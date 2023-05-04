Del Piero: "I'm in love with Osimhen's courage"

scudetto napoli
Napoli, report cards by Stefano De Grandis
If the first two title had Maradona’s face, the third one has many: from Spalletti to the captain Di Lorenzo, from Osimehn to Kvara, from Kim to Lobotka. It’s impossible to choose one, but easy to celebrate their season with marks and words…
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO
SPALLETTI 9 – SCUDETTO FOR THE GAME AND AN ACTIVE BALANCE SHEET: THE PERFECT MURDER
- He has received compliments in Italy and across Europe, where he exported the show to the Champions League. He has won the title six match days early, but most of all he improved his players. Lobotka, Di Lorenzo, Rahmani and Mario Rui have changed roles and performance. Other have been put in the position to do better than in the original role. In brief the work of a perfect manager.
MERET 7,5 – THE COMPETITION STIMULATES THOSE WHO DON’T HAVE IT
- Without Ospina, Meret obtains the license as top-level goalkeeper. This year he played all the matches, and it went much better than when he had to respect and approve of the replay. Technically he is a goalkeeper of great quality. Moreover, he is most effective when he is essential in the interpretation of his role. A few miracles and even less imprecisions. This is the proof that two players for one place, between the poles, often doesn’t pay off.
DI LORENZO 8,5 – FULL-BACK/MID-WINGER, THIS IS THE REVOLUTION
- At the beginning it used to be called full-back winger, i.e. the defender starting from the third line then transforming into a side striker. Spalletti intuition was to ask him to enter inside the field, to help build the action and not just go to cross, instead by becoming one of the midfielders. A director of thegame able to do everything but play badly.