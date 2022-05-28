DRAFT NBA
Dove finirà Banchero? Le previsioni degli esperti
Dopo la definizione dell’ordine di scelta al Draft, gli esperti hanno aggiornato i loro Mock Draft con le previsioni di scelta delle squadre interessate. L’azzurro Paolo Banchero è visto nelle prime posizione da tutti i nove siti di riferimento (ESPN, The Athletic, SB Nation, CBS, Tankathon, The Ringer, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated e USA Today) presi in considerazione per stilare questo 'Consensus Mock Draft', con alcuni che hanno inserito anche Gabriele Procida e Matteo Spagnolo a fine secondo giro
1. ORLANDO MAGIC: CHET HOLMGREN, GONZAGA, centro, 7-1, 20 anni | POSIZIONE MEDIA. 1.6
- #1: CBS, Tankathon, The Ringer, USA Today
- #2: ESPN, The Athletic, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated
- #3: Sporting News
2. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER: JABARI SMITH, AUBURN, ala, 6-10, 19 anni | POSIZIONE MEDIA: 1.8
- #1: ESPN, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated
- #2: Tankathon, The Ringer, USA Today
- #3: SB Nation, CBS
3. HOUSTON ROCKETS: PAOLO BANCHERO, DUKE, ala, 6-10, 19 anni | POSIZIONE MEDIA: 2.4
- #1: SB Nation, Sporting News
- #2: CBS
- #3: ESPN; The Athletic, Tankathon, The Ringer, Sports Illustrated, USA Today