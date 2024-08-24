Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Premier League, i risultati della 2^ giornata

Premier League

Se lo United piange, il City ride. Haaland con una tripletta trascina Guardiola alla vittoria contro il neopromosso Ipswich. Nei Citizens subito in campo il 'figliol prodigo' Gundogan. Poker anche del Tottenham all'Everton, con doppietta di Son. Nel primo match di giornata United ko nel finale sul campo del Brighton. Ora in campo l'Arsenal contro l'Aston Villa LIVE su Sky Sport Uno e in streaming su NOW

IL CLAMOROSO GOL ANNULLATO A UNITED PER "COLPA" DI ZIRKZEE: VIDEO

Premier, le partite della 2^ giornata del sabato

  • Brighton-Manchester United 2-1
    32' Welbeck (B), 60' Diallo (MU), 95' Joao Pedro (B)
    (TABELLINO) (HIGHLIGHTS)
  • Crystal Palace-West Ham 0-2
    67' Soucek, 72' Bowen
    (TABELLINO)
  • Fulham-Leicester 2-1
    18' Smith-Rowe (F), 38' Faes (L), 70' Iwobi (L)
    (TABELLINO)
  • Manchester City-Ipswich 4-1
    7' Szmodics (I), 12' rig., 16', 88' Haaland, 14' De Bruyne
    (TABELLINO) (HIGHLIGHTS)
  • Southampton-Nottingham Forest 0-1
    70' Gibbs-White
    (TABELLINO)
  • Tottenham-Everton 4-0
    14' Bissouma, 25', 77' Son, 71' Romero
    (TABELLINO)
  • Aston Villa-Arsenal ore 18:30 LIVE su Sky Sport Uno e in streaming su NOW

Premier, le partite della 2^ giornata di domenica

  • Bournemouth-Newcastle
  • Wolverhampton-Chelsea
  • Liverpool-Brentford

