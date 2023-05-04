Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Costacurta: "Napoli's secret is Kim. The most important deal"

video

Who better than Alessandro Costacurta can explain Kim’s importance in Napoli's season? "He allows Napoli to gain meters on the pitch. You now that if you make a mistake, there’s him behim... Great speed, sense of anticipation and reading other’s movements. A deal as important as that of a striker. Indeed, maybe more..."

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Fabio Capello
L'opinione di

Fabio Capello

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Paolo Di Canio
L'opinione di

Paolo Di Canio

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

Massimo Corcione
Di

Massimo Corcione

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

L'unicorno Kvaratskhelia

Paolo Condò
Di

Paolo Condò

L’unicorno Kvaratskhelia

Di Lorenzo, il 'regista esterno' di Spalletti

Giuseppe Bergomi
L'opinione di

Giuseppe Bergomi

Di Lorenzo, il 'regista esterno' di Spalletti
