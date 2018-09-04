user
04 settembre 2018

Il CT Mancini cambia stile, il primo allenamento della nazionale è a ritmo di musica

Roberto Mancini

Il nuovo Ct ha permesso l'utilizzo della musica durante la leggera sessione di allenamento di ieri. Uno smartphone collegato a una cassa ha fatto suonare questa playlist per accompagnare gli azzurri

BARELLA: "NON SENTO PRESSIONI PARTICOLARI"

BENASSI: "SONO NEL MIGLIOR MOMENTO DELLA CARRIERA"

In Nazionale si respira un'aria diversa. Dopo la delusione dell'esclusione del Mondiale, il nuovo Ct Roberto Mancini ha cominciato la sua nuova era imponendo le sue regole, e tra di esse spicca... l'assenza di regole per quanto riguarda la musica. Nell'allenamento di ieri uno smartphone collegato ad una cassa ha accompagnato la leggera sessione degli azzurri, che venerdì affronterà la Polonia nel primo impegno della nuova Nations League. Di seguito trovate tutte le canzoni presenti nella playlist ascoltata dalla Nazionale.

Love My Life – Robbie Williams

Prayer in C – Lilly Wood & The Prick e Robin Schulz

Be Mine – Ofenbach

Mr. Saxobeat – Alexandra Stan

Kick Ass – Mika & RedOne

Another Brick in the Wall – Pink Floyd

Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson

It’s My Life – Bon Jovi

The Best – Tina Turner

We Will Rock You – Queen

One Vision – Queen

I Want It All – Queen

More Than You Know – Axwell Ingrosso

The Final Countdown – Europe

Habits (Stay High) – Tove Lo

Over and Over Again – The Used

Feel So Close – Calvin Harris

Run for Cover – The Killers

Mad World – Young Guns

My Way – Calvin Harris

Burn – Ellie Goulding

On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons

Smoke on the Water – Deep Purple

Fly on the Wall – Miley Cyrus

Another One Bites The Dust – Queen

You’re the Best Thing About Me – U2 & Kygo

Eye of the Tiger – Survivor

Rockabye – Clean Bandit

Jump – Van Halen

Believer – Imagine Dragons

Come With Me Now – Kongos

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

Dreaming – Smallpools

Cake By the Ocean – James Major

I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas

No Sleep – Twin Atlantic

It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (but I like it) – The Rolling Stones

Little Talks – Of Mosters and Men

The Power – H-Blockx

Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

There’s Nothin Holdin’ me Back – Shawn Mendes

Clocks – Coldplay

Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5

Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake

Human – Rag’n’Bone Man

