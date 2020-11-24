Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Champions League, i risultati in diretta LIVE della quarta giornata

live CHAMPIONS

Prime due squadre qualificate agli ottavi di Champions: sono Chelsea e Siviglia. Vittoria per la squadra di Lampard nel recupero con Giroud. Vince anche il Siviglia col Krasnodar. Ora in campo Juve contro Ferencvaros e Lazio contro Zenit. Nel gruppo dei bianconeri il Barcellona gioca a Kiev, mentre in quello della Lazio il Borussia Dortmund ospita il Brugge. Live anche i match di Man United e del Psg. Diretta Gol su Sky Sport 251

LIVE: JUVE-FERENCVAROS E LAZIO-ZENIT

GRUPPO E

KRASNODAR-SIVIGLIA 1-2

4' Rakitic (S), 56' Wanderson (K), 90'+5 Munir (S)

 

KRANSODAR (4-3-2-1): Gorodov; Smolnikov, Martynovich, Kaio, Ramirez; Gazinski, Cabella (84' Utkin), Olsson (67' Vilhena); Suleymanov (46' Wanderson), Claesson (84' Chernov); Berg (67' Ari). All. Musaev

SIVIGLIA (4-3-3): Vaclík; Koundé, Gudelj, Diego Carlos, Escudero (61' Rekik); Oscar Rodriguez (53' Jordan), Fernando, Rakitic (61' O. Torres); Ocampos (71' Idrissi), De Jong (71' En-Nesyri), Munir. All. Lopetegui

Ammoniti: Suleymanov (K), Jordan (S)

 

RENNES-CHELSEA 1-2

22' Hudson-Odoi (C), 85' Guirassy (R), 90'+1 Giroud (C)

 

RENNES (4-3-3): Gomis; Traore, Da Silva, Nyamsi, Truffert (89' Maouassa); Bourigeaud, Nzonzi, Camavinga (78' Grenier); Doku, Guirassy (86' Niang), Siliki (63' Del Castillo). All. Stephan

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic (76' Havertz); Hudson-Odoi (75' Ziyech), Mount (68' Kanté), Werner (90'+2 James); Abraham (68' Giroud). All. Lampard

Ammoniti: Grenier (R)

 

Le formazioni ufficiali delle partite delle 21

GRUPPO F

LAZIO-ZENIT

LAZIO (3-5-2): Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Lazzari, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile. All. Inzaghi

ZENIT (3-5-2): Kerzhakov; Lovren, Rakitskiy, Zhirkov; Malcom, Kuzyaev, Barrios, Douglas Santos, Mostovoy; Dzyuba, Erokhin. All. Semak

 

DORTMUND-BRUGGE

DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Burki; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Delaney; Sancho, T. Hazard, Reyna; Haaland. All. Favre

BRUGGE (3-5-2): Mignolet; Mata, Kossounou, Deli; Diatta, Vormer, Vanaken, Balanta, De Ketelare; Lang, Krmencik. All. Clement

 

GRUPPO G

JUVE-FERENCVAROS

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Arthur, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo. All. Pirlo

FERENCVAROS (4-2-3-1): Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blazic, Dvali, Heister; Frimpong, Somalia; Zubkov, Siger, Uzuni; Nguen. All. Rebrov

 

DINAMO KIEV-BARCELLONA

DINAMO KIEV (4-3-3): Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Karavaev; Shepelev, Buyalskyi, Garmash; Shaparenko, Verbic, De Pena. All. Lucescu

BARCELLONA (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Firpo; Pjanic, Alena; Trincão, Coutinho, Pedri; Braithwaite. All. Koeman

 

GRUPPO H

MANCHESTER UNITED-BASAKSEHIR

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, Van de Beek; Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani. All. Solskjaer

BASAKSEHIR (4-5-1): Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Turuc, Ozcan, Kahveci, Chadli; Ba. All. Buruk

 

PSG-LIPSIA

PSG (4-3-3): Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Marquinhos, Bakker; Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Paredes; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar. All. Tuchel

LIPSIA (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Konate; Sabitzer, Haidara, Nkunku, Angelino; Olmo, Forsberg; Poulsen. All. Nagelsmann

 

Finisce la Krasnodar-Siviglia. Chelsea e Siviglia sono le prime due squadre aritmeticamente agli ottavi di Champions!
- di marcosal93
Gol!
KRASNODAR-SIVIGLIA 1-2

95' - Munir! Il Siviglia torna avanti e ormai ipoteca la doppia qualificazione agli ottavi (insieme al Chelsea). 
- di marcosal93
E' finita Rennes-Chelsea, vince il Chelsea 2-1. Si attende l'altra partita per i verdetti. 
- di marcosal93
Gol!
RENNES-CHELSEA 1-2

