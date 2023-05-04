Napoli scudetto, the report cards by Stefano De Grandis
If the first two title had Maradona’s face, the third one has many: from Spalletti to the captain Di Lorenzo, from Osimehn to Kvara, from Kim to Lobotka. It’s impossible to choose one, but easy to celebrate their season with marks and words…
- He has received compliments in Italy and across Europe, where he exported the show to the Champions League. He has won the title six match days early, but most of all he improved his players. Lobotka, Di Lorenzo, Rahmani and Mario Rui have changed roles and performance. Other have been put in the position to do better than in the original role. In brief the work of a perfect manager.
- Without Ospina, Meret obtains the license as top-level goalkeeper. This year he played all the matches, and it went much better than when he had to respect and approve of the replay. Technically he is a goalkeeper of great quality. Moreover, he is most effective when he is essential in the interpretation of his role. A few miracles and even less imprecisions. This is the proof that two players for one place, between the poles, often doesn’t pay off.
- At the beginning it used to be called full-back winger, i.e. the defender starting from the third line then transforming into a side striker. Spalletti intuition was to ask him to enter inside the field, to help build the action and not just go to cross, instead by becoming one of the midfielders. A director of thegame able to do everything but play badly.
- Within such a defense, the player from Albania has been a gregarious, and work hard for this reason. He has pushed on the pedals when Di Lorenzo had a higher position, he helped Kim in the higher balls, and was glued to offensive group when they needed hard work to be done. Very few free choices and few opponents capable of stopping him. A clear example of commitment, also in Spalletti’s words.
- Chiamato a rimpiazzare un difensore da Top Five in Europa, è riuscito nell’impresa impossibile: farlo dimenticare, più che non farlo rimpiangere. Forse meno forte fisicamente di Kalidou, ma presente nel gioco aereo, disinvolto nel far ripartire l’azione e velocissimo nelle chiusure. Il Napoli, con lui squalificato, si espone al contropiede ed esce dalla Champions League. Non è un caso
- Spalletti had managed him before and then brought him to Naples for a discounted price. Another work of art, he managed not to change the balance of his department when he had to substitute Kim or Rahmani. His speed and commitment allowed him to give Ostigard the role of fourth defender. Even when he if he limits himself to day-to-day administration, in just one case did he score.
- In SarrI’s Napoli, Ghoulam’s legacy had taken a lot away from him and made him lose his main weapon: his left foot able to create and cross. Spalletti gave him back his confidence and a functional role in the midfield. No goal, two poles, but 6 assists by his doing.
- The strategic change of Rui, depending on the needs. Against a stronger winger, to give centimetres to the defense, or to add an extra element to send galloping forward, especially in international matches. For the defense he has been an added choice. Possibly more offensive than the Portuguese, but capable of learning quickly the rules of a defensive diagonal.
- He knows what to do with his feet and takes part with ease to the high rhythm of the squad. He is also the only heavy midfielder. He plays from inside right, but when there is to close, he folds back alongside Lobotka to close the hinge in front of the defense. It is difficult to find his signature on the construction of the goals scored, but the footprint on the group’s solidity stands out.
- He is one of Spalletti’s great intuitions, he gets him back from oblivion and gave him the sewing machine. He becomes the tailor of the game, imposes rhythm and intensity, moves the barycentre forward or back depending on needs. The real un-substitutable element, even if he doesn’t score, because there is no real alternative with his characteristics.
- Playing ten meters behind where he did last season, he shines again as in his best seasons. If looking towards the goal, he can accelerate and penetrate the area, or try to find a solution outside from outside, in a different way with the right and the left foot. Such a superior technique, that the number of goals is actually less than the potential.
- In theory he has everything: technique, muscles and physique. Moreover, the flexibility to counteract or to build. Anguissa's continuity, along with his status as a temporary player, have reduced his space. Some games played in place of Zielinski together with the indication to be ready for any need in midfield. Basically, not as much as his high potential would suggest.
- When you need him, he’s there. From offensive mid-wing to have an option instead of Piotr, but also as winger, here or there, on the three-quarter line. But careful: the Macedonian is not someone who just fills-in. Instead, he is an added choice, one who enriches the team. He also finds solutions in complex situations with his great instinct for the goal. He enters the match and often scores. He never complains if he is taken off to get back on the bench.
- Napoli got him to score, Spalletti moved him in a definitive manner. Never a centre-forward, not even with Osimhen, Simeone or Raspadori out: he has specialized so much on working on the right that he has become, nearly, lacking an appetite for goals. Alter ego of Politano, with whom he has shared in equal measure the responsibility as a right winger.
- It seems obvious that he prefers to use his left foot, but still he lives on the right, that’s the side he works best. He usually uses it to shoot and leaves the corridor for Di Lorenzo. So as not to be predictable, he worked so hard that now he sometimes arrives to cross the ball with the wrong foot.
- You can’t ask more of a centre-forward. On top of the goals, which are on time and continuous, there is the team’s work. Running to pass the ball, contrasting the defenders, the way he jumps even after a fracture of the face. And then there is the will to be there and always score, even when a match is decided. For the fans he is Napoli’s Zorro. For the mask but alsofor the glory he has given back to the population
- The difference, compared to the beautiful and inconclusive Napoli of past years, was made above all by him. He has proven that opponents could be aimed at, jumped, made drunk. He has also proven that the team had the opportunity to steer like him, towards unknown paths. His exuberance and powerful legs: this is the gap imported by Georgia compared to the technical and fragile team of previous seasons.
- Taking Victor's place was not contemplated. So, for him, Spalletti would have had to change strategy: away with a half-back and space for a sub. The idea was there, but the extraordinary results of the 433 quickly erased it. This way Giacomo was satisfied by getting the crumbs, also because of a long injury. But the goal which nails Juventus at the Stadium was his and started the fireworks in the city.
- Osimhen’s subtitute and not always the first choice. Nevertheless, he has optimized his few appearances on the field, filling them with goals, improving as a support for his teammates, and highlighting a great effectiveness in the air game. If possible, he became stronger by playing less.