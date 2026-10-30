Su Sky Sport e NOW è in arrivo un weekend davvero...mostruoso. Tra sabato 31 ottobre e domenica 1 novembre siete pronti a fare il giro del mondo? A San Siro si gioca il derby di Milano, a Sepang è di scena la MotoGP per il GP della Malesia. In Messico nuovo match point a disposizione per Kimi Antonelli, che può diventare campione del mondo domenica sera live su Sky. E poi tennis, NBA, il classico tra Bayern Monaco e Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool-Aresenal. Tutta la programmazione del Super Weekend