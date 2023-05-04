Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Capello: "Congrats Luciano, in Napoli you made a miracle"

video

In the video Fabio Capello speaks about their common experience in Russia and celebrates his work in Naples: "A coach who started from the bottom, a careful observer of situations that others do not even take into consideration. There is always his footprint in the teams he has managed: style of play, seriousness, sense of pride. What he is has been doing in Naples is a miracle"

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NAPOLI SCUDETTO

Napoli-scudetto attraverso le parole di Spalletti

"Ogni partita è un viaggio verso l’ignoto". Poi "Andremo in campo a rubinetto aperto". E ancora:...

Bravo Luciano, a Napoli hai fatto un miracolo

Kvaratskhelia, un po' George Best e un po' CR7

Il fantasma di Maradona ora è libero

L’unicorno Kvaratskhelia