91' - Giroud! Chelsea di nuovo avanti! E ora di nuovo aritmeticamente agli ottavi (così come il Siviglia). 
- di marcosal93
Gol!
RENNES-CHELSEA 1-1

85' - Pari del Rennes: Guirassy! Colpo di testa su corner dalla destra. A vuoto Thiago Silva. Con questi risultati non arriverebbe alcun verdetto in ottica qualificazione agli ottavi. 
- di marcosal93
Le due partite sono ancora in bilico, ma ricordiamo la situazione attuale: con questi risultati sia il Chelsea che il Siviglia sarebbero aritmeticamente qualificate agli ottavi con due turni di anticipo. 
- di marcosal93
RENNES-CHELSEA 0-1

72' - Paratona dell'ex Mendy. Colpo di testa da corner di Nyamsi da distanza ravvicinata. Si salva il Chelsea. 
- di marcosal93
Qual è la situazione delle italiane in ottica qualificazione agli ottavi? La Juve può raggiungerli già questa sera: ecco tutte le combinazioni per Juventus, Inter, Lazio e Atalanta. 
- di marcosal93
Gol!
KRASNODAR-SIVIGLIA 1-1
56' - Pari di Wanderson! Bell'azione del Krasnodar: Berg porta palla e serve al limite Olsson. Gioco allargato sulla destra e gol del pari. Attenzione: anche con l'1-1 il Siviglia (grazie alla momentanea vittoria del Chelsea e degli scontri diretti favorevoli col Krasnodar) sarebbe aritmeticamente qualificata agli ottavi.
- di marcosal93
KRASNODAR-SIVIGLIA 0-1

50' - Avanti 1-0 anche il Siviglia. Decide fin qui la rete di Rakitic. Poco fa un clamoroso palo di Cabella, che salta il portiere ma trova la clamorosa deviazione in scivolata di Koundé che salva tutto mandando il pallone sul legno. 
- di marcosal93
RENNES-CHELSEA 0-1

46' - Al momento è in vantaggio il Chelsea. Dopo 4 minuti un clamoroso errore di Werner in area. Poi rete di Hudson-Odoi in ripartenza col gol che sta decidendo fin qui il match. 
- di marcosal93
Uno sguardo approfondito alle partite delle italiane, segui qui tutto il pre partita di Juve-Ferencvaros e di Lazio-Zenit
- di marcosal93
E' iniziato ora il secondo tempo delle prime due partite delle 18.55, in campo il gruppo E: Rennes-Chelsea e Krasnodar-Siviglia. Sia il Chelsea che il Siviglia sono avanti 1-0. Con questo risultato sarebbero entrambe qualificate agli ottavi con due turni di anticipo. 
- di marcosal93
Lazio-Zenit, statistiche e curiosità

L'unico precedente europeo tra Lazio e Zenit è stato alla 3ª giornata di questa stagione, un pareggio per 1-1.
- di marcosal93
La Lazio non ha mai perso contro avversarie russe nelle principali competizioni europee UEFA, sebbene quattro di queste sfide siano terminate in pareggio (1V).
- di marcosal93
L'ultima trasferta dello Zenit in Italia in Champions League è stata una vittoria per 1-0 in casa del Milan nel dicembre 2012 - è l'unico successo fuori casa dello Zenit in Italia in competizioni europee (5G, 1V, 1N, 3P).
- di marcosal93
Le squadre russe hanno perso il 69% delle loro partite di Champions League contro avversarie italiane (29G, 3V, 6N, 20P), solo contro squadre tedesche hanno una percentuale di sconfitte maggiore (71%) tra club di paesi affrontati almeno cinque volte.
- di marcosal93
L'attaccante della Lazio Felipe Caicedo ha interrotto una serie di 11 partite di Champions League/Europa League senza gol con la rete del pareggio contro lo Zenit - non segna in due presenze consecutive da ottobre 2017, contro Zulte Waregem e Nizza in Europa League.
- di marcosal93
Dortmund-Brugge, statistiche e curiosità

Il Borussia Dortmund è imbattuto in tutte e tre le partite di Champions League contro il Club Brugge (2V, 1N), tenendo sempre la porta inviolata.
- di marcosal93
Il Club Brugge non ha mai vinto una trasferta europea contro il Borussia Dortmund (qualificazioni comprese), un pareggio e due sconfitte. La sfida più recente è stata un pareggio senza reti in Champions League a novembre 2018.
- di marcosal93
