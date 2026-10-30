E' in arrivo un Super Weekend su Sky Sport!31 ott-1 nov
Su Sky Sport e NOW è in arrivo un weekend davvero...mostruoso. Tra sabato 31 ottobre e domenica 1 novembre siete pronti a fare il giro del mondo? A San Siro si gioca il derby di Milano, a Sepang è di scena la MotoGP per il GP della Malesia. In Messico nuovo match point a disposizione per Kimi Antonelli, che può diventare campione del mondo domenica sera live su Sky. E poi tennis, NBA, il classico tra Bayern Monaco e Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool-Aresenal. Tutta la programmazione del Super Weekend
Super Weekend, la programmazione su Sky e NOW
Sabato 31 ottobre
- ore 9.30: Tennis, Wta 250 Guangzhou, 1^ semifinale su Sky Sport Tennis
- ore 11.30: Tennis, Wta 250 Guangzhou, 2^ semifinale su Sky Sport Tennis
- ore 13.30: Premier League, Chelsea-Man. United su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
- ore 15: Tennis, Atp 500 Vienna, 1^ semifinale su Sky Sport Tennis
- ore 15: Tennis, Atp 500 Basilea, 1^ semifinale su Sky Sport Max
- ore 16: Premier League, Man. City-Brighton su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
- ore 16: Rugby, URC, Benetton-Edimburgo su Sky Sport Arena
- ore 16.30: Tennis, Atp 500 Vienna, 2^ semifinale su Sky Sport Tennis
- ore 17: Tennis, Atp 500 Basilea, 2^ semifinale su Sky Sport Max
- ore 18.30: Bundesliga, Bayern Monaco-Borussia Dortmund su Sky Sport Uno
- Ore 18.30: Formula 1, GP Città del Messico, Prove Libere 3 su Sky Sport F1
- ore 18.30: Rugby, URC, Dragons-Zebre su Sky Spor Arena
- ore 20.45: Serie A, Milan-Inter su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251
- ore 21: Premier League, Aston Villa-Fulham su Sky Sport Arena
- Ore 22: Formula 1, GP Città del Messico, Qualifiche su Sky Sport F1
- ore 1: Mlb, Milwaukee-Tampa Bay su Sky Sport Arena
Approfondimento
I giocatori in attività con più presenze nel derby
Domenica 1 novembre
- ore 4: Tennis, Wta 500 Tokyo, finale su Sky Sport Tennis
- ore 5: Moto3, gara GP Malesia su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP
- ore 6.15: Moto2, gara GP Malesia su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport MotoGP
- ore 8: MotoGP, gara GP Malesia su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport MotoGP
- ore 9.30: Tennis, Wta Guangzhou, finale su Sky Sport Tennis
- ore 14: Tennis, Atp 500 Vienna, finale su Sky Sport Tennis
- ore 15.30: Tennis, Atp 500 Basilea, finale su Sky Sport Tennis e Sky Sport Max
- ore 16: Serie A basket, Aquila Trento-Maxima Roma su Sky Sport Basket
- ore 17.30: Premier League, Liverpool-Arsenal su Sky Sport Uno
- ore 18: Serie A, Lecce-Genoa su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K
- ore 21: Formula 1, GP Città del Messico, gara su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K
- ore 3.00: NBA, L.A. Lakers-Toronto su Sky Sport Basket