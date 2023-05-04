Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Marchegiani: "Meret is the best technical goalkeeper in Italy"

video

In the video Luca Marchegiani analyses Alex Meret’s incredible season: "He earned the team’s trust and a status of big club goalkeeper, erasing any scepticism from the beginning of the season. He is the best Italian goalkeeper from a technical point of view. He needed experience, now he has it. He has improved with his feet. A beautiful present for Mancini’s National squad.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO

Serie A: Altre Notizie

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

speciale-video

"Ogni partita è un viaggio verso l’ignoto". Poi "Andremo in campo a rubinetto aperto". E ancora:...

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Fabio Capello
L'opinione di

Fabio Capello

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Paolo Di Canio
L'opinione di

Paolo Di Canio

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

Massimo Corcione
Di

Massimo Corcione

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

Meret è il miglior portiere italiano per tecnica

Luca Marchegiani
L'opinione di

Luca Marchegiani

Meret è il miglior portiere italiano per tecnica
VAI ALLA SEZIONE

Video in evidenza

Share: