Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
foto_pezzo_deg

Napoli scudetto, the report cards by Stefano De Grandis

scudetto napoli fotogallery
19 foto

If the first two title had Maradona’s face, the third one has many: from Spalletti to the captain Di Lorenzo, from Osimehn to Kvara, from Kim to Lobotka. It’s impossible to choose one, but easy to celebrate their season with marks and words…

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Il film dello scudetto del Napoli

TUTTI I GOL

Il Napoli è campione d'Italia per la terza volta a distanza di 33 anni. Un percorso netto quello...

33 foto
Il film dello scudetto del Napoli

Come è stato costruito il Napoli "pezzo per pezzo"

Calciomercato

Da Zielinski nel 2016 a Kim e Kvaratskhelia nell'estate 2022. Sei anni in cui il Napoli ha...

14 foto
Come è stato costruito il Napoli "pezzo per pezzo"

Chi c'era nel primo Napoli di De Laurentiis in C

AMARCORD

De Laurentiis ha coronato la sua storia da presidente. Primo scudetto 19 anni dopo aver...

35 foto
Chi c'era nel primo Napoli di De Laurentiis in C

Le pagelle scudetto di Stefano De Grandis

napoli campione

Se i primi due scudetti nella storia del Napoli avevano la faccia di Maradona, il terzo ha tanti...

19 foto
Le pagelle scudetto di Stefano De Grandis

Osimhen, scudetto da capocannoniere: i precedenti

NAPOLI CAMPIONE

Nonostante qualche stop per problemi fisici, il nigeriano quando è sceso in campo non ha mai...

30 foto
Osimhen, scudetto da capocannoniere: i precedenti

Video in evidenza

Share:

Serie A: Ultime Notizie

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

speciale-video

"Ogni partita è un viaggio verso l’ignoto". Poi "Andremo in campo a rubinetto aperto". E ancora:...

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Fabio Capello
L'opinione di

Fabio Capello

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Paolo Di Canio
L'opinione di

Paolo Di Canio

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7