La programmazione del Super Weekend su Sky. Dall'alba al tramonto, due giorni di emozioni24-25 ottobre
Sabato 24 e domenica 25 ottobre le dirette di Sky Sport seguiranno il meglio dello sport mondiale, dall'alba al tramonto. Dall'alba della MotoGP in Australia alla Formula 1 negli Stati Uniti. Un ricco weekend di calcio con Serie A, Premier League e Bundesliga. In campo anche la Serie A di basket e la nazionale femminile di pallamano e di rugby. La programmazione del Super Weekend su Sky e NOW
Super Weekend, la programmazione su Sky e NOW
Sabato 24 ottobre
- ore 06.00: MotoGP, GP d'Australia, Sprint Race su Sky Sport MotoGP
- ore 13.30: Premier League, Aston Villa-Manchester City su Sky Sport Uno, 4K
- ore 16.00: Rugby, URC, Benetton Rugby-Warriors su Sky Sport Arena
- ore 18.30: Premier League, Chelsea-Tottenham su Sky Sport Uno, 4K
- ore 19.30: Formula 1, GP Stati Uniti, Prove Libere 3 su Sky Sport Formula 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
- ore 20.45: Serie A, Lazio-Parma su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251
- ore 22.15: Rugby femminile, WXV Global Series, USA-Italia su Sky Sport Arena
- ore 23.00: Formula 1, GP Stati Uniti, Qualifiche su su Sky Sport Formula 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Vedi anche
Il calendario dell’8^ giornata di Serie A
Domenica 25 ottobre
- ore 04.00: MotoGP, GP d'Australia, Gara su Sky Sport MotoGP
- ore 12.00: Basket, Serie A, Derthona Basket-Napoli Basket su Sky Sport Basket
- ore 15.00: Premier League, Liverpool-Brighton su Sky Sport Calcio, 4K
- ore 16.00: Basket, Serie A, Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Basket
- ore 18.00: Serie A, Lecce-Juventus su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251
- ore 19.00: Pallamano femminile, Qualificazioni Mondiali 2027, Italia-Bulgaria su Sky Sport Max
- ore 19.30: Formula 1, GP Stati Uniti, Gara su Sky Sport Formula 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
- ore 00.15: Formula 1, GP Stati Uniti, Race Anatomy F1 su Sky Sport Formula 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K