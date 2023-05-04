Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Del Piero: "I'm in love with Osimhen's courage"

video

In the video Alessandro Del Piero exalts Victor Osimhen’s season: "He is the symbol of the modern striker, with characteristics I love: courage, will to do well, unreachable determination. With Spalletti he improved tremendously. But careful: with Osimhen Napoli has won the scudetto and is at the same level as others in the Champions League. Without him…” 

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO

Serie A: Altre Notizie

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

speciale-video

"Ogni partita è un viaggio verso l’ignoto". Poi "Andremo in campo a rubinetto aperto". E ancora:...

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Fabio Capello
L'opinione di

Fabio Capello

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Paolo Di Canio
L'opinione di

Paolo Di Canio

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

Massimo Corcione
Di

Massimo Corcione

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

L’unicorno Kvaratskhelia

Paolo Condò
Di

Paolo Condò

L’unicorno Kvaratskhelia
VAI ALLA SEZIONE

Video in evidenza

Share: