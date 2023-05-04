Capello: "Congrats Luciano, in Napoli you made a miracle"

In the video Fabio Capello speaks about their common experience in Russia and celebrates his work in Naples: "A coach who started from the bottom, a careful observer of situations that others do not even take into consideration. There is always his footprint in the teams he has managed: style of play, seriousness, sense of pride. What he is has been doing in Naples is a miracle"

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO