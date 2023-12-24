Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Foto Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse 04 novembre 2023 Salerno, Italia sport calcio Salernitana vs Napoli - Campionato di calcio Serie A Tim 2023/2024 - Stadio Arechi. Nella foto: Guillermo Ochoa (US Salernitana 1919); November 04 2023 Salernitana vs Napoli - Italian Football Championship League league A 2023/2024 - Arechi stadium. In the pic: Guillermo Ochoa (US Salernitana 1919);

Le peggiori difese in Europa nel 2023. CLASSIFICA

Mancano poche ore al Natale, ma i "regali" sono stati già consegnati nel 2023: quali sono state le peggiori difese nell'anno solare in Europa? Nella classifica, che considera i top 5 campionati (Italia, Inghilterra, Germania, Francia e Spagna), due squadre della Serie A sono sul podio delle più battute (dati Opta)

Immobile, Ndoye & Co: quanti infortuni in A!

Il bilancio degli infortuni nella 17^ giornata è andato quasi di pari passo con quello dei gol:...

Immobile, Ndoye & Co: quanti infortuni in A!

Le peggiori difese nel 2023: Salernitana 2^

Mancano poche ore al Natale, ma i "regali" sono stati già consegnati nel 2023: quali sono state...

Le peggiori difese nel 2023: Salernitana 2^

Juve, i più giovani goleador stranieri: Yildiz 1°

Con la rete siglata al Frosinone, Kenan Yildiz non poteva desiderare un esordio migliore da...

Juve, i più giovani goleador stranieri: Yildiz 1°

Le pagelle di Roma-Napoli 2-0

La Roma torna a vincere, batte 2-0 il Napoli (che chiude in nove) e lo sorpassa al 6° posto....

Le pagelle di Roma-Napoli 2-0

La classifica marcatori di Serie A

Davanti a tutti c'è sempre Lautaro Martinez con 15 gol. Nella 17^ giornata a segno Lukaku che si...

La classifica marcatori di Serie A

Guarda tutti gli Skylights del weekend di Serie A!

Prosegue il botta e risposta scudetto Inter e Juventus, che vincono contro Lecce e Frosinone. Il...

Guarda tutti gli Skylights del weekend di Serie A!

Mou: "4° posto possibile senza infortuni ma..."

L'allenatore della Roma commenta il successo della sua Roma contro il Napoli: "E' stata una...

Mou: "4° posto possibile senza infortuni ma..."

Mazzarri: "Superiori fino al rosso di Politano"

Stop all'Olimpico per gli azzurri, che chiudono in nove e vengono sorpassati al 6° posto dalla...

Mazzarri: "Superiori fino al rosso di Politano"