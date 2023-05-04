Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Marocchi: "Lobotka, the extra man for this Napoli"

video

In the video Giancarlo Marocchi exhalts the importance of Lobotka: “He has been enhanced by Spalletti, he is always the extra man, one who is always there for his team. Notwithstanding the marvellous      offensive force and the solid defence, he is this Napoli’s secret weapon”

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO

Serie A: Altre Notizie

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

speciale-video

"Ogni partita è un viaggio verso l’ignoto". Poi "Andremo in campo a rubinetto aperto". E ancora:...

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Fabio Capello
L'opinione di

Fabio Capello

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Paolo Di Canio
L'opinione di

Paolo Di Canio

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

Massimo Corcione
Di

Massimo Corcione

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

Meret è il miglior portiere italiano per tecnica

Luca Marchegiani
L'opinione di

Luca Marchegiani

Meret è il miglior portiere italiano per tecnica
VAI ALLA SEZIONE

Video in evidenza

Share: