Euro 2022, il calendario delle partite

Mercoledì 6 luglio inizia Women's Euro 2022. Si giocherà tutto in Inghilterra con la partita inaugurale all'Old Trafford di Manchester e la finale il 31 luglio allo stadio Wembley di Londra. L'Italia giocherà la fase a gironi tra Rotherham e Manchester
- Dalle 20.00 su Sky Sport Uno e Football per la cerimonia d'apertura e studio prepartita
- Ore 21.00: partita inaugurale del torneo - Girone A: Old Trafford, Inghilterra - Austria
- Ore 21.00: Girone A: Southampton, Norvegia - Irlanda del Nord su Sky Sport Football e Uno
- Wigan & Leigh, Ore 18.00: Portogallo - Svizzera su Sky Sport Football
- Sheffield, Ore 21.00: Olanda - Svezia su Sky Sport Football
- Ore 17.30: Prepartita Women's EURO 2022 su Sky Sport Football
- Ore 18.00: Manchester, Belgio-Islanda su Sky Sport Football
- Ore 20.15: Prepartita Women's EURO 2022 su Sky Sport Football e UNO
- Ore 21.00: Rotherham, Francia-Italia su Sky Sport Football e UNO
- Ore 23.00: Postpartita Women's EURO 2022 su Sky Sport Football e UNO
- Milton Keynes, ore 18.00: Danimarca - Finlandia su Sky Sport Football
- Brentford, ore 21.00: Germania - Spagna su Sky Sport Football
- Ore 18.00: Sheffield, Svezia - Svizzera su Sky Sport Football
- Ore 21.00: Wigan & Leigh, Olanda - Portogallo su Sky Sport Football
- Ore 21.00 Diretta Gol su Sky Sport Football
- Ore: 21.00: Southampton, Irlanda del Nord - Inghilterra su Sky Sport Uno
- Ore 21.00: Brighton & Hove, Austria - Norvegia
- Ore 21.00: Diretta Gol su Sky Sport Football
- Ore 21.00: Milton Keynes, Finlandia - Germania su Sky Sport Uno
- Ore 21.00: Brentford, Danimarca - Spagna
- Ore 21.00: Diretta Gol su Sky Sport Football
- Ore 21.00: Rotherham, Islanda - Francia
- Ore 21.00: Manchester, Italia - Belgio
- Ore 21.00: Brighton & Hove, QF1: Vincente Gruppo A - Seconda Gruppo B
- Ore 21.00: Brentford, QF2: Vincente Gruppo B - Seconda Gruppo A
- Ore 21.00: Wigan & Leigh, QF3: Vincente Gruppo C - Seconda Gruppo D
- Ore 21.00: Rotherham, QF4: Vincente Gruppo D - Seconda Gruppo C
