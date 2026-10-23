Sabato 24 e domenica 25 ottobre le dirette di Sky Sport seguiranno il meglio dello sport mondiale, dall'alba al tramonto. Dall'alba della MotoGP in Australia alla Formula 1 negli Stati Uniti. Un ricco weekend di calcio con Serie A, Premier League e Bundesliga. In campo anche la Serie A di basket e la nazionale femminile di pallamano e di rugby. La programmazione del Super Weekend su Sky e NOW

TUTTO IL FINE SETTIMANA DI ANTONELLI AD AUSTIN