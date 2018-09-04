Il CT Mancini cambia stile, il primo allenamento della nazionale è a ritmo di musica
Il nuovo Ct ha permesso l'utilizzo della musica durante la leggera sessione di allenamento di ieri. Uno smartphone collegato a una cassa ha fatto suonare questa playlist per accompagnare gli azzurri
BARELLA: "NON SENTO PRESSIONI PARTICOLARI"
In Nazionale si respira un'aria diversa. Dopo la delusione dell'esclusione del Mondiale, il nuovo Ct Roberto Mancini ha cominciato la sua nuova era imponendo le sue regole, e tra di esse spicca... l'assenza di regole per quanto riguarda la musica. Nell'allenamento di ieri uno smartphone collegato ad una cassa ha accompagnato la leggera sessione degli azzurri, che venerdì affronterà la Polonia nel primo impegno della nuova Nations League. Di seguito trovate tutte le canzoni presenti nella playlist ascoltata dalla Nazionale.
Love My Life – Robbie Williams
Prayer in C – Lilly Wood & The Prick e Robin Schulz
Be Mine – Ofenbach
Mr. Saxobeat – Alexandra Stan
Kick Ass – Mika & RedOne
Another Brick in the Wall – Pink Floyd
Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson
It’s My Life – Bon Jovi
The Best – Tina Turner
We Will Rock You – Queen
One Vision – Queen
I Want It All – Queen
More Than You Know – Axwell Ingrosso
The Final Countdown – Europe
Habits (Stay High) – Tove Lo
Over and Over Again – The Used
Feel So Close – Calvin Harris
Run for Cover – The Killers
Mad World – Young Guns
My Way – Calvin Harris
Burn – Ellie Goulding
On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons
Smoke on the Water – Deep Purple
Fly on the Wall – Miley Cyrus
Another One Bites The Dust – Queen
You’re the Best Thing About Me – U2 & Kygo
Eye of the Tiger – Survivor
Rockabye – Clean Bandit
Jump – Van Halen
Believer – Imagine Dragons
Come With Me Now – Kongos
Highway to Hell – AC/DC
Dreaming – Smallpools
Cake By the Ocean – James Major
I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas
No Sleep – Twin Atlantic
It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (but I like it) – The Rolling Stones
Little Talks – Of Mosters and Men
The Power – H-Blockx
Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
There’s Nothin Holdin’ me Back – Shawn Mendes
Clocks – Coldplay
Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5
Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake
Human – Rag’n’Bone Man