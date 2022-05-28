Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Draft NBA 2022, Chet Holmgren sfida anche Doncic: "Ci vediamo in campo"

LA SFIDA
©Getty

La possibile prima scelta assoluta del Draft 2022 Chet Holmgren non ha davvero paura di nessuno. Dopo aver assistito a gara-5 tra Golden State e Dallas, il prodotto di Gonzaga si è intrattenuto con la leggenda dei Mavs Dirk Nowitzki e anche con Luka Doncic, al quale ha rivolto una frase di sfida, come riportato da Ben Golliver: "Ci vediamo in campo il prossimo anno". Holmgren aveva già mostrato la sua personalità con dichiarazioni ad effetto pochi giorni fa

HOLMGREN: “IL MIGLIORE IN NBA? IO TRA DUE MESI”

NBA: Altre Notizie

Holmgren sfida anche Doncic: "Ci vediamo in campo"

LA SFIDA

La possibile prima scelta assoluta del Draft 2022 Chet Holmgren non ha davvero paura di nessuno....

Holmgren sfida anche Doncic: "Ci vediamo in campo"

Tranquillo-Buffa insieme su Sky: è showtime Lakers

l'appuntamento

Per celebrare l'arrivo sui canali Sky Atlantic dal prossimo 2 giugno della serie TV "Winning...

Tranquillo-Buffa insieme su Sky: è showtime Lakers

Tatum: "Fiducia per gara-7 da uno a dieci? 10"

BOSTON

Nonostante la pesante sconfitta in casa in gara-6, Jayson Tatum e i Boston Celtics non perdono la...

Tatum: "Fiducia per gara-7 da uno a dieci? 10"

Golden State in finale, Dallas guarda al futuro

NBA

Nella nuova puntata di Area 52 Alessandro Mamoli e Matteo Soragna si concentrano sull'impresa di...

Golden State in finale, Dallas guarda al futuro

Haslem non dimentica: "Ringraziate Draymond Green"

IL SIPARIETTO

Il capitano e veterano degli Heat, dopo aver celebrato la vittoria di Miami in gara-6 in...

Haslem non dimentica: "Ringraziate Draymond Green"
VAI ALLA SEZIONE

Video in evidenza

Share: