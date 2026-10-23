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La programmazione del Super Weekend su Sky. Dall'alba al tramonto, due giorni di emozioni

24-25 ottobre

Sabato 24 e domenica 25 ottobre le dirette di Sky Sport seguiranno il meglio dello sport mondiale, dall'alba al tramonto. Dall'alba della MotoGP in Australia alla Formula 1 negli Stati Uniti. Un ricco weekend di calcio con Serie A, Premier League e Bundesliga. In campo anche la Serie A di basket e la nazionale femminile di pallamano e di rugby. La programmazione del Super Weekend su Sky e NOW

TUTTO IL FINE SETTIMANA DI ANTONELLI AD AUSTIN

Super Weekend, la programmazione su Sky e NOW

Sabato 24 ottobre

  • ore 06.00: MotoGP, GP d'Australia, Sprint Race su Sky Sport MotoGP
  • ore 13.30: Premier League, Aston Villa-Manchester City su Sky Sport Uno, 4K
  • ore 16.00: Rugby, URC, Benetton Rugby-Warriors su Sky Sport Arena
  • ore 18.30: Premier League, Chelsea-Tottenham su Sky Sport Uno, 4K
  • ore 19.30: Formula 1, GP Stati Uniti, Prove Libere 3 su Sky Sport Formula 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
  • ore 20.45: Serie A, Lazio-Parma su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251
  • ore 22.15: Rugby femminile, WXV Global Series, USA-Italia su Sky Sport Arena
  • ore 23.00: Formula 1, GP Stati Uniti,  Qualifiche su su Sky Sport Formula 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Vedi anche

Il calendario dell’8^ giornata di Serie A

Domenica 25 ottobre

  • ore 04.00: MotoGP, GP d'Australia, Gara su Sky Sport MotoGP
  • ore 12.00: Basket, Serie A, Derthona Basket-Napoli Basket su Sky Sport Basket
  • ore 15.00: Premier League, Liverpool-Brighton su Sky Sport Calcio, 4K
  • ore 16.00: Basket, Serie A, Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Basket
  • ore 18.00: Serie A, Lecce-Juventus su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251 
  • ore 19.00: Pallamano femminile, Qualificazioni Mondiali 2027, Italia-Bulgaria su Sky Sport Max
  • ore 19.30: Formula 1, GP Stati Uniti, Gara su Sky Sport Formula 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
  • ore 00.15: Formula 1, GP Stati Uniti, Race Anatomy F1 su Sky Sport Formula 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Vedi anche

Norris e gli altri: tutti i campioni in F1

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