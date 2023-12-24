Le peggiori difese in Europa nel 2023. CLASSIFICA
Mancano poche ore al Natale, ma i "regali" sono stati già consegnati nel 2023: quali sono state le peggiori difese nell'anno solare in Europa? Nella classifica, che considera i top 5 campionati (Italia, Inghilterra, Germania, Francia e Spagna), due squadre della Serie A sono sul podio delle più battute (dati Opta)
- ALMERIA (Spagna): 84 gol subiti in 41 partite
- KAS EUPEN (Belgio): 77 (35)
- SALERNITANA (Italia): 74 (40)
- LUSTENAU (Austria): 73 (36)
- HEERENVEEN (Olanda): 73 (38)
- VOLENDAM (Olanda): 72 (36)
- SASSUOLO (Italia): 71 (40)
- KORTRIJK (Belgio): 70 (35)
- BOCHUM (Germania): 69 (35)
- WESTERLO (Belgio): 69 (40)
- AUGSBURG (Germania): 68 (35)
- NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Inghilterra): 68 (40)
- WERDER BREMA (Germania): 67 (35)
- BOURNEMOUTH (Inghilterra): 67 (38)
- 'GLADBACH (Germania): 66 (35)
- EXCELSIOR (Olanda): 66 (36)
- KAS EUPEN (Belgio): 2,20 - 77 gol subiti in 35 gare
- ALMERIA (Spagna): 2,04 - 84 (41)
- LUSTENAU (Austria): 2,02 - 73 (36)
- KORTRIJK (Belgio): 2 - 70 (35)
- VOLENDAM (Olanda): 2 - 72 (36)
- BOCHUM (Germania): 1,97 - 69 (35)
- AUGSBURG (Germania): 1,94 - 68 (35)
- HEERENVEEN (Olanda): 1,92 - 73 (38)
- WERDER BREMA (Germania): 1,91 - 67 (35)
- PORTIMONENSE (Portogallo): 1,88 - 64 (34)
- 'GLADBACH (Germania): 1,88 - 66 (35)
- HOFFENHEIM (Germania): 1,85 - 65 (35)
- SALERNITANA (Italia): 1,85 - 74 (40)
- Liga spagnola - ALMERIA: 84 gol subiti in 41 partite
- Pro League belga - KAS EUPEN: 77 (35)
- Serie A italiana - SALERNITANA: 74 (40)
- Bundesliga austriaca - AUSTRIA LUSTENAU: 73 (36)
- Eredivisie olandese - HEERENVEEN: 73 (38)
- Bundesliga tedesca - BOCHUM: 69 (35)
- Premier League inglese - NOTTINGHAM FOREST: 68 (40)
- Ligue 1 francese - LORIENT: 65 (39)
- Liga portoghese - PORTIMONENSE: 64 (34)
- Premiership scozzese - ST. MIRREN: 60 (40)