmencik. All. Clement
GRUPPO G
JUVE-FERENCVAROS
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Arthur, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo. All. Pirlo
FERENCVAROS (4-2-3-1): Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blazic, Dvali, Heister; Frimpong, Somalia; Zubkov, Siger, Uzuni; Nguen. All. Rebrov
DINAMO KIEV-BARCELLONA
DINAMO KIEV (4-3-3): Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Karavaev; Shepelev, Buyalskyi, Garmash; Shaparenko, Verbic, De Pena. All. Lucescu
BARCELLONA (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Firpo; Pjanic, Alena; Trincão, Coutinho, Pedri; Braithwaite. All. Koeman
GRUPPO H
MANCHESTER UNITED-BASAKSEHIR
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, Van de Beek; Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani. All. Solskjaer
BASAKSEHIR (4-5-1): Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Turuc, Ozcan, Kahveci, Chadli; Ba. All. Buruk
PSG-LIPSIA
PSG (4-3-3): Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Marquinhos, Bakker; Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Paredes; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar. All. Tuchel
LIPSIA (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Konate; Sabitzer, Haidara, Nkunku, Angelino; Olmo, Forsberg; Poulsen. All. Nagelsmann
72' - Paratona dell'ex Mendy. Colpo di testa da corner di Nyamsi da distanza ravvicinata. Si salva il Chelsea.
50' - Avanti 1-0 anche il Siviglia. Decide fin qui la rete di Rakitic. Poco fa un clamoroso palo di Cabella, che salta il portiere ma trova la clamorosa deviazione in scivolata di Koundé che salva tutto mandando il pallone sul legno.
46' - Al momento è in vantaggio il Chelsea. Dopo 4 minuti un clamoroso errore di Werner in area. Poi rete di Hudson-Odoi in ripartenza col gol che sta decidendo fin qui il match.
L'unico precedente europeo tra Lazio e Zenit è stato alla 3ª giornata di questa stagione, un pareggio per 1-1.
Il Borussia Dortmund è imbattuto in tutte e tre le partite di Champions League contro il Club Brugge (2V, 1N), tenendo sempre la porta inviolata.